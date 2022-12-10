Read full article on original website
Related
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland High defeats Lubbock Westerners 100-49
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High Bulldogs added another win in a 100-49 defeat over the Lubbock Westerners.
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy Rebels defeat Andrews Mustangs 67-56
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Legacy Rebels defeated the Andrews Mustangs 67-56 in a non-district matchup on Tuesday night. Watch below for the highlights.
How to watch the 2022 Texas high school football state championship games
Starting with the Class 1A 6-Man championships Dec. 14 all the way through the Class 6A championships Dec. 17, schools have a chance to etch their names in Texas high school football history.
Hurry! Are These The Slowest Traffic Light Intersections in West Texas?
Every city has them. And, for some reason, it's always the intersection that you're at right? Recently, it was asked on Facebook what are the SLOWEST lights in West Texas. Here are some of the answers. Which intersections would you add to the list?. • 42nd & WEST COUNTY RD...
cbs7.com
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 12/15/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 12/15/22: An Arctic cold front will arrive late on Thursday bringing some Winter chill back to the forecast for the last weekend before Christmas. Moisture will remain limited...so no rain or snow is expected for the next five to seven days.
cbs7.com
REMEMBERING MIKE LEACH: West Texas coaches discuss impact and legacy of former Texas Tech coach
The yet-to-be-revealed center could be built near Hwy 191 and Hwy 158. Workers at Odessa City Hall are unsure why two of the city's most popular employees are on the chopping block. Finding Family: Jade. Updated: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST. An outgoing, fun, and confident teenager has...
62-Year-Old Robert Redman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Midland (Midland, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Midland on Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Neely Avenue and Cessna Dr.
cbs7.com
Virginia couple traveling the country to visit Texas Roadhouses stopped in Midland for the 314th visit
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Virginia couple is traveling the country to visit as many Texas Roadhouses as possible and today their journey brought them to Midland. Judy and Mike McNamara are determined to visit 500 Texas Roadhouse locations and they’re already more than halfway there, today’s visit marked 314.
Odessa man proposes to girlfriend at Starbright Village
ODESSA, Texas — One couple in Odessa has the Christmas memory they’ll always remember. It’s not the presents under the tree that made this particular gift special, but this gift was the gift of love. Derek Judkins proposed to his girlfriend, Brittney Alvarez on Dec. 8, 2022....
KXII.com
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game
(KXII) - A Gunter High School football bus was involved in a crash as the team was traveling to their state semifinal game Friday. Gunter ISD said a FedEx truck hit one of the football buses, and that no students were injured. Texas troopers said the collision happened around 2...
cbs7.com
City of Odessa votes to terminate City Manager and City Attorney
The yet-to-be-revealed center could be built near Hwy 191 and Hwy 158. REMEMBERING MIKE LEACH: West Texas coaches discuss impact and legacy of former Texas Tech coach. CBS7 talked with Odessa High School head coach Dusty Ortiz and Midland Legacy head coach Clint Hartman about their memories of Leach, and the legacy he leaves behind.
cbs7.com
62-year-old Midland man dies in motorcycle accident
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday evening, officers with the Midland Police Department Traffic Division and Midland Fire Department responded to an accident involving a motorcycle and a sedan at the intersection of Neely Ave. and Cessna Dr. The motorcycle, operated by Robert Redman, 62 years old from Midland, was traveling...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Al Lipscomb Way
Dallas Police need the publics help in locating the pictured suspect Gregory Ellison, 19. Ellison was involved in the homicide on Al Lipscomb Way. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov. Update 12/9/2022 @ 6:39 pm. On December 8, 2022, Dallas Police...
WFAA
DFW weather timeline: More storms, some severe, are in the forecast tonight into Tuesday morning
DALLAS — After a soggy, cloudy weekend, another round of rain is moving in. This time, it brings the potential for strong storms followed by cooler weather. Most of Monday night will feature clouds, passing showers, and drizzle. A line of storms moves across North Texas early Tuesday morning...
Darlie Routier Home Is on The Market in Rowlett
The home at 5801 Eagle Drive in Rowlett is a member of an exclusive club that no Realtor wants their listing to be a part of. This seemingly idyllic Colonial-style home may have majestic rooftop dormers and picture-perfect porch pillars, but it is the family home where convicted murderer Darlie Routier killed her two sons, 5, and 6. And now that home, which has been on the market for 114 days, can be yours for $396,000 (plus Darlie’s original drapes, too.)
Lancaster Murder Last Week Has Ties To Dallas & DeSoto
LANCASTER – The Lancaster Police Department was dispatched to a shooting in progress this past weekend that turned out to have ties in Dallas and DeSoto. On December 3 at around 6:26 a.m. police were called to the Quik Trip in Lancaster located in the 3300 block of W. Pleasant Run Rd.
cbs7.com
Big Spring Police investigate double-shooting
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring Police say that they are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. BSPD says Sunday at 9:10 PM, they responded to the 2600 block of Chanute for two gunshot victims. A man and woman were taken to Scenic...
Ector County tackles the tripledemic
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The director of the Ector County Health Department confirms that the county has seen a slight increase in the tripledemic-related cases of flu, RSV, and COVID-19. But she also says it’s not overwhelming local doctors and health experts, and she has a theory on why it’s happening. “(People) were masking […]
Student Arrested For Making Threats
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- ECISD police arrested a student today, after he made threats towards another student. Officers say that the Permian High School freshman was arrested after he told another student he would have his brother come and shoot him. The boy that was arrested now faces the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of […]
cbs7.com
Midland County declares itself sanctuary county for the unborn
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland County Commissioners Court voted 4-1 in favor of establishing Midland County as a sanctuary city to “protect life from conception to natural death.”. Many Midlanders, both for and against, spoke at the meeting, which was the first item on the agenda. “To me, it...
Comments / 0