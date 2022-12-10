ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM

Forever a Coug: WSU remembers former football coach Mike Leach

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University is honoring the legacy of former football coach Mike Leach following his death at age 61. Leach died in a Mississippi hospital following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. “Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He...
PULLMAN, WA
KREM

College football world reflects on Mike Leach's one-of-a-kind career

SEATTLE — The college football world lost one of its most unique characters this week, as Mississippi State University announced the death of football coach Mike Leach on Tuesday due to complications from a heart condition. Leach, who was the head coach for Washington State University from 2012-2019, was...
PULLMAN, WA
hamiltonpawprint.com

Roommates of Idaho Killing Break Their Silence

The two surviving roommates, Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, from the killing on Nov.13 of the four college students near the University of Idaho have cracked their silence. Both girls wrote a statement that the youth pastor read publicly. Bethany wrote “I know somewhere Xana and Ethan are together, keeping each other company, watching us and telling us it’s okay we have each other. Dylan wishes that she could give all of her roommates “one last hug.”
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes

(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Idaho murder victims' hands bagged at scene to preserve possible evidence: coroner

MOSCOW, Idaho - The hands of four murder victims stabbed in their house off the University of Idaho campus on Nov. 13 may hold evidence that is crucial to the unsolved case. Police are still working to determine who killed the four college students – Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21 – while they were sleeping in their off-campus home between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, a Sunday.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Four U of I murder victims honored during commencement ceremony

MOSCOW, ID. — While the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students continues, U of I’s graduating winter class held their commencement ceremony at the ICCU Arena in Moscow Saturday morning. Students celebrated their educational achievements while the town is still grappling with the murders of four students. At the start of the ceremony, U of I...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moscow PD believes white vehicle they’re looking for was in the area during murders

MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department believes the white car they are looking for has key information regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students just over a month ago. In a Youtube video posted on the Moscow Police Youtube page, Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said he believes through their investigation, a white Hyundai Elantra was in...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Palouse Man Receives Alternative Sentence in Molestation Case

A Palouse man received a sex offender sentencing alternative after pleading guilty to child molestation. According to the Lewiston Tribune, 19-year-old Kaleb Gibler pleaded guilty to second-degree felony child molestation Oct. 28th in Whitman County Superior Court after being arrested in August for the molestation of a 13-year-old girl. He has been in jail since his arrest but was scheduled to be released Friday.
PALOUSE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy