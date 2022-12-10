Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Former mountain bike pro Lindsey Richter on new career as children’s author
A former pro mountain biker turned coach is adding another title to her resume: children’s author. Longtime Bend resident Lindsey Richter sat down with Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom to discuss releasing her first book — a children’s book that aims to teach trail etiquette and life lessons.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ La Pine offsets referee shortage with officials mentorship program
We’ve seen it in football, volleyball, and basketball, but one sport in the High Desert is bucking the trend when it comes to the shortage of referees, and wrestling, and part of the reason is a unique mentorship program. “It was just kind of a Central Oregon program, and...
KTVZ
Bend-La Pine Schools explain decision to hold Monday classes as heavy snow prompts others to cancel
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While many Central Oregonians were out enjoying several inches of Sunday snowfall, school districts across the High Desert were faced with the decision to cancel, delay or hold Monday classes as scheduled, a familiar process from past winters. After Bend-La Pine Schools' team of six drivers...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Can you breathe?’ Bend woman falls headfirst into tree well, survives
A Bend woman is lucky to be alive after falling into a tree well while snowboarding on Mount Bachelor. Francesca McLean was snowboarding with her husband and two friends on Friday. They were coming down Outback when she made a turn a few feet off the groomed run and fell over backwards, headfirst into a tree well.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Our favorite stories of 2022: The Maupin Track of Dreams
We at Central Oregon Daily News have been thrilled to bring you the stories of the High Desert and beyond these past 12 months. We wanted to look back and not only re-share with you some of our favorites, but tell you why we love them so much. “I love...
KTVZ
Early, deep snow conditions causing hazardous tree wells at Mt. Bachelor
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the recent snowstorm, the risk of potentially deadly tree wells is high at Mt. Bachelor. According to Mt. Bachelor's website, "Tree wells are formed when snow accumulates around the base of a tree but not under the lower hanging branches, creating deep pockets of soft, unstable snow."
Redmond, Fossil cancel Monday’s classes due to region’s heavy snowfall
This much snowfall can lead to school and event cancellations and delays, and Sunday's storm was no exception, as the Redmond School District has canceled Monday classes and programs. The post Redmond, Fossil cancel Monday’s classes due to region’s heavy snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Redmond School District closed Monday after winter storm
The Redmond School District announced Sunday night that there will be no school on Monday following the winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on Central Oregon. All classes, programs and activities in the Redmond School District are canceled Monday, the district said on its Facebook page. Here is...
centraloregondaily.com
Central Oregon gas price average below $4 for 1st time since January
For the first time in more than 11 months, the average price of gas in Central Oregon is below $4 per gallon. AAA says the average for regular unleaded in Bend nosedived more than 10 cents overnight Wednesday to $3.92 per gallon. That’s the first time since January 11 that the average price has been below $4.
cascadebusnews.com
Handel’s Ice Cream Coming to Bend
Ice cream lovers will be able to find the famous Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Bend when Oregon’s Fourth store opens late this year. Handel’s will be located at 61165 S Hwy. 97. Established in 1945, Handel’s is headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, and is recognized as one...
kbnd.com
Central Oregon Storm Dumps Snow, Forces Closures
BEND, OR -- The city of Bend says winter crews have been out clearing roads during this storm that dropped several inches on Central Oregon. They sprayed magnesium chloride before the snow hit, then began plowing at 5 a.m. Sunday. Night crews were out again starting at 8 p.m., including contractors who focused on priority three residential streets while city trucks worked priority one and two roads. Bend-La Pine Schools tweeted a thank you to road crews Monday morning, when the district announced schools would open "as usual."
centraloregondaily.com
Bend Park & Rec holding drive-thru food drive Saturday
The Bend Park and Recreation District is hosting a Drive-Thru Holiday Food Drive on Saturday. The donations will go to help stock the shelves of the NeighborImpact Food Bank. It’s happening from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Larkspur Community Center: Bend Senior Center entrance (1600 SE Reed Market Rd.)
77-year-old man saved after spending 2 days stranded in snow along remote Oregon forest road
A 77-year-old man was rescued after spending two days in his pickup truck stuck in a snowbank along a remote Oregon forest road this week.
Crook County Fire crews knock down blaze in downtown Prineville smokehouse
A downtown Prineville smokehouse almost went up in smoke Tuesday afternoon, but Crook County Fire and Rescue crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze that a fire official said began in a large commercial smoker. The post Crook County Fire crews knock down blaze in downtown Prineville smokehouse appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
BendFilm, OUT Central Oregon announce new festival focused on LGBTQ+, diversity
BendFilm and OUT Central Oregon announced they are joining forces for the inaugural OUT IN FOCUS FilmFest, aimed at filmmakers and films focused on LGBTQ+ life experiences and diversity in the outdoors. The new, annual film festival will make its debut on March 2-4, 2023. It will run concurrently with...
Crash closes snowy Highway 97 north of La Pine
A reported serious-injury crash closed U.S. Highway 97 between Sunriver and La Pine amid snowfall in the area, authorities said. The post Crash closes snowy Highway 97 north of La Pine appeared first on KTVZ.
Police still seek public’s help in finding missing NE Bend woman who failed to return from walk to store
Bend police asked the public for help Tuesday afternoon in finding a missing woman who left her northeast Bend home to walk to a nearby market Monday afternoon and failed to return. The post Police still seek public’s help in finding missing NE Bend woman who failed to return from walk to store appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ It’s Sno-Park season, so know the parking rules before you go
With all the recent snow, some folks are heading up to local snoparks to get outdoors and have some winter fun. The Deschutes National Forest wants to remind visitors of some of its parking rules. Many lots regularly reach capacity during the winter, so its recommended to park in the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon cities report downed trees, power outages amid winter weather
People in cities across Central Oregon woke to a layer of snow several inches deep in places on Sunday morning, leading to power outages and road hazards. The City of Bend announced on its Facebook page that street crews administered magnesium chloride to city streets, and started sanding and plowing roads at 5 a.m.
Reward offered in double murder in Sellwood
It's closing in on two years, and there are still no good leads on a double murder in Sellwood. Can you help...?A double homicide in the parking lot of the Acropolis Steakhouse, on S.E. Umatilla Street at McLoughlin Boulevard, late on February 27, 2021, has not yet been solved, and "Crime Stoppers" is offering a reward for information which leads to an arrest in the case. Dispatched at 11:28 p.m. late on that Saturday night, officers responded to the nightclub in the 8300 block of S.E. McLoughlin Boulevard, and found two people with gunshot wounds. Medical personnel treated the victims...
Comments / 0