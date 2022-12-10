ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Watch: Mater Dei Catholic wins second straight state championship 26-18 over McClymonds

By Connor Morrissette
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

The Crusaders have won three state titles in school history

MISSION VIEJO — Mater Dei Catholic took down McClymonds 26-18 on Friday evening from Saddleback College to claim their second state championship in a row. The Division 2-AA crown gave the Crusaders their third state title in school history.

"They are a forever class ," Mater Dei Catholic coach John Joyner said of his seniors. "They're hall of famers. They've done this the right way since the moment they stepped on campus."

Watch all of the highlights from Friday's state championship here.

