CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 12/15/22

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 12/15/22: An Arctic cold front will arrive late on Thursday bringing some Winter chill back to the forecast for the last weekend before Christmas. Moisture will remain limited...so no rain or snow is expected for the next five to seven days.
Odessa man proposes to girlfriend at Starbright Village

ODESSA, Texas — One couple in Odessa has the Christmas memory they’ll always remember. It’s not the presents under the tree that made this particular gift special, but this gift was the gift of love. Derek Judkins proposed to his girlfriend, Brittney Alvarez on Dec. 8, 2022....
City of Odessa votes to terminate City Manager and City Attorney

The yet-to-be-revealed center could be built near Hwy 191 and Hwy 158. REMEMBERING MIKE LEACH: West Texas coaches discuss impact and legacy of former Texas Tech coach. CBS7 talked with Odessa High School head coach Dusty Ortiz and Midland Legacy head coach Clint Hartman about their memories of Leach, and the legacy he leaves behind.
62-year-old Midland man dies in motorcycle accident

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday evening, officers with the Midland Police Department Traffic Division and Midland Fire Department responded to an accident involving a motorcycle and a sedan at the intersection of Neely Ave. and Cessna Dr. The motorcycle, operated by Robert Redman, 62 years old from Midland, was traveling...
Homicide on Al Lipscomb Way

Dallas Police need the publics help in locating the pictured suspect Gregory Ellison, 19. Ellison was involved in the homicide on Al Lipscomb Way. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov. Update 12/9/2022 @ 6:39 pm. On December 8, 2022, Dallas Police...
Darlie Routier Home Is on The Market in Rowlett

The home at 5801 Eagle Drive in Rowlett is a member of an exclusive club that no Realtor wants their listing to be a part of. This seemingly idyllic Colonial-style home may have majestic rooftop dormers and picture-perfect porch pillars, but it is the family home where convicted murderer Darlie Routier killed her two sons, 5, and 6. And now that home, which has been on the market for 114 days, can be yours for $396,000 (plus Darlie’s original drapes, too.)
Big Spring Police investigate double-shooting

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring Police say that they are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. BSPD says Sunday at 9:10 PM, they responded to the 2600 block of Chanute for two gunshot victims. A man and woman were taken to Scenic...
Ector County tackles the tripledemic

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The director of the Ector County Health Department confirms that the county has seen a slight increase in the tripledemic-related cases of flu, RSV, and COVID-19. But she also says it’s not overwhelming local doctors and health experts, and she has a theory on why it’s happening. “(People) were masking […]
Student Arrested For Making Threats

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- ECISD police arrested a student today, after he made threats towards another student. Officers say that the Permian High School freshman was arrested after he told another student he would have his brother come and shoot him. The boy that was arrested now faces the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of […]
Midland County declares itself sanctuary county for the unborn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland County Commissioners Court voted 4-1 in favor of establishing Midland County as a sanctuary city to “protect life from conception to natural death.”. Many Midlanders, both for and against, spoke at the meeting, which was the first item on the agenda. “To me, it...
