WEATHER 12-10,2022 Rains Return This Afternoon

By Clark Shelton
 4 days ago
Get out to those festivals and parades early because the rains are forecast to return by mid-late afternoon and stay with us through the evening. If you are looking for a glimmer of hope to this dreary pattern, the start of your work week may include the appearance of the sun according to the extended.

As for your Saturday:

Saturday

Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

Showers, mainly before 11pm. Low around 48. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

ABOUT

The Maury County Source is a local portal for news, weather, events and all things Columbia, Spring Hill, Mt. Pleasant, and other localities

 https://maurycountysource.com/

