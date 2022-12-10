ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Citrus County Chronicle

EU lawmaker at heart of corruption case to remain in custody

BRUSSELS (AP) — A Greek European lawmaker charged with corruption in an alleged plot by a Gulf country that's tarnishing EU institutions will stay in detention until at least next week after her hearing by a judge was postponed, judicial officials said on Wednesday. Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili,...
Citrus County Chronicle

Mark Hamill talks fundraising for Ukraine, love of politics

“These are the drones you're looking for," reads an appeal for donations to a Ukraine fundraising effort next to a picture of none other than legendary “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill. Since Hamill was tapped as an ambassador for United24's “Army of Drones” campaign earlier this fall, a...
The Associated Press

France celebrates WCup victory, fans cheer Morocco team

PARIS (AP) — Crowds in Paris and other French cities erupted in shouts of joy as France advanced to the World Cup final Wednesday, while disappointed Morocco fans mingled with the exuberant supporters of the winning team, paying tribute to the African country’s unprecedented achievement. Football fans streamed to the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, shooting off firecrackers and red flares, to an unending chorus of honking cars. On the famous avenue, many were brandishing French flags and singing “we are in the final.” Some Moroccan fans, wrapped in the North African country’s flag, also cheered their team in the streets of the French capital.
Citrus County Chronicle

4 confirmed dead as migrant boat capsizes in English Channel

LONDON (AP) — A small boat laden with migrants capsized in the dark in the English Channel Wednesday, killing four and increasing calls on the British government to do more to prevent people from risking their lives trying to cross one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. Helicopters...
Citrus County Chronicle

Ukraine president again presses West for advanced weapons

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed Western leaders again on Monday to provide more advanced weapons to help his country in its war with Russia, and he repeated his calls for Russian forces to withdraw from occupied areas of Ukraine, suggesting Christmas as a date to retreat.
Citrus County Chronicle

German lawmakers OK defense purchases that include F-35 jets

BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for a series of defense procurement projects, including the purchase of Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets, as Berlin begins to spend a huge fund to strengthen the country's military. Germany in mid-March announced plans to replace aging Tornado bomber...
Citrus County Chronicle

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:46 p.m. EST

Jesuits admit artist excommunicated before new abuse claims. ROME (AP) — The head of Pope Francis’ Jesuit religious order has admitted that a famous Jesuit priest had been convicted of one of the most serious crimes in the Catholic Church some two years before the Vatican decided to shelve another case against him for allegedly abusing other adult women under his spiritual care. The Jesuits' general superior made the admission during a briefing with journalists Wednesday dominated by the scandal over the Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik. Unknown to most Catholics, Rupnik is one of the church’s most sought-after artists. His biblical mosaics decorate the basilica in Lourdes, France, the Vatican’s Redemptoris Mater chapel, the John Paul II institute in Washington and will grace the new basilica in Aparecida, Brazil.
WASHINGTON STATE

