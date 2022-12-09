Read full article on original website
Consumer Sector Update for 12/12/2022: WEBR, AN, PV, LANV
Consumer stocks were mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) down 0.4%. In company news, Weber (WEBR) surged more than 23% after the outdoor grill company agreed to a $3.7 billion private-equity buyout...
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) closed at $21.26, marking a -0.79% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the...
New York Community Bancorp's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7%
In trading on Monday, shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: NYCB.PRA) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5936), with shares changing hands as low as $22.76 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.14% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NYCB.PRA was trading at a 8.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.48% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
United States Steel (X) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
United States Steel (X) closed at $25.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.57% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the steel maker had...
South African rand, stocks fall at start of busy data week
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The South African rand and stocks fell on Monday, with investors cautious ahead of a raft of local data. At 1532 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.5700 against the dollar, about 1.18% weaker than its Friday close. This week, domestic data that could influence...
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - IWV, LOW, ELV, DE
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (Symbol: IWV) where we have detected an approximate $113.4 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.1% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 46,300,000 to 46,800,000). Among the largest underlying components of IWV, in trading today Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) is off about 0.1%, Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) is up about 1.3%, and Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) is up by about 0.1%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IWV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IWV, versus its 200 day moving average:
5 Low Leverage Stocks to Buy Amid U.S. Stock Indices' Rally
U.S. stocks indices rallied on Dec 12, backed by investors’ optimism about inflation data due on Dec 13 and an upcoming policy announcement from the Federal Reserve. Against this backdrop, an investor might feel encouraged to buy some stocks. However, instead of selecting stocks based on high return rates, a prudent investor will look to choose stocks that provide sustainable returns. To this end, we recommend stocks like MGIC Investment MTG, Titan Machinery TITN, ChampionX CHX, Chatham Lodging Trust REIT CLDT and Axcelis Technologies ACLS, which bear low leverage and therefore can shield investors from incurring losses in times of crisis.
Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Unity Software Inc. (U) closed the most recent trading day at $33.78, moving -0.44% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
‘Chinese Stocks Are Primed for a Multi-Quarter Recovery’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Names to Buy
Is China's zero-Covid strategy finally over? While most Western nations have prioritized a return to normal and an end to COVID pandemic restrictions, China was the standout for maintaining its strongly restrictive lockdown policies. But there is mounting evidence that Beijing is looking for a way to back off from the lockdowns – and Chinese policymakers appear to be edging toward reopening their economy.
IJK, AXON, SCI, FIVE: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (Symbol: IJK) where we have detected an approximate $132.9 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 100,350,000 to 102,250,000). Among the largest underlying components of IJK, in trading today Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) is up about 1.4%, Service Corp. International (Symbol: SCI) is off about 0.3%, and Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) is higher by about 0.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IJK Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IJK, versus its 200 day moving average:
Wells Fargo (WFC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Wells Fargo (WFC) closed at $42.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.85% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the biggest...
All You Need to Know About Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's...
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in AppLovin (APP) Stock?
Investors in AppLovin Corporation APP need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Dec 16, 2022, $7.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how...
Gold Fields (GFI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Gold Fields Ltd. (Symbol: GFI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.71, changing hands as low as $10.60 per share. Gold Fields Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GFI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Merck, KBR and Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR), and Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (Symbol: SBCF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Merck & Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 1/9/23, KBR Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 1/13/23, and Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of MRK's recent stock price of $108.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Merck & Co Inc to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when MRK shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for KBR to open 0.24% lower in price and for SBCF to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.
Brookfield Asset Management Enters Oversold Territory (BAM)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Is Ambev (ABEV) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ambev (ABEV) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
Financial Sector Update for 12/12/2022: AJG,BX,TRI,TRI.TO,MSFT,SMMF,FBMS,HSBI
Financial stocks added moderate gains Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 1.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was gaining 0.8%, reversing a midday decline. Bitcoin was declining...
Dow Analyst Moves: Visa
KBE, APO, JXN, PB: Large Outflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (Symbol: KBE) where we have detected an approximate $94.5 million dollar outflow -- that's a 4.7% decrease week over week (from 43,700,000 to 41,650,000). Among the largest underlying components of KBE, in trading today Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) is up about 0.2%, Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN) is up about 1.3%, and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB) is lower by about 0.4%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the KBE Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of KBE, versus its 200 day moving average:
