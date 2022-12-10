Read full article on original website
Huskies Offer WSU QB Commit After Cougars OC Leaves for North Texas
Sam Leavitt from Oregon committed to playing collegiately in the Palouse last July.
Forever a Coug: WSU remembers former football coach Mike Leach
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University is honoring the legacy of former football coach Mike Leach following his death at age 61. Leach died in a Mississippi hospital following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. “Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He...
College football world reflects on Mike Leach's one-of-a-kind career
SEATTLE — The college football world lost one of its most unique characters this week, as Mississippi State University announced the death of football coach Mike Leach on Tuesday due to complications from a heart condition. Leach, who was the head coach for Washington State University from 2012-2019, was...
Morning News and Weather Update December 13: Crash closes US 12, Mike Leach dead at 61 and freezing fog
US 12 is reopen over the Snake River Bridge after a 13 car crash. Former WSU football coach Mike Leach is dead at age 61 following a heart attack and freezing fog has settled over the Columbia Basin.
Idaho Murders Updates: Goncalves Family Hires Attorney
One month after four students were murdered, police have yet to name a suspect or motive.
Man Arrested in Idaho Found With Items Stolen out of Cars From Moscow to Seattle
NEW MEADOWS - Deputies in Idaho's Adams County encountered 36-year-old Donnell Johnson during a traffic stop near New Meadows on Thursday, December 8. He was accompanied by a 16-year-old juvenile. Johnson was found to have a felony warrant in Florida for Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, Fleeing or...
Father of Idaho murder victim reveals new info from coroner
One month after four students were stabbed to death at an off-campus house at the University of Idaho, investigators are still searching for any clues that could lead to an arrest. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.Dec. 13, 2022.
Keypad key to IDing suspect: Retired FBI agent on Idaho killings | NewsNation Prime
Retired FBI agent Bobby Chacon weighs in on new developments in the tragic killings of four University of Idaho students. Read more here: https://trib.al/tX7udBz #Idaho #College #Killings. Keypad key to IDing suspect: Retired FBI agent on …. Retired FBI agent Bobby Chacon weighs in on new developments in the tragic...
Roommates of Idaho Killing Break Their Silence
The two surviving roommates, Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, from the killing on Nov.13 of the four college students near the University of Idaho have cracked their silence. Both girls wrote a statement that the youth pastor read publicly. Bethany wrote “I know somewhere Xana and Ethan are together, keeping each other company, watching us and telling us it’s okay we have each other. Dylan wishes that she could give all of her roommates “one last hug.”
Idaho murders: Speculation rampant as police remain tight-lipped
Almost an entire month since four University of Idaho students were tragically killed and police have yet to reassure this community that they are any closer to catching a suspect.
Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
Moscow murders: 'We are keeping that information safe'
MOSCOW, Idaho — After the stabbing attack that claimed the lives of four students off campus at the University of Idaho, Moscow Police Department (MPD) says they are holding the information they have close to the vest so they don't compromise bringing someone to justice. It's been over four...
Idaho murder victims' hands bagged at scene to preserve possible evidence: coroner
MOSCOW, Idaho - The hands of four murder victims stabbed in their house off the University of Idaho campus on Nov. 13 may hold evidence that is crucial to the unsolved case. Police are still working to determine who killed the four college students – Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21 – while they were sleeping in their off-campus home between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, a Sunday.
Police issue update 1 month after University of Idaho murders
One month after the University of Idaho murders took place, investigators continue to piece together what happened in the hours leading up to the crime in order to determine who is responsible The post Police issue update 1 month after University of Idaho murders appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho murders: Group spotted walking in background of bodycam video taken near crime scene at 3 a.m.
MOSCOW, Idaho - Several people can be seen walking in the background of police bodycam video taken near the King Road home where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep on Nov. 13 and around the same time. Plainclothes officers made an unrelated stop of three University...
Idaho Student Killer Remains At Large, Police Increase Campus Presence For Grad
Authorities are currently working to locate the occupants of a white 2011 – 2013 Hyundai Elantra. It’s believed they’re either a potential suspect or witness in the brutal murders. The world continues to wait for more answers regarding the tragic slayings of four University of Idaho students...
Four U of I murder victims honored during commencement ceremony
MOSCOW, ID. — While the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students continues, U of I’s graduating winter class held their commencement ceremony at the ICCU Arena in Moscow Saturday morning. Students celebrated their educational achievements while the town is still grappling with the murders of four students. At the start of the ceremony, U of I...
Moscow PD believes white vehicle they’re looking for was in the area during murders
MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department believes the white car they are looking for has key information regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students just over a month ago. In a Youtube video posted on the Moscow Police Youtube page, Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said he believes through their investigation, a white Hyundai Elantra was in...
Local Man Being Investigated for Possible DUI Following Crash on Redwolf Bridge
CLARKSTON - A local man was taken to the hospital on Tuesday following a crash on the north side of the Redwolf Bridge. Asotin County Fire District #1 and Lewiston Fire Rescue crews were called to the bridge just after noon Tuesday. According to a release from Asotin County Fire...
Palouse Man Receives Alternative Sentence in Molestation Case
A Palouse man received a sex offender sentencing alternative after pleading guilty to child molestation. According to the Lewiston Tribune, 19-year-old Kaleb Gibler pleaded guilty to second-degree felony child molestation Oct. 28th in Whitman County Superior Court after being arrested in August for the molestation of a 13-year-old girl. He has been in jail since his arrest but was scheduled to be released Friday.
