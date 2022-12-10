ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zacks.com

First Busey (BUSE) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know

BUSE - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a...
Zacks.com

AMN Healthcare (AMN) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

AMN - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely...
Zacks.com

Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

STZ - Free Report) closed at $240.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.89% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the wine, liquor...
Zacks.com

What Makes Bank7 (BSVN) a New Strong Buy Stock

BSVN - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing...
Zacks.com

Wall Street Analysts Believe Cambium (CMBM) Could Rally 39%: Here's is How to Trade

CMBM - Free Report) have gained 3.9% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $20.35, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $28.29 indicates a potential upside of 39%.
Zacks.com

Doctor Reddy's (RDY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

RDY - Free Report) closed at $54.62, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Heading into today, shares of the pharmaceutical had lost 0.26% over the past month,...
Zacks.com

Abbott (ABT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ABT - Free Report) closed at $111.53, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and...
Zacks.com

Bull of the Day: H&E Equipment Services (HEES)

The Zacks Machinery – Construction and Mining industry has been notably strong in 2022, up more than 13% and widely outperforming the S&P 500. In addition, the industry is currently ranked in the top 6% (15 out of 248) of all Zacks Industries. According to studies, 50% of a...
Zacks.com

GPK or AMCR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

GPK - Free Report) or Amcor (. AMCR - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Zacks.com

Cintas (CTAS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

CTAS - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Nov 30, 2022) earnings on Dec 21, 2022, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal second-quarter earnings has been revised downward by a penny in the past 60 days. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 6.7%.
Zacks.com

SecureWorks (SCWX) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

SCWX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Should Value Investors Buy Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com

VRT vs. EPAM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

VRT - Free Report) and Epam (. EPAM - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to...
Zacks.com

NMI Holdings (NMIH) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

NMIH - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Chico's (CHS)

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...

