"Seize every opportunity you get": Grant Pacers state champions again after going winless in 2021
SACRAMENTO — It was a show of resilience for an under-resourced community.Sacramento's Grant Union High School opened its doors Monday with a brand new title. The Pacers football team won a state championship over the weekend.This Grant football season is exactly what Hollywood movie scripts are based on: overcoming adversity and a thrilling finish. That is what the school's Del Paso Heights community is celebrating.After five lead changes in the final five minutes, the final play was an interception return that sealed a Pacers celebration. The state championship trophy is now in Grant Union High School's hands and filling their...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville welcomes West Coast Tournament of Champions this weekend at Roebbelen Center
Almost 1,100 women wrestlers to compete in two-day tournament. Roseville, Calif. – More than 120 college and high school women’s wresting teams – and almost 1,100 wrestlers – will compete Friday and Saturday during the sixth annual Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions located @the Grounds in Roseville.
mix96sac.com
The Best Pizza in Sacramento!
Mmmmm…pizza! There’s nothing better on a chilly night than a slice of pizza goodness in your pjs! Trip Advisor recently ranked the pizza places in Sacramento according to reviews left by restaurant visitors. Here’s what they say the best pizza places in Sacramento are:. 1) Chicago Fire.
Winter events happening in and around Sacramento
Check out winter and holiday-themed events happening in and around Sac in this seasonal guide.
Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s
(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
Fox40
Car crashes into Sacramento restaurant
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A car crashed into a restaurant on P Street in Sacramento Monday morning. Video from the scene shows bent benches and tables outside the eatery that were seemingly hit by the car before it ended up tilted halfway through the glass wall of Suzie Burger.
Sacramento Observer
Homeownership Slipping From Black Sacramentans’ Reach
Part of the American dream is owning a home, or at the very least enjoying a reasonable living situation. The dream of affordability is escaping Sacramento’s Black residents. Homeownership rates have largely been on a decline for the past 15 years, while rental prices have increased. According to the...
arcurrent.com
ARC president Melanie Dixon to resign at the end of the semester
On Dec. 6, a farewell gathering was held at American River College for Dixon. Faculty, staff and students from the different areas of the Los Rios Community College District were present. Dixon, who announced her decision to resign in an email to faculty and staff on Nov. 3, says she...
abc10.com
Fog and frosty nights ahead following robust winter storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cold mornings, dense fog, and cooler than average high temperatures are expected this week after a powerful storm hit California this past weekend. In the valley, the ground is saturated and the Sierra is blanketed under feet of fresh powder. The latest storm dropped 1 to 3 inches of rain in the valley and 2 to 5 feet of snow in the Sierra with local amounts up to nearly 6 feet.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Wrong-Way Driver Causes Injuries
Del Paso Boulevard Accident Caused by Wrong-Way Driver. A wrong-way driver in Sacramento ended up crashing into a crime scene investigation vehicle and striking a pedestrian. The accident occurred on December 7 on Del Paso Boulevard between Evergreen Street and Olivera Way at about 2:30 p.m. The Sacramento Police Department reported that the CSI vehicle wasn’t occupied at the time of the collision.
Missing 90-year-old from Stockton found in Sacramento, family says | Update
STOCKTON, Calif. — Update: 5:45 p.m. Family members said Betsy Brotby was found in Sacramento and is OK. The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 90-year-old woman. According to a news release, Betsy Brotby left her home in north Stockton around noon Sunday...
KCRA.com
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle perform Monday at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will take the stage at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento on Monday for a sold-out show. The event will be a "phone-free experience," according to Ticketmaster. That means people will be given Yondr pouches to secure their phones, smart watches and accessories for the duration of the show. Anyone caught using their device will be booted from the venue.
KCRA.com
Cirque du Soleil to return to Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center for Corteo show
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cirque du Soleil is coming back to Sacramento for the summer of 2023 following a successful run in the area earlier in the year. | PREVIOUS COVERAGE ABOVE | Cirque Du Soleil returns to West Sacramento for only California stop. The newest production coming to the...
KCRA.com
Motorcyclist dies in 3-vehicle accident on I-80 in Sacramento, CHP says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A motorcyclist died on Tuesday in a 3-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 in Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP said that the crash involved a motorcycle, a sedan, and a big rig near the transition ramp for Interstate 5. The man who died was in his 40s.
KCRA.com
Here’s a look at Northern California rain, snow totals from this weekend’s storm
Rain and snow have moved out from Northern California and we are left with some rather impressive rain and snow totals. Most Valley spots had more than an inch of rain on Saturday alone. Sacramento received 1.71 inches of rain since Saturday. For downtown Sacramento, the average from Oct. 1...
Suspect who threatened employee at Cosumnes River College arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person who threatened a Cosumnes River College employee and the college back in November was arrested, college officials said. The update on the Nov. 21 incident came in a letter to students from Edward Bush, president of Cosumnes River College. The incident prompted a lockdown at the campus and a call for students to shelter in place.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Elk Grove, CA
The unique and enchanting beauty of Elk Grove in California has attracted many tourists worldwide. You'll be amazed by its unmatched natural areas, historic district, quaint restaurants and shops, and many more, which have put the city on the map. For these reasons, Elk Grove became the U.S. fastest-growing city...
Strong storm forces road closures in the Sierra and knocks down powerlines in the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Heavy snowfall and other extreme weather conditions have downed power lines, forced road closures and caused a “no travel” advisory for much of the Sierra Nevada. Caltrans District 3 announced at 9:47 a.m. on Saturday that SR-89 will remain closed for an unknown amount of time due to increased heavy snowfall between Emerald […]
Storm Watch: Rain and snow taper off in time for a mostly dry commute Monday morning
CALIFORNIA, USA — Rain and snow returned to Northern California this weekend. A Winter Storm Warning began Friday night at 10 p.m. and will continue through early Monday morning at 4 a.m. The region could see 1-2 inches of additional snow in the Sierra come Monday above 4,500 feet.
KCRA.com
I-80 closures at Colfax due to zero visibility derailed plans for many headed to Sierra
COLFAX, Calif. — Sunday morning, cars and semi-trucks lined Interstate 80 at exit 135 in Colfax after Caltrans set a hard closure shutting down the interstate from Colfax to the Nevada Stateline. Over a hundred people, all of which told KCRA 3 they knew the closure was in place,...
