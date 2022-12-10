Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Humboldt driver survives deadly bear collision, moderate damage to Subaru
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — The driver of a Subaru survived a deadly collision with a bear in Humboldt County Wednesday morning. The California Highway Patrol confirmed the collision happened about 3 miles north of Willow Creek on Highway 96 at about 6 a.m. The front end of the vehicle...
actionnewsnow.com
Southbound I-5 was shut down after pursuit ended with a crash
RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:07 P.M. UPDATE - Southbound Interstate 5 was stopped Wednesday morning due to a pursuit that ended with a crash in Tehama County, according to the CHP Red Bluff. A woman took off west on Hooker Creek Road just before 10 a.m., according to a Red Bluff...
actionnewsnow.com
Driver killed by falling tree in Millville identified
MILLVILLE, Calif. - The driver of an SUV who was killed after a tree fell down onto their car on Saturday in Millville has been identified. The Shasta County Coroner's Office has identified the driver as 38-year-old Samuel Franklin of Redding. Authorities say that Franklin was driving his SUV in...
krcrtv.com
Traffic returns to normal on I-5 in Tehama County following police activity
RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE, 12:00 p.m. Wednesday:. Traffic has returned to normal on I-5 in Red Bluff early Wednesday afternoon following a closure due to police activity. One person has been arrested. The CHP could not immediately confirm additional details. -- UPDATE, 11:10 a.m. Wednesday:. Caltrans says the...
krcrtv.com
Coroner identifies Shasta County man killed in crash over the weekend
REDDING, Calif. — A man killed in a car crash in Shasta County over the weekend has been identified as 38-year-old Samuel Benjamin Franklin of Redding. According to the Shasta County Coroner's Office, an investigator was dispatched to Mercy Medical Center on Saturday, Dec. 10, just after 5:15 p.m.
krcrtv.com
Driver dead and 13-year-old injured after tree falls on top SUV; collides with second tree
MILLVILLE, Calif. — ORIGINAL STORY, DEC. 11, 10:00 AM:. The driver of a Ford Excursion has been pronounced dead after a tree fell onto the top of an SUV and caused the vehicle to travel out of control into another tree in Millville. The event occurred on Dec.10 at...
krcrtv.com
Culvert, embankment work planned for Redding and Weaverville
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — A culvert construction project will be affecting roads in Shasta and Trinity counties for the rest of the year. According to Caltrans District 2, work began on Tuesday on North Market Street, just south of Lake Boulevard. Caltrans and Abacus Construction, Inc., are working to replace culverts and reconstruct failed embankments.
krcrtv.com
Lane closures in downtown Redding on Thursday for HVAC installation
REDDING, Calif. — A corner of downtown Redding will be closed off on Thursday so that construction crews can use a crane to hoist an HVAC unit on an adjacent building. Senior Civic Engineer with the City of Redding, Jon Caldwell, says a portion of California Street and Tehama Street, at the northwest corner of Block 7, will have lane closures on Thursday, Dec. 15.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County Sheriff's Office gives tips on winter travel & road safety
Shasta County, Calif — With winter travel on the rise the Shasta County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to stay safe and smart when traveling either to your closet lodge or out to acquire a Christmas tree. Speaking with KRCR recently, Sheriff's Deputy Sergeant Bodner broke down some ways...
krcrtv.com
Detectives identify suspect in recent string of burglaries in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A local man has been identified as the person responsible for the latest in a string of burglaries affecting businesses throughout Redding. Police said this same suspect, currently on probation for another burglary, has been arrested 23 times since the beginning of 2021, and blames state law for preventing the suspect from remaining locked up.
krcrtv.com
Sobriety checkpoint to be conducted by California Highway Patrol in Redding area
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Dec. 14, in the unincorporated area of Shasta County, Captain Kevin Alexander, Redding Area CHP Commander said. The checkpoint will be set up at about 6 p.m. and will be in operation from about 6:30...
krcrtv.com
$1,000 REWARD for info leading to arrest of Anderson catalytic converter thief
ANDERSON, Calif. — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the person(s) responsible for the theft of 14 catalytic converters from delivery trucks in Anderson. Officials with the Anderson Police Department said their officers responded to the Schwan's Consumer Brands building,...
krcrtv.com
Settlements are finally being reached on the deadly Mill Fire
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The Mill Fire started in early September and leveled the Lincoln Heights community in Weed. The fire burned nearly 4,000 acres and destroyed 118 structures. It started in the Roseburg Forest Products Mill, and months later settlements are finally being agreed upon. Russ Reiner, with...
krcrtv.com
Man arrested after pepper spraying elder in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, a man was arrested in Eureka after pepper spraying an elder and refusing to let the victim leave the residence where he was attacked. On Sunday around 3 p.m., HCSO officials went to the 200 block of Laurel Street...
krcrtv.com
$1,000 REWARD for info leading to arrest of Redding assault/robbery suspect
REDDING, Calif. — An elderly man died due to injuries sustained from an assault and robbery at a local laundromat back in August of this year. Now, Shasta County Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the person(s) responsible. The...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 7:37 p.m.] Crash on Salmon Creek Road
Just after 7 p.m., a vehicle “rolled off the roadway” on the Salmon Creek Road about one mile west of Hwy 101 across from Miranda. Two occupants are out of the vehicle but an ambulance was requested. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding man identified as suspect in 7 burglaries
REDDING, Calif. - A man on Shasta County probation is suspected of burglarizing seven Redding businesses dating back to September, according to the Redding Police Department. In the early morning of Nov. 24, officers responded to the Cypress Square Shopping Center for a burglary activation at the Modern Pup Salon. Officers found the glass door shattered and a portion of the inside a mess.
krcrtv.com
Officers reportedly fired upon in Kimball Road incident
RED BLUFF, CALIF. — Police in Red Bluff are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot at their officers this morning. The incident happened around 3:14 AM near the 500 block of Kimball Road, when officers arrived to a scene which reportedly involved shots being fired. Upon arrival, Red Bluff Police say a suspect fired two shots towards them. They then set up a perimeter, and called for assistance from the Tehama County Sheriff's Office and local CHP.
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police search for woman last seen on Dec. 2
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department is asking for help locating a woman who was last seen on Dec. 2. Police said Kelly McFarland was reported as a missing person on Wednesday but was last seen on Dec. 2 as she has not returned home or to work. McFarland...
krcrtv.com
King Salmon burglary suspect arrested, found with fentanyl
KING SALMON — A man was arrested in King Salmon over the weekend after reportedly burglarizing a local business. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office detailed the incident in the following press release. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 1:12 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business...
