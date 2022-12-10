Read full article on original website
Southern Columbia responds to controversy
CATAWISSA, Pa. — The Southern Columbia Tigers took home their sixth straight state championship in football on Friday. But instead of celebrating, the team is engulfed in controversy. Southern Columbia Superintendent James Becker was notified Friday night about a social media video and signs from last week's community pep...
wvia.org
WVIA announces documentary film chronicling 2022 Southern Columbia Area High School Football Tigers
PITTSTON, Pa. – WVIA has announced its next original documentary film will chronicle the 2022 Southern Columbia Area High School Football Tigers as they chase a PIAA (Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, Inc.) record sixth consecutive state championship. Award-winning WVIA filmmaker Alexander Monelli will tell the story of their season...
Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces
Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
A successful end to rifle deer season
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Saturday marked the last day of rifle deer season, and Tony Henderson was out bright and early to make sure he got all his tags filled. "Got my doe today; we saw a lot of deer," said Henderson of Clarks Summit. "They are out there; we saw a lot, but it's all luck if you ask me, and you got to be at the right spot at the right time."
WFMZ-TV Online
East Penn school board cuts Emmaus HS general prep track
EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of Directors on Monday night approved gradually eliminating the general preparatory track from Emmaus High School's study of programs, starting with ninth grade next school year. The vote was 6-3. The detracking involves English and social studies courses. Detracking means placing students with mixed abilities and academic achievement in the same classes.
insideradio.com
A Mike Missanelli – Angelo Cataldi Reunion On Philly’s WIP-FM.
Veteran Philly sports talker Mike Missanelli returned to the “SportsRadio 94” WIP-FM airwaves for the first time since 2006 Thursday morning, joining morning man Angelo Cataldi to reminisce about their time together at the station. The sports radio journeymen also talked about Missanelli's time working with legendary Philly sports personality Howard Eskin and their lengthy careers.
Orthopedic Surgeon on Lane Johnson's abdominal injury
Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Lisa Kaplin joined Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show to discuss Lane Johnson’s “minor abdominal injury” on Sunday.
Remembering WYOU’s Derry Bird
The family of Derry Bird confirms the journalist who was seen throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania for nearly three decades passed away on Friday. A look back now on Derry’s days with WYOU. Derry Bird was seen on TV for 29 years throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania. He did it all as a reporter, a […]
webbweekly.com
Robert E. Eck, 87
Robert E. Eck, 87, of Gamble Township, died Dec. 11, 2022 at his residence. He was born May 21, 1935, in Williamsport, a son of the late J. Otto and Freda (Seeman) Eck. Robert graduated from Montoursville High School in 1953, and worked for Eck Brothers, Daily Transportation, and George Logue before retiring from Textron.
AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley
Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
wkok.com
Montoursville Students Disciplined for Offensive Behavior
MONTOURSVILLE-PennLive is reporting… An unspecified number of Montoursville middle school students have been disciplined for making racial slurs and using their iPhones to electronically “drop” inappropriate pictures on other people’s cell phones at a Dec. 1 middle school girls home basketball game. The targets of the slurs were the Black players on the Williamsport middle school team. Security removed the students from the McCall Middle School gymnasium after an adult complained about their actions, Montoursville assistant superintendent Daniel D. Taormina said Friday. The air-dropped pictures identified the senders not all of whom were from Montoursville, he said. None of the players was involved, officials from both schools said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Non-profit lights up Easton's Southside
EASTON, Pa. - A project in Easton aims to brighten up the city while making it safer. The Southside Gateway is now up and running. It's a project of the non-profit Friends of Easton Community Association. The group worked with the public works department to light up the main area...
Chester County Couple Donate $6 Million to Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova
To support the underserved communities in need, Barb and Brian Riley of Chester County have donated $6 million to the Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova, writes Holly Herman for Patch. The donation will establish the Barb and Brian Riley Fund for Mission and Ministry that will support friars...
mediafeed.org
Lehigh University will cost you this much
Lehigh University, located in Pennsylvania, is known for being a well-respected private research facility with a low student-to-faculty ratio. Lehigh tuition is higher than most private four-year universities, at $57,470 per year (2021-22). The national average for tuition is $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22 Financial Aid. More than half...
Vanilla Ice to headline Bloomsburg Fair show
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Some of the biggest musical stars of the 1990s are headed to the Bloomsburg Fair next fall. "I love the 90s" will feature Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Tone Loc, Young MC, All 4 One, and Color Me Badd at the Weis Markets Grandstand Stage. The show will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. Vanilla Ice's debut album, "To the Extreme," rocketed the hip hop...
Exeter woman killed in two-car crash
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. An Exeter woman was killed in a two-car crash on the Pittston Bypass Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from the Jenkins Township Police Department. Ellen Petoniak, 88, was killed while attempting to turn onto the Bypass from Chestnut Street...
Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
Olde Time Christmas in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many stayed home and stayed warm during our first widespread accumulating snow of the season, some had other plans. They willingly spent the day outdoors and enjoyed the wintry weather. The wintry mix in the forecast did not scare folks away from an “Olde Time Christmas Celebration” in […]
First Jim Gardner Retires, Now Another Long-time Philadelphia TV News Anchor is Leaving
As those in and around Philadelphia prepare to watch 6ABC's Jim Gardner retire after decades of anchoring Action News, there's another big change coming to another big TV station in the region. NBC10 reports Jim Rosenfield will be leaving the station to be closer to home in New York and...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Lakeside Contemporary in Long Pond
Even luxury in the Poconos has a certain simplicity about it. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t grand, as this custom-built house demonstrates. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. I have been known to say from time...
