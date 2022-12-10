ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from Adams County in Idaho and Baker...
TILLAMOOK, OR
Lumber mill linked to deadly blaze settles with victims

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A lumber company that owns a Northern California wood veneers manufacturing plant linked to a deadly fast-spreading blaze that killed two people and sent thousands fleeing for their lives has reached a settlement agreement with more than 700 people who filed wrongful death, personal injury, and property loss claims.
WEED, CA
1 dead, 11 hurt in Southern California bus rollover

BAKER, Calif. (AP) — A bus overturned on a Southern California freeway, killing one person and injuring 11 others, three of them critically, authorities said Wednesday. The crash occurred at around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 15 in an unincorporated area south of Baker, about 155 miles (249 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
BAKER, CA
Deliberations underway in criminal case against WA sheriff

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Prosecutors and defense lawyers made their closing arguments Tuesday in the criminal trial of Washington county sheriff, and a jury began deliberating on Wednesday. Closing arguments painted Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer as a “great man” wrongfully accused, and conversely, as a liar whose false...
TACOMA, WA
NC governor has little wiggle room with legislature in 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper described on Wednesday jobs announcements, an emerging clean energy sector and his ability to block “culture-war, business-killing” laws on social issues from the General Assembly among his administration's accomplishments during 2022. There could be little room for...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

