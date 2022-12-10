Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Iranian soccer player sentenced to death after protesting against the death of Mahsa Amini
Amir Nasr-Azadani was arrested in November in relation to the killing of a police colonel and two volunteer militia members.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Navy hospital ship resumes work after overboard situation causes pause
A U.S. Navy hospital ship has resumed operations near Haiti, after two sailors were injured and 19 people went overboard on Monday evening.
Citrus County Chronicle
EU lawmaker at heart of corruption case to remain in custody
BRUSSELS (AP) — A Greek European lawmaker charged with corruption in an alleged plot by a Gulf country that's tarnishing EU institutions will stay in detention until at least next week after her hearing by a judge was postponed, judicial officials said on Wednesday. Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili,...
Peru's new government declares police state amid protests
Peru's new government has imposed a police state amid violent protests following the ouster of President Pedro Castillo
Citrus County Chronicle
Mark Hamill talks fundraising for Ukraine, love of politics
“These are the drones you're looking for," reads an appeal for donations to a Ukraine fundraising effort next to a picture of none other than legendary “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill. Since Hamill was tapped as an ambassador for United24's “Army of Drones” campaign earlier this fall, a...
Action News Jax
75 people set to become U.S. citizens during halftime at Jaguars vs. Cowboys game in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A long-standing yearly tradition will continue at Sunday’s Jacksonville Jaguars game. During halftime of the Jags’ matchup between the Dallas Cowboys at TIAA Bank Field, 75 U.S. citizenship candidates will be sworn in as American citizens as part of a special naturalization ceremony. >>>...
France celebrates WCup victory, fans cheer Morocco team
PARIS (AP) — Crowds in Paris and other French cities erupted in shouts of joy as France advanced to the World Cup final Wednesday, while disappointed Morocco fans mingled with the exuberant supporters of the winning team, paying tribute to the African country’s unprecedented achievement. Football fans streamed to the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, shooting off firecrackers and red flares, to an unending chorus of honking cars. On the famous avenue, many were brandishing French flags and singing “we are in the final.” Some Moroccan fans, wrapped in the North African country’s flag, also cheered their team in the streets of the French capital.
Citrus County Chronicle
4 confirmed dead as migrant boat capsizes in English Channel
LONDON (AP) — A small boat laden with migrants capsized in the dark in the English Channel Wednesday, killing four and increasing calls on the British government to do more to prevent people from risking their lives trying to cross one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. Helicopters...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ukraine president again presses West for advanced weapons
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed Western leaders again on Monday to provide more advanced weapons to help his country in its war with Russia, and he repeated his calls for Russian forces to withdraw from occupied areas of Ukraine, suggesting Christmas as a date to retreat.
Citrus County Chronicle
German lawmakers OK defense purchases that include F-35 jets
BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for a series of defense procurement projects, including the purchase of Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets, as Berlin begins to spend a huge fund to strengthen the country's military. Germany in mid-March announced plans to replace aging Tornado bomber...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:46 p.m. EST
Jesuits admit artist excommunicated before new abuse claims. ROME (AP) — The head of Pope Francis’ Jesuit religious order has admitted that a famous Jesuit priest had been convicted of one of the most serious crimes in the Catholic Church some two years before the Vatican decided to shelve another case against him for allegedly abusing other adult women under his spiritual care. The Jesuits' general superior made the admission during a briefing with journalists Wednesday dominated by the scandal over the Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik. Unknown to most Catholics, Rupnik is one of the church’s most sought-after artists. His biblical mosaics decorate the basilica in Lourdes, France, the Vatican’s Redemptoris Mater chapel, the John Paul II institute in Washington and will grace the new basilica in Aparecida, Brazil.
Comments / 0