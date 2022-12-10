ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F4WOnline

Wrestling Observer Radio: 2022 WON HOF class, John Cena, MJF at UFC

By Garrett Gonzales
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cHKue_0jdxTzXA00

Dave Meltzer, Garrett Gonzales, and John Muse talk about the new inductees to the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame.

Dave Meltzer and I are back on Wrestling Observer Radio going over the 2022 class of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame. John Muse joins us to go over the full class, the acts who were close, and next year's new candidates.

After that, we talked about all the recent news. Topics include:

  • John Cena on SmackDown and if he will be at WrestleMania
  • The Rock and WWE's decision
  • Barry Windham
  • Sasha Banks at WrestleKingdom
  • Ticket sales for AEW Revolution so far
  • MJF at UFC 282
  • ROH, NXT, & UFC shows tomorrow
  • Tony Khan's ROH press conference
  • Vince McMahon documentary
  • Dana White's Slap League
  • Miro's current situation

The video version of this show is available for video subscribers at video.f4wonline.com .

Click Here To Listen

Comments / 0

Related
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
418
Followers
1K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy