Read full article on original website
Related
Trump is reportedly furious that top Republicans are trying to persuade him not to campaign in the Georgia Senate runoff: report
The former president's endorsement strategy misfired in the midterms, seriously damaging his reputation as a political kingmaker.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Kevin McCarthy wins nomination for House speaker but now must calm GOP's right flank
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has cleared the first major step toward becoming House speaker.
Ex-RNC Chair Makes Stark Prediction About Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Michael Steele warned about what could come next from the far-right Georgia Republican.
Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock
The former Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, claimed that "having an African American" like GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker is a "dramatic improvement" over the incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The post Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Kimmel Says McConnell Voted Down Marriage Bill Because He’s ‘In an Interracial Marriage – That’s Why He’s Against It’ (Video)
Jimmy Kimmel’s riff on the Senate’s passing of the historic Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday was met with applause, laughter and groans Wednesday as the late night host took a bit of a jab at Kentucky Senator and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. “The Senate last night passed...
George Conway Has Dire Prediction About Republican 'Looney-Bin Caucus'
Republican House extremists will be upping the stakes as they compete for attention in a crowded field, the conservative attorney warned.
Forget Trump, Ted Cruz May Be the Biggest Loser of the Midterm Elections
In the aftermath of a disastrous midterm for Republicans, the blame game has mostly focused on former President Donald Trump’s ongoing ballot box toxicity. But conservatives might also want to cast a more critical eye on the record of another self-styled GOP influencer: Sen. Ted Cruz. Cruz put his...
Christian Walker Takes Aim at Father Herschel After Georgia Senate Loss
Herschel Walker’s son Christian has taken aim at his father after Tuesday’s election loss to pastor-turned Democratic star Raphael Warnock, claiming Donald Trump convinced Herschel to run despite everyone else’s pleas against it. On Tuesday night, Christian took to Twitter to castigate his father in a series of tweets. “Don’t beat women, hold guns to peoples heads, fund abortions then pretend you’re pro-life, stalk cheerleaders, leave your multiple minor children alone to chase more fame, lie, lie, lie, say stupid crap, and make a fool of your family,” he wrote. “And then maybe you can win a senate seat.” Christian was referencing a number of allegations that swept Herschel's campaign, including his ex-wife – and Christian’s mom – who in a political ad in August described how the Republican Senate hopeful “held the gun to my temple and said he was going to blow my brains out.” Christian continued: “Republicans, we say we don’t play “identity politics” and then you ran this man mainly because he was the same skin color as his opponent with no background other than football. A boring old Republican could have won. The Truth: Trump called my dad for months DEMANDING that he run. Everyone with a brain begged him: ‘PLEASE DON’T DO THIS. This is too dirty, you have an insane past… PLEASE DONT DO THIS.’ We got the middle finger. He ran.” He then posted an image of his mother and praised her and said she “lives a quiet life. I’m so happy she can rest now, and this bull crap is over with.”
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
POLITICO
John Kennedy says he's giving "serious consideration" to jumping into the open Louisiana governor's race next year.
"I’ll be announcing my decision soon," the Louisiana Republican said on Monday. What happened: Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), who just won a second term in the U.S. Senate last week, said Monday he's taking a hard look at what's promising to be a crowded Republican field for Louisiana governor in 2023.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Accused of Sabotaging Trump by Arranging Meeting With a White Supremacist and Rapper Ye
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It emerged on November 28 that just before Thanksgiving, Donald Trump hosted disgraced anti-Semitic rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) and the white supremacist and leader of the America First movement - Nick Fuentes - for dinner at his Florida Mar-A-Lago home.
Ex-Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Blasts GOP Senators In 'Adapt Or Die' Era For Republicans
Conway accused the senators of abandoning Herschel Walker before his defeat.
Washington Examiner
'You were never a Democrat anyways': Quotes of the Week
The first full week of December was a blend of domestic politics and foreign policy. It began with the Georgia Senate runoff, won by Sen. Raphael Warnock (D). It ended with a high-profile prisoner swap between WNBA star Brittney Griner and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. And then Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema dropped a bomb on Friday as she said she would no longer be a Democrat, instead registering as an independent.
White House pans 'stunningly bad' outcomes for Republican Senate hopefuls
The White House slammed Republican efforts in the Senate midterm elections as “stunningly bad,” charging that voters had put “to rest” the party’s agenda.
Tearful Herschel Walker accuser says Georgia Republican paid for abortion and called himself ‘your stud farm’
The woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her to have an abortion called on the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia to meet with her after she played audio of their phone calls.On Tuesday, the woman, who went simply by Jane Doe, held a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred. The press conference began by the women playing audio of the phone conversation between Ms Doe and Mr Walker when they reportedly carried on a multi-year relationship. The alleged relationship took place while Mr Walker, then a player for the NFL, was married. They first played a voice message Mr...
Trump’s Pardon Pledge Backfires
Republicans are breaking from ex-President Donald Trump’s pledge to pardon rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Obama pauses mid-speech to let a four-year-old boy speak at rally for Georgia runoff race
Former US President Barack Obama paused his speech while campaigning for Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in the Georgia runoff to let a four-year-old boy speak. Mr Obama paused on several occasions to interact with the child, who at one point said, “we’ve got the power”. “He’s only four and he’s making sense,” the 44th president said, adding that the boy must be “getting straight A’s” in school.Towards the end of his appearance, Mr Obama said that if supporters put in the work to reelect Rev Warnock, “we will be setting an example for a four-year-old right here and laying...
Comments / 0