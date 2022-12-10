Wrestling Observer Radio: 2022 WON HOF class, John Cena, MJF at UFC
Dave Meltzer, Garrett Gonzales, and John Muse talk about the new inductees to the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame.
Dave Meltzer and I are back on Wrestling Observer Radio going over the 2022 class of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame. John Muse joins us to go over the full class, the acts who were close, and next year's new candidates.
After that, we talked about all the recent news. Topics include:
- John Cena on SmackDown and if he will be at WrestleMania
- The Rock and WWE's decision
- Barry Windham
- Sasha Banks at WrestleKingdom
- Ticket sales for AEW Revolution so far
- MJF at UFC 282
- ROH, NXT, & UFC shows tomorrow
- Tony Khan's ROH press conference
- Vince McMahon documentary
- Dana White's Slap League
- Miro's current situation
