VAN WERT — Van Wert jumped out to a 13-2 lead Saturday night against Kalida, but the game turned into a dogfight from then on, eventually won by the Cougars 48-44. Van Wert is now 2-0. Kalida is 4-3. The Wildcats narrowed the lead to 15-9 after one and were able to tie it at 23 with 1:44 left in the second period. It was tied again at 25 before the Cougs got a free throw from senior Carson Smith at 0:51 to lead 26-25 at the half.

VAN WERT, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO