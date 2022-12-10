SACRAMENTO — It was a show of resilience for an under-resourced community.Sacramento's Grant Union High School opened its doors Monday with a brand new title. The Pacers football team won a state championship over the weekend.This Grant football season is exactly what Hollywood movie scripts are based on: overcoming adversity and a thrilling finish. That is what the school's Del Paso Heights community is celebrating.After five lead changes in the final five minutes, the final play was an interception return that sealed a Pacers celebration. The state championship trophy is now in Grant Union High School's hands and filling their...

