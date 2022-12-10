Read full article on original website
Balanced Knights rock Fort Jennings 54-35
CONVOY — Experience matters, and on Tuesday night in Ray Etzler Gymnasium, the more experienced Crestview team made easy work of a young Fort Jennings team 54-35. The Knights opened the game on a 13-3 run and for the rest of the game, they held a double figure lead that grew to as much as 25 points.
Lady Cougars rally for ugly win over Wayne Trace
HAVILAND – It wasn’t a pretty win by any means but Van Wert will take it as the Lady Cougars grabbed their first lead of the game with 3:11 remaining and then held on to post a 29-26 win over Wayne Trace Tuesday night in non-league girls basketball play at the ‘Palace.’
Personnel changes for Crestview
CONVOY — In their meeting of Nov. 28, the members of Crestview Board of Education officially endorsed the resignations of two coaches: head football coach James Lautzenheiser and head girl’s soccer coach John Dowler, both effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Lautzenheiser is a Crestview...
Van Wert holds off Kalida 48-44
VAN WERT — Van Wert jumped out to a 13-2 lead Saturday night against Kalida, but the game turned into a dogfight from then on, eventually won by the Cougars 48-44. Van Wert is now 2-0. Kalida is 4-3. The Wildcats narrowed the lead to 15-9 after one and were able to tie it at 23 with 1:44 left in the second period. It was tied again at 25 before the Cougs got a free throw from senior Carson Smith at 0:51 to lead 26-25 at the half.
Harbor Freight coming to Van Wert
VAN WERT — Harbor Freight has announced plans to come to Van Wert. Rumors had been circulating for the past few weeks which were confirmed for us by Craig Hoffman, director of corporate communications for Harbor Freight. “It’s not a rumor!” Hoffman wrote in an email. “I am happy...
Van Wert High School exam schedule scheduled
1. All students are required to take an examination unless:. A. The course does not offer one (Principal Excused) B. The student has been granted permission to exempt through the Renaissance Program. 2. Students who do not show up for their examinations, will:. A. Receive a “0” on the examination...
Woman life-flighted following crash at Walmart
VAN WERT — On Dec. 13 at 7:25 p.m., the Van Wert Police Department received a 911 call from a witness to a vehicle/pedestrian crash that occurred in the Walmart parking lot, 301 Town Center Blvd. The caller advised the pedestrian was trapped under the vehicle. The Van Wert...
YM plans After-School program
VAN WERT — The YMCA of Van Wert County will be starting an After-School mentoring program in January 2023. This program will focus on young adults’ grades 5 – 7. The overall goals of this program are to provide a safe and active place for young teens after school, provide homework guidance, and learning a physical, social, and cultural understanding of the Van Wert area.
Wetzel MC and others shop for less fortunate
VAN WERT — Saturday evening, the Wetzel Motorcycle Club had a trailer parked at Walmart which members spent filling with toys and gifts for the less fortunate. This is part of the club’s annual Christmas for Kids Toy & Clothing program. Danny McPhail, a spokesman from the club,...
Mink farm meetings continue
VAN WERT — The case of the illegal release of thousands of mink from a Hoaglin Township farm remains unsolved. It’s believed that the release of the mink was part of an eco-terrorism effort. In 2013, the Animal Liberation Front took credit for the release of more than...
