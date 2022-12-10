ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weaverville, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Southbound I-5 was shut down after pursuit ended with a crash

RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:07 P.M. UPDATE - Southbound Interstate 5 was stopped Wednesday morning due to a pursuit that ended with a crash in Tehama County, according to the CHP Red Bluff. A woman took off west on Hooker Creek Road just before 10 a.m., according to a Red Bluff...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Driver killed by falling tree in Millville identified

MILLVILLE, Calif. - The driver of an SUV who was killed after a tree fell down onto their car on Saturday in Millville has been identified. The Shasta County Coroner's Office has identified the driver as 38-year-old Samuel Franklin of Redding. Authorities say that Franklin was driving his SUV in...
MILLVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Culvert, embankment work planned for Redding and Weaverville

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — A culvert construction project will be affecting roads in Shasta and Trinity counties for the rest of the year. According to Caltrans District 2, work began on Tuesday on North Market Street, just south of Lake Boulevard. Caltrans and Abacus Construction, Inc., are working to replace culverts and reconstruct failed embankments.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Lane closures in downtown Redding on Thursday for HVAC installation

REDDING, Calif. — A corner of downtown Redding will be closed off on Thursday so that construction crews can use a crane to hoist an HVAC unit on an adjacent building. Senior Civic Engineer with the City of Redding, Jon Caldwell, says a portion of California Street and Tehama Street, at the northwest corner of Block 7, will have lane closures on Thursday, Dec. 15.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Detectives identify suspect in recent string of burglaries in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A local man has been identified as the person responsible for the latest in a string of burglaries affecting businesses throughout Redding. Police said this same suspect, currently on probation for another burglary, has been arrested 23 times since the beginning of 2021, and blames state law for preventing the suspect from remaining locked up.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

$1,000 REWARD for info leading to arrest of Anderson catalytic converter thief

ANDERSON, Calif. — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the person(s) responsible for the theft of 14 catalytic converters from delivery trucks in Anderson. Officials with the Anderson Police Department said their officers responded to the Schwan's Consumer Brands building,...
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Settlements are finally being reached on the deadly Mill Fire

SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The Mill Fire started in early September and leveled the Lincoln Heights community in Weed. The fire burned nearly 4,000 acres and destroyed 118 structures. It started in the Roseburg Forest Products Mill, and months later settlements are finally being agreed upon. Russ Reiner, with...
WEED, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested after pepper spraying elder in Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. — According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, a man was arrested in Eureka after pepper spraying an elder and refusing to let the victim leave the residence where he was attacked. On Sunday around 3 p.m., HCSO officials went to the 200 block of Laurel Street...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 7:37 p.m.] Crash on Salmon Creek Road

Just after 7 p.m., a vehicle “rolled off the roadway” on the Salmon Creek Road about one mile west of Hwy 101 across from Miranda. Two occupants are out of the vehicle but an ambulance was requested. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to...
MIRANDA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding man identified as suspect in 7 burglaries

REDDING, Calif. - A man on Shasta County probation is suspected of burglarizing seven Redding businesses dating back to September, according to the Redding Police Department. In the early morning of Nov. 24, officers responded to the Cypress Square Shopping Center for a burglary activation at the Modern Pup Salon. Officers found the glass door shattered and a portion of the inside a mess.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Officers reportedly fired upon in Kimball Road incident

RED BLUFF, CALIF. — Police in Red Bluff are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot at their officers this morning. The incident happened around 3:14 AM near the 500 block of Kimball Road, when officers arrived to a scene which reportedly involved shots being fired. Upon arrival, Red Bluff Police say a suspect fired two shots towards them. They then set up a perimeter, and called for assistance from the Tehama County Sheriff's Office and local CHP.
actionnewsnow.com

Anderson Police search for woman last seen on Dec. 2

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department is asking for help locating a woman who was last seen on Dec. 2. Police said Kelly McFarland was reported as a missing person on Wednesday but was last seen on Dec. 2 as she has not returned home or to work. McFarland...
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

King Salmon burglary suspect arrested, found with fentanyl

KING SALMON — A man was arrested in King Salmon over the weekend after reportedly burglarizing a local business. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office detailed the incident in the following press release. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 1:12 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

