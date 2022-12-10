ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ ‘Can you breathe?’ Bend woman falls headfirst into tree well, survives

A Bend woman is lucky to be alive after falling into a tree well while snowboarding on Mount Bachelor. Francesca McLean was snowboarding with her husband and two friends on Friday. They were coming down Outback when she made a turn a few feet off the groomed run and fell over backwards, headfirst into a tree well.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Our favorite stories of 2022: The Maupin Track of Dreams

We at Central Oregon Daily News have been thrilled to bring you the stories of the High Desert and beyond these past 12 months. We wanted to look back and not only re-share with you some of our favorites, but tell you why we love them so much. “I love...
MAUPIN, OR
KTVZ

Early, deep snow conditions causing hazardous tree wells at Mt. Bachelor

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the recent snowstorm, the risk of potentially deadly tree wells is high at Mt. Bachelor. According to Mt. Bachelor's website, "Tree wells are formed when snow accumulates around the base of a tree but not under the lower hanging branches, creating deep pockets of soft, unstable snow."
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Redmond School District closed Monday after winter storm

The Redmond School District announced Sunday night that there will be no school on Monday following the winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on Central Oregon. All classes, programs and activities in the Redmond School District are canceled Monday, the district said on its Facebook page. Here is...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Central Oregon gas price average below $4 for 1st time since January

For the first time in more than 11 months, the average price of gas in Central Oregon is below $4 per gallon. AAA says the average for regular unleaded in Bend nosedived more than 10 cents overnight Wednesday to $3.92 per gallon. That’s the first time since January 11 that the average price has been below $4.
BEND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Handel’s Ice Cream Coming to Bend

Ice cream lovers will be able to find the famous Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Bend when Oregon’s Fourth store opens late this year. Handel’s will be located at 61165 S Hwy. 97. Established in 1945, Handel’s is headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, and is recognized as one...
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Central Oregon Storm Dumps Snow, Forces Closures

BEND, OR -- The city of Bend says winter crews have been out clearing roads during this storm that dropped several inches on Central Oregon. They sprayed magnesium chloride before the snow hit, then began plowing at 5 a.m. Sunday. Night crews were out again starting at 8 p.m., including contractors who focused on priority three residential streets while city trucks worked priority one and two roads. Bend-La Pine Schools tweeted a thank you to road crews Monday morning, when the district announced schools would open "as usual."
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend Park & Rec holding drive-thru food drive Saturday

The Bend Park and Recreation District is hosting a Drive-Thru Holiday Food Drive on Saturday. The donations will go to help stock the shelves of the NeighborImpact Food Bank. It’s happening from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Larkspur Community Center: Bend Senior Center entrance (1600 SE Reed Market Rd.)
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

BendFilm, OUT Central Oregon announce new festival focused on LGBTQ+, diversity

BendFilm and OUT Central Oregon announced they are joining forces for the inaugural OUT IN FOCUS FilmFest, aimed at filmmakers and films focused on LGBTQ+ life experiences and diversity in the outdoors. The new, annual film festival will make its debut on March 2-4, 2023. It will run concurrently with...
BEND, OR
The Bee

Reward offered in double murder in Sellwood

It's closing in on two years, and there are still no good leads on a double murder in Sellwood. Can you help...?A double homicide in the parking lot of the Acropolis Steakhouse, on S.E. Umatilla Street at McLoughlin Boulevard, late on February 27, 2021, has not yet been solved, and "Crime Stoppers" is offering a reward for information which leads to an arrest in the case. Dispatched at 11:28 p.m. late on that Saturday night, officers responded to the nightclub in the 8300 block of S.E. McLoughlin Boulevard, and found two people with gunshot wounds. Medical personnel treated the victims...
LA PINE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy