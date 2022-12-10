Mudd Nick foundation holds successful fundraising event

On the weekend of September 16 and 17, the Mudd Nick Foundation (MNF) held its annual charity golf tournament, auction, and dinner – for the first time in three years – in person. The golf tournament on Saturday had a great turnout of 74 golfers.

Some groups played nine holes and some 18 holes. Doug Nicholson, co-founder and board member, reported that all received tee prizes and there were awards for first, second, and third place teams for nine holes and eighteen, as well as awards for longest drive, closest to the pin, and closest drive to the string in the fairway for both men and women.

One-hundred-eighty participated in the Saturday night dinner. President Monica Isbell welcomed the attendees and thanked them for their past, current, and future donations. She acknowledged the board and the dozens of volunteers who made the event possible. She also expressed gratitude for the many individuals and merchants that donated silent and live auction items.

The Neah-Kah-Nie (NKN) High School choir under the steady hand of Michael Simpson, teacher and director, sang The Water is Wide, an old folk song arranged by Mr. Simpson that had a complicated harmony.

Lynn Mudd, co-founder and board member, and Brad Mudd, vice president, announced that the winner of the 2022 Jim and Lynn Mudd Service to Children Award was John Isbell, who served as a board member for over a decade and, for the bulk of that time, also as treasurer. John recently shifted to Emeritus status and was unable to attend the event in person.

The audience heard presentations from three speakers.

First, Cole Brown, a NKN High School senior, related some of the adventures he had as an exchange student last summer to Costa Rica in the Partners of America program that was made possible by a grant from the MNF.

Rachel Lee, senior and class president, spoke about the many ways in which the MNF has impacted her life since kindergarten. Lastly, Gale Nelson, CEO of the Rinehart Clinic, let the attendees know that a sizable grant by the MNF made it possible for the new Neah-Kah-Nie Student Health & Wellness Center at the High School to serve students in District 56 and the larger community.

After enjoying a gourmet dinner with a Hawaiian theme, including an entire roast pig, Doug and Brad conducted a lively oral auction.

Liz Carroll, who attended the dinner for the first time with husband Dan, shared her impressions about the MNF and the fundraising event. “It’s amazing what a few people with a great idea can accomplish. The Mudd Nick Foundation sets the example and shows us all what is possible.

When Dan and I made Nehalem our full-time home, we got involved in supporting local organizations and events. We quickly realized all the good the Mudd Nick Foundation was doing for the north coast youth and, in turn, their parents by providing educational and recreational activities for school-aged children.

For us, it was an easy decision to lend our support and the opportunity to attend a September Luau Fundraising Dinner sounded fun. Prior to the dinner, we stopped into the pub to check the OSU football game score. When we told the server we weren’t ordering food because we were headed to the Mudd Nick event she thanked us profusely and shared a long list of opportunities her children had received as a result of the Foundation.

Then at the event, hearing the students speak about their experiences, it made offering our support an even easier decision. We look forward to next year’s event.” Another local attendee mentioned that he loved the Saturday dinner because it is one of the very few events in the area where people can dress up and make donations for a great cause.

During 2022, grants from the MNF touched the lives of over 2,100 children. Learning Experiences included Missoula Children’s Theatre, 4H Camp, art camps, Battle of the Books, Fire School, OMSI camps, learn to cook camps, Forest-to-Sea Camp, and the Costa Rica student exchange program, among others.

In addition, the MNF continued to provide funding to the Grub Club, which furnished meals to children in North Tillamook County in the summer and other times when school wasn’t in session.

MNF is a 501(c)3. Donations are welcome throughout the year and are dedicated to enhancing the lives of children in District 56 and expanding their perspectives and opportunities. The website is www.muddnickfoundation.com.