Related
BBC
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
BBC
Boys tried to break York pond ice as they stood on it
Four boys have been advised on their "life choices" after they were spotted trying to smash the ice on a frozen pond as they stood on it, police said. The incident, in York's Rowntree Park, came on the day four children were pulled from a lake in Solihull, West Midlands. Three of them later died.
BBC
Covid: Jack Last died as result of AstraZeneca vaccine – coroner
A man died of a blood clot that was a "direct result" of having the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner said. Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness. A scan on 10 April...
BBC
Azeem Rafiq 'driven out of country' since speaking out on racism
Azeem Rafiq says he has "been driven out of the country" by "threats and abuse" since "opening his heart out" about racism at Yorkshire. Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.
BBC
Doncaster: Danger warning after footprints spotted on frozen lake
People have risked their lives by ignoring warnings and playing on frozen lakes in South Yorkshire, the fire service has said. Fire crews said they were "very concerned" by signs of activity on one icy lake in Arksey, Doncaster. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Despite our warnings, photos...
BBC
Hull: Police appeal after girl pushed into icy lake
Following an incident in which a young girl was pushed into an icy lake in Hull, police have appealed for more information about what happened. The girl, 11, was playing with her sister and friends when a boy pushed her into the lake at East Park at about 15:30 GMT on Friday, police said.
BBC
Cost of living: Heating payments for those on benefits to stop
Warm home payments of £200 to help those in Wales on benefits keep the heating on will stop next year. The end of the £90m winter fuel support scheme was confirmed in the Welsh government budget published on Tuesday. But other funding to help people through the cost...
BBC
Deaths in Scotland rise by 10% in last three months
The number of people who died in Scotland in the last three months is 10% higher normal for the time of year. New National Records of Scotland (NRS) statistics found that during quarter three, July - September, the number of deaths was 10% above the average. There were 14,925 deaths during that period.
BBC
King Charles III sent his first sprig of Glastonbury holy thorn
King Charles III will soon receive a cutting from a Glastonbury holy thorn to grace his Christmas dinner table. The tradition of taking a cutting from the holy thorn to send to the monarch dates back to the reign of King James I in the early 17th Century. It will...
BBC
Solihull: Six-year-old boy who fell into icy lake dies
A six-year-old who was one of four boys to fall into an icy lake near Solihull has died, police have said. The three others, aged eight, 10 and 11, who have also died were with the younger child at Babbs Mill Park, in Kingshurst, on Sunday. West Midlands Police said...
BBC
Tomasz Waga: Two men guilty of murdering drug rival
Two men have been found guilty of murdering a man whose body was found in a Cardiff street. Josif Nushi, 27, Mihal Dhana, 29, both from Cardiff, killed Tomasz Waga, 23, after he tried to steal drugs from a cannabis factory in a house. Newport Crown Court heard Mr Waga's...
BBC
Stowmarket: Covid jab blood clot man may have survived - family
A man who died from a blood clot after taking the AstraZeneca Covid jab "had a chance of survival", an inquest heard. Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was given the coronavirus vaccine on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness. A...
