Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR), and Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (Symbol: SBCF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Merck & Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 1/9/23, KBR Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 1/13/23, and Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of MRK's recent stock price of $108.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Merck & Co Inc to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when MRK shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for KBR to open 0.24% lower in price and for SBCF to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO