Kinsale (KNSL) Up 28.9% in a Year: Can It Maintain the Upside?
KNSL - Free Report) have gained 28.9% in a year, outperforming the industry's growth of 6.7%. The Zacks S&P 500 composite decreased 15.6% in the said time frame. With a market capitalization of $6.4 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.2 million. The...
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Pool (POOL) Stock Now
POOL - Free Report) is benefiting from solid demand for non-discretionary maintenance and repair products, continued pool construction activity, and strong renovation and remodel activity. However, supply-chain disruptions and inflationary pressures continue to impact the company negatively. In the past three months, the company’s shares have gained 0.3% in line with the industry’s growth.
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 14th
ANYWHERE RE INC (. HOUS - Free Report) is a provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3 downward over the last 60 days.
Should Value Investors Buy Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Quanta Services (PWR) Amaze Investors With 14% Dividend Hike
PWR - Free Report) announced a 14% hike in its quarterly dividend payout, enhancing stockholders’ value. This hike is reflective of its confidence in the stability of the base business, long-term prospects and solid financial position. The company boosted its quarterly dividend to 8 cents per share (32 cents...
Here's Why You Should Give Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) a Miss Now
ZBRA - Free Report) is grappling with supply-chain disruptions, foreign currency headwinds and a softening demand environment. Let’s discuss these factors in detail, which are weighing on this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s performance. Persistent supply-chain challenges related to component shortages are disrupting Zebra Technologies’ operations, resulting in...
3 Construction Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on Their Dips
The construction sector has been swinging back and forth this year. While the coronavirus-related despairs, inflation, tight labor market, Fed’s hawkish stance and residential market slowdown have spooked the market, an emphasis on rebuilding infrastructure proved to be a breather. Focus on infrastructural enhancement around the globe, renewable energy...
Is Trending Stock Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) a Buy Now?
LNG - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this natural gas company have returned -0.1%, compared...
3 Reasons to Hold DexCom (DXCM) Stock in Your Portfolio
DXCM - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, backed by its strong product portfolio. A robust third-quarter 2022 performance, along with a series of favorable coverage decisions, is expected to contribute further. However, stiff competition and reimbursement risks persist. So far this year, this Zacks Rank...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Chico's (CHS)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
First Busey (BUSE) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
BUSE - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a...
Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
COST - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this warehouse club operator have returned -4.3% over the past month versus...
5 Valuable Price-to-Book Stocks to Buy in December
CLS - Free Report) , Signet Jewelers (. STRL - Free Report) are some such stocks. Now let us understand the concept of book value. Book value is the total value that would be left over, according to the company’s balance sheet, if it goes bankrupt immediately. In other words, this is what shareholders would theoretically receive if a company liquidates all its assets after paying off all its liabilities.
AmerisourceBergen (ABC) to Repurchase Common Stock Worth $200M
ABC - Free Report) announced that it would repurchase shares of its common stock worth approximately $200 million. The repurchase is being done in concurrence with Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (. WBA - Free Report) sale of AmerisourceBergen shares pursuant to Rule 144 — a rule that provides an exemption...
Bull of the Day: H&E Equipment Services (HEES)
The Zacks Machinery – Construction and Mining industry has been notably strong in 2022, up more than 13% and widely outperforming the S&P 500. In addition, the industry is currently ranked in the top 6% (15 out of 248) of all Zacks Industries. According to studies, 50% of a...
What Makes Bank7 (BSVN) a New Strong Buy Stock
BSVN - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing...
AMN Healthcare (AMN) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
AMN - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely...
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for DocuSign (DOCU) Stock
DOCU - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this provider...
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And unfortunately, even retirees who have built a nest egg have good reason to be concerned - with the traditional approaches to retirement planning, income may no longer cover expenses. That means retirees are dipping into principal to make ends meet, setting up a race against time between dwindling investment balances and longer lifespans.
All You Need to Know About GoHealth (GOCO) Rating Upgrade to Buy
GOCO - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing earnings...
