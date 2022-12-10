Read full article on original website
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Wiyot Tribe Objects to Planned Cannabis Project on Old SPI Mill Site, Which Sits Atop the Ruins of a Wiyot Village
PREVIOUSLY: Entrepreneurs Unveil Plans to Convert Former Sierra Pacific Mill Into a Cannabis Compound With Eight Acres of Cultivation. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors, Wiyot Tribal leaders stood firm in defense of their right to protect tribal cultural resources, even if it spells doom for a planned cannabis production and distribution compound at the former Sierra Pacific lumber mill site near Mad River Slough.
krcrtv.com
Redwood Parks Conservancy kicks off its Annual Holiday Sale
CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — The Redwoods Parks Conservancy is holding an annual Holiday Sale from Dec. 12-24 to help support the redwoods. The visitor center stores are a great source of books for all ages, locally made items, and unique gifts from pottery to fog globes, outdoor wear, and many other gift items related to the natural and cultural history of the area.
thelumberjack.org
Humboldt queer community faces increased threat, following national trends
On Oct. 28, the Humboldt County Human Rights Commission (HCHRC) issued a press release condemning “incidents of hate speech and threats of violence against the LGBTQ community.” This came in response to the disruption of a drag event in Eureka on Oct. 23 and a violently threatening anti-trans sticker placed on a public bench and photographed Oct. 27.
kymkemp.com
Citizens Protecting Humboldt Bay ‘Challenges’ Nordic Aquafarms
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt driver survives deadly bear collision, moderate damage to Subaru
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — The driver of a Subaru survived a deadly collision with a bear in Humboldt County Wednesday morning. The California Highway Patrol confirmed the collision happened about 3 miles north of Willow Creek on Highway 96 at about 6 a.m. The front end of the vehicle...
krcrtv.com
Eureka launches third-annual Home for the Holidays Decorating Contest
EUREKA, Calif. — For the third year in a row, the City of Eureka will award Eureka community members with the best holiday home décor. On Monday, the city announced the third-annual Home for the Holidays Decorating Contest. The no-cost contest allows people to submit their decorated homes for consideration to be voted on by fellow community members.
krcrtv.com
Artists' Challange returns to Eureka Gallery
Eureka, California — From Dec. 7-20, the popular art exhibition, "Artists' Challenge" will return to Brenda Tuxford Gallery in Eureka. The exhibition will feature works from 23 artists. Ink People Center for the Arts members were invited to take part in the challenge by creating 15 original works of art in just 30 days.
krcrtv.com
Culvert, embankment work planned for Redding and Weaverville
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — A culvert construction project will be affecting roads in Shasta and Trinity counties for the rest of the year. According to Caltrans District 2, work began on Tuesday on North Market Street, just south of Lake Boulevard. Caltrans and Abacus Construction, Inc., are working to replace culverts and reconstruct failed embankments.
krcrtv.com
National Weather Service looking for North Coast volunteer weather observers
EUREKA, Calif. — The National Weather Service is asking for your help understanding the North Coast's local weather and climate patterns. The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network, or CoCoRaHS, is a grassroots volunteer network across the country collecting precipitation measurements. For instances like the recent winter storm...
lostcoastoutpost.com
TODAY in COURT: Hearing for Permanent Restraining Order Against Outgoing Arcata Councilmember Brett Watson Rescheduled for Valentine’s Day
A hearing on whether outgoing Arcata City Councilman Brett Watson will be under a permanent restraining order was rescheduled today for Valentine’s Day. Judge Timothy Canning also ordered Watson to submit a written declaration swearing he has no firearms. The hearing was set for this afternoon, but Canning granted...
krcrtv.com
Professional MMA fighter Cass Bell bringing home the win and says more fights in future
ARCATA, Calif. — An Arcata native, Cass Bell brings home a win unscathed from his professional Bellator fight on Friday. Bell, who is currently coaching the wrestling team at Arcata High, took a short break from teaching to head to Connecticut, where he fought his way to the top.
krcrtv.com
Eureka residents push back on proposed water and sewer rates increase
EUREKA, Calif. — Some Eureka residents are calling for transparency as the City of Eureka pushes forward plans to raise utility rates over the next five years. "I'm not against raising rates because of infrastructure. I get it -- that's the system we need, right? But is there not a better way to look at this to be a little more compassionate toward the people that actually live here?" Eureka resident Shin Luong said.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 4:27 a.m.] Early Morning Fire in Fortuna
About 3:35 a.m., two citizens called in a fire at the Palco lot off Newburg Road in Fortuna. Soon after emergency personnel arrived at the locked gate, speaking over the scanner one said, “I can hear what might be explosions coming from inside the Palco lot.”. Truck driver Jon...
kymkemp.com
Traffic Snarled at Myrtle and Harrison After Deer Is Struck and Injured
About 2:50 p.m., a buck was hit by a four-door dark-colored Kia sedan eastbound on Myrtle at Harrison in Eureka. Traffic was stopped in both directions for a time. A couple of good Samaritans stopped in the road to control traffic while the deer got up and hobbled its way into the Greenbelt.
kymkemp.com
One Arrested Following Interrupted Vehicle Burglary, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 10, 2022, at about 10:33 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the...
krcrtv.com
Cal Poly Humboldt's Men's Rugby team wins national championship
HOUSTON, Texas — Cal Poly Humboldt's Men's Rugby team is celebrating after taking home their first-ever national championship. On Sunday, the Lumberjacks fought against Wayne State College in Houston for the Small College National Championship title. Ultimately, the Lumberjacks won with a final score of 20-15. "The entire Cal...
