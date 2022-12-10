ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

England dominate second morning of Test and take control of Pakistan in Multan

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ypd8_0jdxEOmU00

England made crucial inroads on the morning of the second day at Multan, with Jack Leach claiming three wickets as Pakistan collapsed and were bowled out for 202 at lunch.

Pakistan finished the first day in a comfortable position, having bowled England out for 281, and resumed day two on 107 for two.

However the wickets fell rapidly throughout the morning session, with Leach capitalising on a turning pitch to finish with four wickets for 98 runs as the hosts lost eight wickets for just 60 runs on the morning of day two.

Pakistan went defensive, and England capitalised in a period which included taking three wickets for no run on the brink of the lunch interval.

At the start of the second day, England had a crucial breakthrough, with Ollie Robinson taking the critical wicket of Babar Azam, who had started the day on 63. He was bowled through the gate by the England seamer for 75.

Afterwards, the wickets came thick and fast. James Anderson rolled back the years with a running, diving catch over his shoulder to bring an end to Saud Shakeel’s innings.

Shakeel had just brought up his half-century, but finished with an attritional 63 from 106 balls, and became Leach’s 100th Test scalp – with the spinner becoming the 49th English cricketer to reach the milestone.

Leach then claimed the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan, who had taken 27 balls to get off the mark. The T20 opener had made just 10 when the England spinner unleashed a perfect turning delivery to bowl the wicketkeeper and leave Pakistan 165 for five.

Robinson caught Mohammad Nawaz off Leach for a single and the next two wickets also fell on 169, with Mohammad Ali tapping Joe Root to first slip, after Agha Salman had hit the former captain straight to Ben Stokes at short mid-wicket.

After the fall of five wickets for 11 runs, it was left to Mark Wood to wrap things up with the dismissals of Faheem Ashraf (22) and Zahid Mahmood (nought) as England established a 79-run first innings advantage.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Mark Wood revelling in return to Test cricket with ‘much more mature’ Ben Stokes

Mark Wood praised Ben Stokes’ mature captaincy style on his return to the Test arena after briefly contemplating a switch to white-ball only cricket a few months ago. The fast bowler was England’s highest wicket taker in a dismal Ashes series last winter, but missed the start of the national side’s red-ball revolution under Stokes and Brendon McCullum after having elbow surgery.
newschain

Naseem Shah to miss Pakistan’s third Test against England

Pakistan will once again be without pace bowler Naseem Shah as they look to avoid a third straight defeat by England in Karachi. The 19-year-old seamer took five wickets in a losing cause as bat dominated ball in the series opener in Rawalpindi but missed the follow-up in Multan, where Ben Stokes’ tourists took an unassailable 2-0 lead.
newschain

Callum Davidson happy with St Johnstone squad and hoping for quiet January

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is not anticipating a busy January transfer window as he is happy with the make-up of his squad. The Perth club performed major mid-season surgery last winter when they were embroiled in a cinch Premiership relegation battle and then added several new faces in the summer after avoiding the drop.
newschain

Aberdeen seeking council backing for new stadium plan

Aberdeen owner Dave Cormack has called on Aberdeen City Council to get round the table and ensure a new community football stadium is at the heart of plans to redevelop the city’s beachfront area. The Dons have been exploring their options for several years with regard to finding a...
newschain

Phil Bardsley signs for Stockport and donates his wages to charity

Former Premier League defender Phil Bardsley has donated his entire salary to charity after signing for Stockport until the end of the season. The wages of the 37-year-old full-back, who left Burnley in the summer after spells at Manchester United, Sunderland and Stoke, will go to the Sky Bet League Two club’s Community Trust.
newschain

Mikel Arteta happy to welcome Ben White back to Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has no concerns over Ben White’s mindset as the defender prepares for a return to Premier League action. The 25-year-old defender joined up with the Gunners in Dubai having left England’s World Cup squad following an alleged bust-up with assistant Steve Holland. White did...
newschain

Belgium want ‘serial winner with experience in managing top players’ as new boss

Belgium have advertised the vacant manager’s job on its website as the search for Roberto Martinez’s replacement begins. The Royal Belgian Football Association’s profile for the new head coach is “a serial winner with an experience in managing top players. He knows how to win trophies in top competitions”.
newschain

Ben Case debating whether to go back over hurdles with Cobblers Dream

Ben Case has not lost faith in Cobblers Dream, although he does admit the Lanzarote Hurdle winner has yet to take to fences. Having taken the valuable Kempton prize in January, he chased home Banbridge in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockey’s Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. The Lady...
newschain

Leicester coach Steve Borthwick unable to give clarity amid England speculation

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick would “love to give clarity” amid ongoing speculation linking him to the vacant England job but said he was unable to do so as he remained tight-lipped about his future. Borthwick is the strong favourite to succeed Eddie Jones, who was sacked last...
newschain

Warren Gatland wants ‘no excuse environment’ after returning as Wales coach

Warren Gatland wants to operate in a “no excuse environment” after taking charge of Wales for a second time. The New Zealander’s previous spell as Wales head coach between 2007 and 2019 delivered four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams, two World Cup semi-final appearances and a brief time as rugby union’s world number one team.
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

Tearful police pay silent tribute to boys who died in ice-covered lake tragedy

Tearful police officers have been applauded by the public as they laid flowers near to where three boys died after falling into an ice-covered lake. A group of 21 officers from West Midlands Police’s Chelmsley Wood neighbourhood policing team marched to the makeshift shrine, which has grown up near Babbs Mill Lake in Kingshurst in Solihull in the two days since the tragedy on Sunday.
newschain

Ben Pauling eyes Kempton for Your Darling

Ben Pauling has pencilled in a Christmas target for Your Darling, who impressed when winning at Ascot last month. The Lord Vesty-owned seven-year-old travelled strongly and drew well clear of his 12 rivals before being eased down for a three and three-quarter length success over two miles and five furlongs.
newschain

Lord Advocate: Lockerbie bombing suspect not facing charges in Scotland

The man suspected of being the Lockerbie bombmaker, who is detained in the US, is not currently facing criminal proceedings in Scotland, the Lord Advocate has said. Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi appeared in a federal court in Washington on Monday accused of building the bomb that downed Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie in 1988, killing 270 people.
WASHINGTON STATE
newschain

Irish Derby reverts to Sunday slot

Next year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby will revert to a Sunday slot for the first time since 2011 with an increased prize of €1.25 million on offer. The Group One event, which is held at the Curragh and was won by Ralph Beckett’s Westover this year, has been supported by the sponsor since 2008.
newschain

US scientists announce fusion energy breakthrough

A “major scientific breakthrough” in the decades-long quest to harness fusion, the energy that powers the sun and stars, has been announced by US energy secretary Jennifer Granholm. Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California for the first time produced more energy in a fusion reaction...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Death toll in Jersey flats explosion rises to seven

The death toll in an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey has risen to seven, the island’s police chief said. The blast at around 4am on Saturday destroyed a building in the Jersey capital of St Helier. Seven people have now been confirmed dead, up from five,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy