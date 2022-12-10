ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

The waiting is over! Panera Café celebrates grand opening of Monroe location

MONROE, CT — Festive orange, green and white balloons adorn the entrance of the new Panera Bread Café at Town Line Plaza, 205 Monroe Turnpike, which opened its doors at 6 o’clock Wednesday morning. First Selectman Ken Kellogg, Economic and Community Development Director William Holsworth, Monroe Chamber...
Monroe volunteer awarded for impactful work

MONROE, CT — The American Heart Association (AHA) honored Sarah Yeager of Monroe with the Leadership Legacy Award in Connecticut, a national award recognizing current and alumni volunteers for exceptional service and contributions over a significant period of time. Yeager began her involvement with the American Heart Association as...
Purse stolen in Trumbull winds up in a Dumpster in Monroe

MONROE, CT — A Purdy Hill Bakery & Deli employee told police she found a purse inside the Dumpster of the business at 162 Purdy Hill Road early Monday morning. The black and brown purse contained a wallet with a passport and personal papers, according to the report. A...
