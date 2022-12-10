Read full article on original website
Owner Geoff Stanisic says the process will take more than a year so that he can properly balance the preservation of the home’s character with all the high-tech equipment necessary to run a restaurant.
10845 E Candlewood Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10845 E Candlewood Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona boasts everyone’s attention with million-dollar views of the city and breathtaking mountains as well as the feeling of tranquility and privacy that no one can deny. This Home in Scottsdale offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9.025 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10845 E Candlewood Drive, please contact Barry Van Patten (Phone: 480 585 7070) and Virginia F Van Patten (Phone: 602 625 6455) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Known as the Valley of the Sun, Phoenix is one of commercial real estate’s hottest markets. With a current population of over 4.6 million, a 1.48 percent increase from 2021, the Phoenix metro is packed with abundant job growth, consumer spending, and investment opportunities. Throughout the U.S., Phoenix had the largest absolute increase in population growth between 2010 and 2020 and reported the fastest growth rate among America’s biggest cities, according to the New York Times. Beyond impressive population stats, Phoenix also boasts a business-friendly environment with limited government interference and low taxes. Lastly, the Valley offers sprawling submarkets at reasonable prices. Suburbs like Buckeye grew 80 percent in ten years and provide development opportunities not seen in dense coastal markets. In all, Phoenix has become a treasure for commercial real estate investors, but with great success comes great challenges. As the aftereffects of COVID-19 become clear and sectors begin to shift, investors will need to evaluate where in the Valley to plant capital, what type of products best suit their needs, and what economic and consumer trends Phoenix is experiencing. Here is a look at the 2023 Phoenix commercial real estate outlook and opportunities.
PHOENIX — A couple of Arizona cities made appearances alongside the most sinful places in the country with Phoenix coming in at No. 10 overall. WalletHub, a personal finance website, took 180 US cities into account and judged their “sinfulness” on an array of categories that measured vices and illicit behavior.
The pandemic was tough for restaurants, and Geoff Stanisic can attest to that. The owner of build-your-own stir-fry concept YC’s Mongolian Grill says he is grateful that the industry has returned to some semblance of normalcy. “We’re just very grateful,” Stanisic says. “A lot of establishments didn’t...
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during an earlier newscast. Winter weather is expected to impact Arizona over the next few days, and officials are asking people to use caution on roadways or avoid them completely in northern Arizona. Winter Weather Alerts were posted for elevations...
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s largest annual barbeque event is coming to Chandler on March 25 at Tumbleweed Park. More than 30 different pit masters will be serving up delicious plates of BBQ alongside country superstars, family-friendly activities and other entertainment, including a lumberjack show. Chris Janson, Craig Morgan, Hailey Whitters, and Connor Smith will be just a few of the stars performing on the special day.
Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley. This week, we’re featuring holiday concerts. December 12-13 Harry Connick Jr. Who doesn’t want to spend Christmas with Harry Connick Jr.? The good-looking multi-hyphenate will perform originals and holiday...
Visitors of Tempe on a tight budget can enjoy many freebies or free things to do in this city in Maricopa County. Tempe was founded in 1871 and has since developed many points of interest that are free to the public. Ranked as one of the top 10 cities of...
PHOENIX — Flagstaff may have gotten snow but Phoenix still got some rain from the winter storms that moved across Arizona early Monday morning. As of noon, nearly every region of Valley had reported getting some amount of moisture and some northern areas reported receiving up to half an inch of rainfall.
1 p.m. - 8 p.m. "December 10, 2022 marks the 7th Annual Merriment in Melrose event to raise funding for the award-winning Osborn School District Music Program for Kinder through 8th grade students. The music program provides a vital role in the development of our students by reinforcing their social, intellectual, physical, emotional, cultural, and artistic well-being."
The Central location of Phoenix makes it a popular city as well as a perfect spot to take a day trip to surrounding areas. Indeed, the valley of the sun itself is a marvelous city to explore, but if you want to dive deep and truly experience the essence of the Old West, we have compiled a list of the top best day trips from Phoenix.
You have a few weeks left to take in the holiday light displays across the Valley.Grab the fam and enjoy these festive spots.🐒 ZooLightsDetails: Visit the Phoenix Zoo after dark to see animal lanterns, a new musical light show on the lake, an artificial snowfall and more. Price: $30 in advance, $35 at the gate When: 5:30-10:30pm through Jan. 15.🌵 Las Noches de las LuminariasDetails: After dark, the Desert Botanical Garden transforms into a wonderland of luminarias and lights. Price: $39.95 for adults, $16.95 for kidsWhen: Dec. 9-11, 15-18, 20-23, 26-31 from 5:30 to 9:30 pm.⛪ Mesa Temple Christmas LightsDetails:...
PHOENIX — Four restaurants from the Valley and five from Arizona made OpenTable’s top 100 restaurants of 2022 list. Ocean 44 and Dominick’s Steakhouse in Scottsdale, The Henry and Steak 44 of Phoenix and Mariposa in Sedona all cracked the list. The restaurant review and reservation service...
Berridge Nurseries in Phoenix is getting ready for a visit from chilly weather and workers there suggest you do the same. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak has the story.
MESA, Ariz. — The electric vehicle designer and manufacturer ElectraMeccanica is opening a new manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters in Mesa. It's a development expected to bring up to 500 jobs to the city. Gov. Doug Ducey attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facilities on Monday to celebrate the...
