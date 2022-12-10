Jesuits admit artist excommunicated before new abuse claims. ROME (AP) — The head of Pope Francis’ Jesuit religious order has admitted that a famous Jesuit priest had been convicted of one of the most serious crimes in the Catholic Church some two years before the Vatican decided to shelve another case against him for allegedly abusing other adult women under his spiritual care. The Jesuits' general superior made the admission during a briefing with journalists Wednesday dominated by the scandal over the Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik. Unknown to most Catholics, Rupnik is one of the church’s most sought-after artists. His biblical mosaics decorate the basilica in Lourdes, France, the Vatican’s Redemptoris Mater chapel, the John Paul II institute in Washington and will grace the new basilica in Aparecida, Brazil.

