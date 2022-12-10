Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The San Antonio man giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
"Perfect hot chicken" restaurant to open its first San Antonio location next weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Governor Abbott Said Bring a Marine Home Held By Russia - What You Really Need to KnowTom HandyTexas State
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
UTSA’s dynamic offense will be challenged by Troy’s stout defense at the Cure Bowl
The 2022 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl between the UTSA Roadrunners and the Troy Trojans will feature a dynamic offense versus a stout defense. Led by quarterback Frank Harris, the Roadrunners enter the game ranked 9th overall in total offense in the FBS, and 12th in scoring, averaging 38.7 points per game.
KSAT 12
UTSA Roadrunners, Troy Trojans meet with media ahead of Friday’s Cure Bowl
ORLANDO – The UTSA Roadrunners and Troy Trojans met with the media Tuesday as they prepare to face each other in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on Friday afternoon. This event also allowed select team members and both head coaches to take photos with the Cure Bowl trophy. The...
Why Keeping Brennan Marion Is Crucial For Texas In 2023
Will the return of Brennan Marion help Texas keep Xavier Worthy for 2023?
The untold story of Mike Leach's 'lost' OU play script that fooled Texas
In 1999, the Sooners' offensive coordinator left a play sheet on the field to be discovered by the Longhorns, causing "pandemonium" and nearly engineering an upset.
Report: This is the best ice cream shop in Texas & it has locations in Austin, Houston & San Antonio
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest sweet treats known to mankind is the ever-so-delicious ice cream and in the state of Texas, there’s no bad time for a bowl, cone or a milkshake if that tickles your fancy. It’s that time of the year, again, as Tuesday,...
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location
There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
KSAT 12
San Antonio College announces second woman to be president in its history
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio College has named its newest president, and she will be the second woman to hold that position in the school’s history. Dr. Naydeen González-De Jesús was named the 13th president of SAC during a board meeting on Tuesday. She will start the role on Jan. 9.
San Antonio breakfast taco spot earns national nod from New York Times
You know who wasn't on the list? Austin.
Severe storms possible around San Antonio and Hill Country this weekend
There is a low risk for a tornado.
KSAT 12
San Antonio’s housing market expected to rebound, outpace its neighbor to the north
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s housing market is expected to show positive growth next year, brushing past a recent slowdown brought on by rising interest rates and rapid price appreciation. The data comes from a new forecast by Santa Clara-based Realtor.com, an online provider of real estate listings...
KSAT 12
Esthetics institute opens on South Side of San Antonio
Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. WAR Esthetics Institute is an esthetics school that Melissa Guerra-Vasquez founded in 2022....
Love To Jam 70s Tunes? Then You Will Love This Texas H-E-B
This H-E-B jams the oldies from the 70s and customers are loving it. According to KENS-TV, customers at the H-E-B in Olmos Park on the northside of San Antonio get to party like it's 1979 while grocery shopping. "Our music here is what's called the seventies hits," said Thomas Dunnam.
San Antonio's 'shit sandwich cop' working as a police officer again, this time in Floresville
Officer Matthew Luckhurst's rehiring was the centerpiece of an investigation into Texas' lax and fragmented oversight of police licensing.
KSAT 12
Softball coach arrested after having inappropriate relationship with juvenile player, Converse police says
CONVERSE, Texas – A 24-year-old softball coach was arrested after she had an inappropriate relationship with one of her players, Converse police said. Miranda Sandoval was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a charge of indecency with a child by contact, police said. According to a news release, police on Monday...
KSAT 12
US Army soldier from San Antonio dies in pedestrian accident in Fort Bragg
SAN ANTONIO – A U.S. Army soldier from San Antonio who was stationed at Fort Bragg was hit and killed by a vehicle last week. Spc. John Michael DeLeon, 31, died on Friday from injuries sustained in the accident, according to a news release from the Army. CBS 17 reported that he was struck by a vehicle while crossing an intersection.
KSAT 12
Christmas week in San Antonio will likely be chilly! But a white Christmas? That’ll still take a miracle...
By now, you’ve probably heard rumors or seen some posts on social media about the weather for Christmas week in San Antonio. These posts and rumors have hinted at several inches of snow on the ground for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. Not so fast! It’ll still take a “Christmas Miracle” to see a white Christmas in South Central Texas this year.
KSAT 12
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash leads to road closures on part of SW Loop 410
SAN ANTONIO – A major crash on SW Loop 410 and US Highway 90 West has led to road closures in both directions, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened Sunday evening. Injuries and what led to the crash are unknown at this time. All traffic is being...
KSAT 12
Man shot multiple times during attempted robbery on North Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old is hospitalized after being shot multiple times on the North Side, according to San Antonio police. Police found the wounded man at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the 8500 block of Broadway. According to a preliminary report from SAPD, officers believe the teenager was...
news4sanantonio.com
After 60 years, the Little Read Barn is still serving up delicious steaks and potatoes
SAN ANTONIO – The Little Read Barn has been a staple here in San Antonio since 1963, serving up delicious steaks and potatoes family style. Today we go on a trip to the West – the Old West. Actually, I mean ‘old’ like from my childhood. That’s right, I went to the Little Red Barn on Hackberry when I was just a child. Now I am sure you’all have been there a million times – a million years ago. But I have not been since I was fifteen years old.
San Antonio's Pearl complex gets ridiculed online after offering visitors 3 hours of free parking
The Pearl announced it's offering visitors a 'Holiday Special' with free three hour parking until Dec. 29.
Comments / 0