Basketball Photos, Scores and Highlights: RC Central girls open the season with a win over Aberdeen Central

newscenter1.tv
The 45th annual Lakota Nation Invitational braves the storm to begin the first day of events
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Despite the winter storm in the area, the 45th annual Lakota Nation Invitational (LNI) continued with a few shifts of the schedule. The LNI kicked off with the wrestling tournament Tuesday morning as well as setting up the art show. The Lakota Nation Invitational. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Portion of I-90 reopens, Chamberlain to Mitchell stretch to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, portions of I-90 will be closed Wednesday. UPDATE: As of 12 p.m. (MT) / 1 p.m. (CT) on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line has been reopened. Travelers should expect to encounter slippery road conditions with continued areas of blowing snow. Snow removal equipment will be working. Please use extra caution when approaching snow removal equipment.
KELOLAND TV
Sisseton, Watertown, Aberdeen: Snow could reach 12″
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All four lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border will close at 7 p.m. Dec. 14, the South Dakota Department of Transportation said in a news release. The combination of newly developing snow and sustained winds will make I-29 impassable...
KELOLAND TV
Milbank, Codington Co., eastern SD ready for ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eastern South Dakota is in for a mixed bag of weather today and into tomorrow as a winter storm with several days of lasting power hits the state. Ice is predicted for the northeastern part of the state. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens said Watertown, Milbank, Sisseton and Webster are among the towns that will see freezing rain starting Monday. As much as a quarter inch of ice and enough wind to cause power outages could fall in the region, Karstens said.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTO GALLERY: Lakota Nation Invitational kicks off at The Monument in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Students from North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Nebraska filed into The Monument Tuesday night for the 45th annual Lakota Nation Invitational in Rapid City. From Wednesday through Saturday visitors will be able to see sports tournaments, cultural events, vendor fairs, and more through the event’s duration. A full schedule of the events can be found here.
kotatv.com
Rapid City ready to host annual Lakota Nation Invitational
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 46th annual Lakota Nation Invitational rolls into Rapid City Tuesday and runs through Saturday. The LNI began in 1976 as a basketball tournament and since then, grown into a major event encompassing not just sports but educational and cultural programs. Tuesday, 4 p.m., at...
KELOLAND TV
Deadwood sees 23 inches of snow; no travel advised in western SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 has reopened from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line but the rest of the interstate remains closed west of Mitchell as of Wednesday afternoon. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s road conditions map shows that the majority of western South Dakota...
newscenter1.tv
I-90 closed from Chamberlain to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Due to freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds, Interstate 90 will be closed both eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Rapid City (exit 67) beginning at 9 a.m. (MT) on Tuesday, December 13, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT).
KELOLAND TV
Dangerous driving conditions in western SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A blizzard warning is in effect in western South Dakota as conditions continue to worsen. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to the Wyoming border. There is a no travel advisory in place in Spearfish. Roads around Rapid...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Area Schools and Meade County schools are closed Wednesday, December 14
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Area Schools (RCAS) and Meade County have announced that they will be closed due to inclement weather on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. For RCAS students, this is a snow day and not an E-learning day. Meade County schools include the schools of Sturgis...
newscenter1.tv
Some schools and school districts have already announced closures, is yours on the list?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It looks like a few schools and school districts are closed on Wednesday. As of now, Bennett County Schools, Douglas School District, Dupree Schools, OLC – Wolf Creek School and Spearfish School District will be closed tomorrow. Please check out our Closings and Delays...
dakotanewsnow.com
Aberdeen residents prepare for winter storm
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The snow began to fall in Aberdeen on Tuesday morning, and Hub City residents prepared for it to last for a few days. The snowfall began around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and heavy snow picked up around 3:00 p.m. that afternoon. Temperatures in Aberdeen hovered just above freezing throughout the day, so the several inches of snow that accumulated were heavy and wet.
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Part of I-90 closed starting 10 a.m.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, starting at 10 a.m. (CT), part of I-90 will be closed due to hazardous driving conditions. UPDATE: I-90 will be closed from Chamberlain (exit 265) to the Wyoming state line starting at 2 p.m. (MT)...
kotatv.com
Cold, snowy, windy conditions continue into this afternoon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Much of the area is under a no travel advisory, while I-90 in some locations will continue to remain closed until further notice. You can head over to South Dakota 511 for current road conditions. As of this morning The Rapid City area, Hermosa Foothills, Central...
newscenter1.tv
Spearfish: Travel restrictions downgraded to ‘No Travel Advised’
UPDATE 12/14/2022: The City of Spearfish has downgraded their travel restriction to “No Travel Advised.” This means that travel is now allowed, but the city still recommends avoiding travel if possible. The City said that snow removal operators have made significant progress on primary and secondary routes and...
Black Hills Pioneer
Weather closures announced
Meade and Belle Fourche school districts have also canceled school for Tuesday.
KEVN
Heavy snow still to come for some
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For some areas, the snow is just getting started. Much of the Black Hills, including Rapid City, will see moderate to heavy snow throughout the evening and overnight. Snow will then continue for Northeast Wyoming and the Northern Black Hills throughout the day tomorrow. Lingering snow showers are also possible for the northern hills Thursday and Friday as well. Lead, Deadwood, and Spearfish could still see up to 2 feet still to come. Rapid City could see an additional 4-8 inches tonight. For road conditions, right now our entire area is dealing with high impacts. I-90 is closed from Wyoming all the way east to Chamberlain. No travel is advised for the northern hills and the plains from Philip down south to Martin and then also west to Pine Ridge. Windy weather will also continue the next few days. It won’t be quite as bad as it is today the rest of the week, but we will still see wind gusts up to 45 mph. Temperatures are going to remain very cold. Lows tonight will be in the teens and single digits with highs tomorrow only reaching the lower 20s. Wind chill values will likely remain below zero over the next several days as well. Temperatures could actually get worse towards the end of the week, but the coldest weather won’t come until next week. Next Monday and Tuesday we could see high temperatures in the single digits with lows well below zero.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis, DOT, collaborate on Junction Avenue study
STURGIS — A study of one of the busiest corridors in Sturgis is hoped to identify and prioritize potential road improvements to address current safety and efficiency concerns as well as support the next 30 years of growth and development in the Northern Hills community. The corridor planning study...
KELOLAND TV
Western KELOLAND prepares for winter storm
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — People across KELOLAND are bracing for a major winter storm. The widespread, slow moving system is expected to bring rain switching to snow in the southeast ice and snow in the northeast and the chance for up to two feet of snow in areas of central and western South Dakota. One community that could see a lot of snow is Deadwood.
dakotanewsnow.com
Slick side roads with ice and snow in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Starting Monday and throughout the night, Aberdeen did receive rain which turned to ice with dropping temperatures. Reporter Sarah Parkin said the city did prepare for the expected harsh weather, and they iced the main roads. Although the main roads are not so bad, the side roads are still very slick, and you should use caution if you do have to travel.
