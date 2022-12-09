ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay woman suspected in two dozen gas drive-offs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman is facing 10 charges related to a series of gas thefts. Ashley Goulder is suspected in 25 gas drive-offs. In August, Oneida Police Department officers were called to the Oneida One-Stop on Packerland Dr. in Green Bay. Store leaders say a driver, now identified as Goulder, drove off without paying 22 times in two different vehicles from multiple Oneida One-Stops between May 30 and July 25.
GREEN BAY, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Regional Law Enforcement Seizes Enough Fentanyl to Kill Sheboygan

The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Drug Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration has located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history. That agency said last week that the investigation by the two agencies resulted in the seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-12-22 fdl county high speed chase

An 18 year old Brandon man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started shortly before 8:30pm Sunday night when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Highway C near Forest Avenue Road. The chase ended five and a half miles later when the suspect vehicle pulled over on Townhall Road.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Driver injured in Waupaca County crash

One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in the town of Caledonia. Waupaca County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 45 north of County Trunk W. Investigators found that a southbound vehicle lost control,...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Exterminators kill spiders in Manitowoc school

Investigators who questioned Beyer say the more they pressed him on his explanations, he'd offer new ones. Leavy-Carter upset over lack of attorney, bound over for trial. Jordan Leavy-Carter is accused of giving a gun to children before one was fatally shot. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Make-a-Wish fundraiser uses...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Additional Details Released Regarding Wounded Hobart-Lawrence Police Officer

The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department has released some additional details regarding the Wednesday incident where an officer accidentally shot himself. We already knew the incident occurred on Highway 29 near County Road FF during a standoff with a fleeing suspect, but now we know the officer is in stable condition. While...
HOBART, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Detective: Matthew Beyer, learning of children’s deaths, asked him to stop support payments

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial is expected to call its last witnesses on Friday, the 7th day of the trial in Outagamie County. Beyer, 38, of Manitowoc, is accused of killing his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in their mother’s home in February 2020. The crimes carry life in state custody if convicted.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Former Valders resident arrested in Washington for 1988 Appleton homicide

(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Wisconsin Supreme Court Hears Green Bay Detective’s Disciplinary Case

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments Monday on a disciplinary case involving a Green Bay Police Dept. detective. No decision was rendered Monday. A written decision is expected to be issued in a few months. Police Detective Andrew Weiss accessed police records on two sexual...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Teen sentenced for killing 7-year-old boy appeals conviction

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The lawyer for a Mishicot teen filed a formal appeal Friday to overturn Damian Hauschultz’s conviction for the death of a 7-year-old boy who was in his family’s care. Hauschultz was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide after Ethan Hauschultz died from hypothermia and...
MISHICOT, WI

