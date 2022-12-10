ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colder than average winter in store for Northwest

By Pacific Power
The Cannon Beach Gazette
The Cannon Beach Gazette
 4 days ago

It’s probably no surprise that the colder it gets outside the more energy it takes to keep your house warm.

No one can change that basic equation, but with forecasters predicting a colder than average winter blowing our way, there are steps you can take to keep energy bills from giving you the chills.

“Cold air sneaks in and warm air leaks out. So, the first thing you can do is seal all windows or doors before the cold really sets in. This can be done now and the difference will show up as temperatures continue dipping below freezing,” said Cory Scott, vice president for customer and community solutions.

Another step is to switch to equal pay. Under equal pay, energy costs are averaged out over the year so bills are more predictable and manageable. Call us any time at 1-888-221-7070 to find out how this program can help you or download the Pacific Power app and make the switch via your mobile device.

“The sooner you call, the better for equal pay,” said Scott. “If you wait until the higher bills have already come, your average will have gone up, too. This program also helps if you have high cooling costs in the summer.”

Here are low-cost some tips you can use today to battle cold weather:

Set your thermostat as low as comfortable, aim for 68 degrees. When you are asleep or out of the house, lower the temperature by another 10 degrees and this will reduce your energy usage by about 10 percent.Avoid the temptation to bump up the thermostat when it gets colder. That won’t get you to your desired temperature faster, you will just make your furnace run longer and use more energy.Improve your home’s heating and cooling systems by cleaning or replacing furnace filters and scheduling routine system maintenance to help air flow through the system more efficiently. Move furniture that is blocking intakes or heat registers.Use space heaters sparingly and safely. Running a 1,500-watt portable heater 8 hours a day for 30 days can add an extra $30 to a monthly power bill in winter.You can save even more energy by taking a longer range view of your energy use. In Oregon, Pacific Power teams up with Energy Trust of Oregon to offer energy efficiency consultation and cash incentives to upgrade your home and save energy and money. Visit pacificpower.net/saveenergy or call the Energy Trust toll free at 1-866-368-7878 to learn more about qualifications and services.

About Pacific Power

Pacific Power provides safe and reliable electric service to more than 764,000 customers in Oregon, Washington and California. The company supplies customers with electricity from a diverse portfolio of generating plants including hydroelectric, thermal, wind, geothermal and solar resources.

Pacific Power is part of PacifiCorp, one of the lowest-cost electricity producers in the United States, with 2 million customers in six western states. For more information, visit www.pacificpower.net .

The Cannon Beach Gazette

The Cannon Beach Gazette

ABOUT

The Cannon Beach Gazette covers local news in Cannon Beach and Clatsop County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.cannonbeachgazette.com/

