Wrestling Observer Radio: 2022 WON HOF class, John Cena, MJF at UFC

Dave Meltzer and I are back on Wrestling Observer Radio going over the 2022 class of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame. John Muse joins us to go over the full class, the acts who were close, and next year's new candidates.

After that, we talked about all the recent news. Topics include:

John Cena on SmackDown and if he will be at WrestleMania

The Rock and WWE's decision

Barry Windham

Sasha Banks at WrestleKingdom

Ticket sales for AEW Revolution so far

MJF at UFC 282

ROH, NXT, & UFC shows tomorrow

Tony Khan's ROH press conference

Vince McMahon documentary

Dana White's Slap League

Miro's current situation

