Arizona State

Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
HipHopWired

Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock

The former Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, claimed that "having an African American" like GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker is a "dramatic improvement" over the incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The post Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Christian Walker Takes Aim at Father Herschel After Georgia Senate Loss

Herschel Walker’s son Christian has taken aim at his father after Tuesday’s election loss to pastor-turned Democratic star Raphael Warnock, claiming Donald Trump convinced Herschel to run despite everyone else’s pleas against it. On Tuesday night, Christian took to Twitter to castigate his father in a series of tweets. “Don’t beat women, hold guns to peoples heads, fund abortions then pretend you’re pro-life, stalk cheerleaders, leave your multiple minor children alone to chase more fame, lie, lie, lie, say stupid crap, and make a fool of your family,” he wrote. “And then maybe you can win a senate seat.” Christian was referencing a number of allegations that swept Herschel's campaign, including his ex-wife – and Christian’s mom – who in a political ad in August described how the Republican Senate hopeful “held the gun to my temple and said he was going to blow my brains out.” Christian continued: “Republicans, we say we don’t play “identity politics” and then you ran this man mainly because he was the same skin color as his opponent with no background other than football. A boring old Republican could have won. The Truth: Trump called my dad for months DEMANDING that he run. Everyone with a brain begged him: ‘PLEASE DON’T DO THIS. This is too dirty, you have an insane past… PLEASE DONT DO THIS.’ We got the middle finger. He ran.” He then posted an image of his mother and praised her and said she “lives a quiet life. I’m so happy she can rest now, and this bull crap is over with.”
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Accused of Sabotaging Trump by Arranging Meeting With a White Supremacist and Rapper Ye

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It emerged on November 28 that just before Thanksgiving, Donald Trump hosted disgraced anti-Semitic rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) and the white supremacist and leader of the America First movement - Nick Fuentes - for dinner at his Florida Mar-A-Lago home.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

'You were never a Democrat anyways': Quotes of the Week

The first full week of December was a blend of domestic politics and foreign policy. It began with the Georgia Senate runoff, won by Sen. Raphael Warnock (D). It ended with a high-profile prisoner swap between WNBA star Brittney Griner and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. And then Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema dropped a bomb on Friday as she said she would no longer be a Democrat, instead registering as an independent.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Tearful Herschel Walker accuser says Georgia Republican paid for abortion and called himself ‘your stud farm’

The woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her to have an abortion called on the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia to meet with her after she played audio of their phone calls.On Tuesday, the woman, who went simply by Jane Doe, held a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred. The press conference began by the women playing audio of the phone conversation between Ms Doe and Mr Walker when they reportedly carried on a multi-year relationship. The alleged relationship took place while Mr Walker, then a player for the NFL, was married. They first played a voice message Mr...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Obama pauses mid-speech to let a four-year-old boy speak at rally for Georgia runoff race

Former US President Barack Obama paused his speech while campaigning for Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in the Georgia runoff to let a four-year-old boy speak. Mr Obama paused on several occasions to interact with the child, who at one point said, “we’ve got the power”. “He’s only four and he’s making sense,” the 44th president said, adding that the boy must be “getting straight A’s” in school.Towards the end of his appearance, Mr Obama said that if supporters put in the work to reelect Rev Warnock, “we will be setting an example for a four-year-old right here and laying...
GEORGIA STATE

