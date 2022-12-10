Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Related
myhorrynews.com
Sock distributor making $2.6M investment in Horry County, opening location in Loris
A custom athletic sock distributor plans to make a $2.6 million investment in Loris, bringing 75 new jobs over the next five years, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce. Moose Logistics & Distribution is opening its first South Carolina facility at 3537 Franklin St. in...
WYFF4.com
City of Greenville, Duke Energy will pay up to $3,000 to bury your service line
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you live in the city of Greenville, you can get your service lines buried and get up to $3,000 from the city and Duke Energy. It's called the "Power On" program and provides financial assistance to make placing a customer's service line underground affordable. The...
Greenville & Duke Energy to provide homeowners bigger subsidies to bury power lines
The City of Greenville and Duke Energy will provide more money to help homeowners bury their power lines.
asheville.com
Henderson County Attracts $55 Million Investment by Multinational Beverage Producer
Lassonde Industries Inc., a producer of fruit juices and drinks, has confirmed the expansion of its Mountain Home Industrial Park location. The $55 million project includes the construction of a new facility as well as the addition of a new production line. The company currently employs 135 individuals and expects to add 30 new permanent employees with average wages exceeding the county’s average wage.
69 single-family homes planned for Simpsonville
The new owner of an 83-acre lot on E. Georgia Road in Simpsonville plans to build a subdivision of 69 single-family homes, according to a press release from the developer.
spartanburg.com
American Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service to LaGuardia From Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport
American Airlines has announced plans to offer new nonstop service from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) to New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) beginning May 5, 2023. American will offer two daily flights to this popular destination utilizing 76-seat Embraer-175 aircraft. Tickets will be available for sale beginning Saturday, December 10,...
gsabusiness.com
Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County
Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
WYFF4.com
5 tractors-trailers destroyed, 2 others damaged at Spartanburg County business, chief says
REIDVILLE, S.C. — Five tractor-trailers were destroyed by fire over the weekend in Spartanburg County. Reidville Fire Battalion Chief Todd Mason said the fire was reported around 6 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Benore Logistics in Greer. Mason said it appears a mechanical issue started the fire,...
Robeson County License Plate Agency to closed
ROCKY MOUNT – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ license plate agency (LPA) in Robeson County closed Tuesday after the end of th
Traffic delays possible as crews will move house from North Myrtle Beach to Highway 90
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic delays will be possible Tuesday evening as crews will move a house from North Myrtle Beach to Highway 90, according to city officials. Beginning at 7 p.m., the house will be moved from the 200 block of 9th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach to a new location […]
Police: 6 vehicles broken into in Upstate parking garage
Police said six vehicles were broken into Sunday evening in a downtown Spartanburg parking garage.
WYFF4.com
Ukrainian family seeking refuge surprised with Spartanburg home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Ukrainian family is finding refuge in the Upstate. The family of seven made the long journey from Europe this weekend. They were met with a very warm welcome at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Sunday night. A group with the Revival Bible Church in Spartanburg helped find...
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died late Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 5 p.m. on Highway 41 near Earle Road, SCHP Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. According to Pye, the driver of a 2016 Honda sedan lost […]
Streetscape project to transform downtown Florence in next 5 years
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence community has begun addressing what many say is a dire need for housing in the downtown area, and an upcoming streetscape project is expected to help. “There is a lack of availability,” Assistant City Manager Clint Moore said. “I think if you ask anyone right now, whether it’s rental […]
Six local stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
Vote on Greenville high rise building put on hold
“Woven,” the high-rise apartment and commercial development proposed for the former mill village business district in West Greenville, is on hold again. It’s hailed as the revitalization of the community by some. Others say, it will destroy it.
WYFF4.com
SC man caught on video covered in blood at Walmart helps lead to conviction, solicitor says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville County man is headed to prison for shooting and killing a teen after he was seen on video in Walmart covered in blood and buying cleaning supplies, according to Solicitor Walt Wilkins. Sosa Croft, 22, was convicted by a jury of murder, armed...
Scotland County Walmart fined for overcharging
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County Walmart was recently fined for overcharging after an inspection by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found a small amount of price scanner errors. The Walmart at 901 Highway 401 in the Laurinburg area was fined $1,685 after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture […]
verdictfoodservice.com
Texas de Brazil to expand rodizio style dining in South Carolina
The restaurant is slated to open in 2023 at South Carolina’s largest shopping mall. Brazilian steakhouse restaurant brand Texas de Brazil has announced the expansion of its rodizio-style dining concept to Greenville, South Carolina, US, near the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Slated to open in 2023, the...
wpde.com
Florence Co. coroner confirms body found in community
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed a body has been found Wednesday off Southborough Road in Florence. Lutcken said no additional is being released at this time. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.
BMWBLOG
Chicago, IL
67
Followers
1K+
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT
BMWBLOG brings you the latest news, reviews, photos and videos of BMW carshttps://www.bmwblog.com
Comments / 0