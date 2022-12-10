ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Ash Jurberg

Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location

There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
KSAT 12

Esthetics institute opens on South Side of San Antonio

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. WAR Esthetics Institute is an esthetics school that Melissa Guerra-Vasquez founded in 2022....
KSAT 12

US Army soldier from San Antonio dies in pedestrian accident in Fort Bragg

SAN ANTONIO – A U.S. Army soldier from San Antonio who was stationed at Fort Bragg was hit and killed by a vehicle last week. Spc. John Michael DeLeon, 31, died on Friday from injuries sustained in the accident, according to a news release from the Army. CBS 17 reported that he was struck by a vehicle while crossing an intersection.
KSAT 12

Christmas week in San Antonio will likely be chilly! But a white Christmas? That'll still take a miracle...

By now, you’ve probably heard rumors or seen some posts on social media about the weather for Christmas week in San Antonio. These posts and rumors have hinted at several inches of snow on the ground for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. Not so fast! It’ll still take a “Christmas Miracle” to see a white Christmas in South Central Texas this year.
news4sanantonio.com

After 60 years, the Little Read Barn is still serving up delicious steaks and potatoes

SAN ANTONIO – The Little Read Barn has been a staple here in San Antonio since 1963, serving up delicious steaks and potatoes family style. Today we go on a trip to the West – the Old West. Actually, I mean ‘old’ like from my childhood. That’s right, I went to the Little Red Barn on Hackberry when I was just a child. Now I am sure you’all have been there a million times – a million years ago. But I have not been since I was fifteen years old.
