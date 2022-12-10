Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
De Leon Releases What He Calls New Footage of Fight With Activist
Embattled City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n Monday posted what he called new footage of the altercation between him and a community activist at a Christmas tree lighting in Lincoln Heights. De LeÃ³n captioned a portion of the video, “Reedy lands a punch on me,” referring to community activist...
LASD Sergeant Charged with Firing Gun in Negligent Manner
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sergeant was charged Tuesday with unlawfully firing his handgun at his home last year, prosecutors announced.
2urbangirls.com
LASD sergeant charged with unlawfully discharging his firearm
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Joel Nebel was charged today with unlawfully firing his handgun at his home last year. “Officers are entrusted with the safety of our community. When they act recklessly, endangering the lives of the...
signalscv.com
Former LASD sergeant charged in noninjury shooting
A former Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station sergeant was charged Tuesday with unlawfully firing his handgun at his home in a July 2021 shooting, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. On July 27, 2021, Sgt. Joel Nebel was off-duty and in...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (December 14, 2021)…Former Jefferson High Student Alleges Molestation by Teacher From 2016-19
One Year Ago Today (December 14, 2021)…Los Angeles Unified is being sued by a former Jefferson High School student who alleges he was sexually abused on campus by a teacher from 2016-19. The plaintiff, identified only as John H.G. Doe in the Los Angeles Superior Court suit brought Friday,...
mynewsla.com
Family Sues LAUSD Over Drug Overdose Death at Bernstein High School
The mother of a 15-year-old girl who died of an overdose in a bathroom at Bernstein High School in Hollywood announced a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District Wednesday, alleging school officials knew there was a problem with drug use at the campus but took no action. The...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Suspect, Victim in UCI Murder-Suicide
The identities in a murder-suicide at UC Irvine were released Wednesday. The victim was 77-year-old Thao Thai Nguyen of Irvine, and the suspect was 36-year-old Andrew Nguyen Doan of Irvine, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. UC Irvine police were called at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday to 214...
mynewsla.com
Sheriff’s Sergeant Dislodges Food Particles From Man With Heimlich Maneuver
Calling the action, “just me doing what any deputy would do,” a sheriff’s sergeant today applied the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge food particles from the throat of a man choking behind a Department of Public Social Services office in South Los Angeles. The sergeant, assigned to the...
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Inappropriate Relationship With Girl, 15, to Stand Trial
A Coachella man accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage student over a social media app while employed as a substitute teaching assistant must stand trial on a felony and misdemeanor charge, a judge ruled Tuesday. Edward Noel Alvarado-Valadez, 28, was charged with one felony count of sending...
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2011 murder, rape of 2 Lincoln Heights women
The bodies of Michelle Lozano and Bree'Anna Guzman were found on L.A. freeways. On Monday, the grieving families made heartfelt impact statements before the man convicted of these crimes was sentenced.
Cop Who Died While Investigating LAPD Officers ‘Smacks of a Cover Up,’ Lawyer Says
A Los Angeles Police Department officer died after he was supposedly dropped on his head by a fellow cop during a training exercise in May. But what was reported as a tragic, on-duty accident was actually retaliation for the officer’s efforts to break the so-called “Blue Wall of Silence,” a lawsuit filed by his family last week alleges.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Sun Valley Homicide
A man was in custody Monday for allegedly killing a person in Sun Valley over the weekend. Officers went to the 8500 block of Sunland Boulevard about 1 a.m. Saturday on a call of shots fired at an underground parking area of an apartment complex, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Felon Pleads Guilty in Garden Grove Hammer Attack
A 36-year-old felon pleaded guilty Monday to attacking another man with a hammer in a Garden Grove bar, leaving the victim battling for his life. Jesse Bizarro attacked the 40-year-old resident of Garden Grove about 8:45 p.m. Sept. 20 at the bar in the 13000 block of Garden Grove Boulevard, near the Garden Grove (22) Freeway, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after the attack, police said.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Lancaster Identified
A 32-year-old man who was found shot to death in the Lancaster area was identified Wednesday. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Jesus Vega was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s...
mynewsla.com
Sheriff Seeks Help to Catch Killer
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed killed a man Tuesday in the Lancaster area. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Gunning Down Moreno Valley Teen During Robbery
A young man accused of gunning down a 15-year-old Moreno Valley boy during a robbery was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and other offenses. Terrence Vincent Young, 19, of Moreno Valley was arrested last week following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Gregory Shallowhorn Jr.
mynewsla.com
Walking Woman Wounded in Boyle Heights Shooting
A woman walking with her family down a Boyle Heights street was wounded by a stray bullet Sunday evening. The shooting occurred at 8:24 p.m. at Wabash and Sentinal avenues, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The 34-year-old woman heard gunshots, then realized...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Approves Little Tokyo Funding in Motion Filed by Kevin de León
Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n may have been chased from the council chamber Tuesday, but was able to vote on several items — including on a motion that he filed himself last week. De LeÃ³n, who appeared in the chamber for the second consecutive meeting on...
mynewsla.com
Countywide DUI Crackdown Begins Wednesday, Continues to End of Year
Riverside County sheriff’s stations countywide initiated an anti-DUI campaign Wednesday that will continue to New Year’s Day, utilizing saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and other measures to nab drunk and drug-impaired drivers. The winter mobilization is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober, or Get Pulled...
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced to Life Without Parole for Pair of 2011 Southland Rape-Killings
A Torrance man who pleaded no contest in the midst of his trial to raping and murdering a teenage girl and a young woman about eight months apart in 2011 was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Geovanni Borjas, 38, pleaded no contest Oct. 31...
