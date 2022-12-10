ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

H.S. basketball roundup: Abilene High girls ease past Hawley

By Staff reports
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 4 days ago

HAWLEY – Zikyria Shaw and Taryn Moore combined for 26 points to lead Abilene High past Hawley 56-24 in a non-district girls basketball game Friday.

Shaw scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Lady Eagles (10-7), including nine of her 12 first-half points in the first quarter.

Moore scored six of her 11 points in the first quarter, both off 3-point goals as AHS (10-7) jumped out to a 15-7 lead in the opening quarter and led 29-14 at halftime.

Grade Jordan added eight points, and Kayley Washington had seven.

Sawyer Gilman led the Lady Cats (7-7) with 13 points.

It was AHS' last game before opening District 4-5A play Tuesday against Wylie at Eagle Gym.

Cisco edges Wylie

At Cisco, Justice Fox poured in a game-high 21 points to lead Cisco over Wylie 44-37 in a non-district game.

Brooklyn Hurtado added eight points, and Braley Brunson had seven for the Lady Loboes (8-3), who are ranked No. 19 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches' Class 2A state poll.

Caroline Steadman led Wylie (9-7) with 13 points, and Kyla Kelly had 11. The loss snapped the Lady Bulldogs’ two-game win streak. They beat San Angelo Central 51-43 on Tuesday in San Angelo.

Gorman rolls past Early

At Gorman, Jordan Hampton scored a game-high 16 points to lead No. 13 1A Gorman past Early 47-28 in a non-district game.

Delila Crain added eight points for the Lady Panthers (17-0).

Lindsey Bastardo led Early (4-6) with seven points, and Averey Horton had six.

