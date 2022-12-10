ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Newswatch 16

Southern Columbia responds to controversy

CATAWISSA, Pa. — The Southern Columbia Tigers took home their sixth straight state championship in football on Friday. But instead of celebrating, the team is engulfed in controversy. Southern Columbia Superintendent James Becker was notified Friday night about a social media video and signs from last week's community pep...
CATAWISSA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces

Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
CATAWISSA, PA
Newswatch 16

A successful end to rifle deer season

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Saturday marked the last day of rifle deer season, and Tony Henderson was out bright and early to make sure he got all his tags filled. "Got my doe today; we saw a lot of deer," said Henderson of Clarks Summit. "They are out there; we saw a lot, but it's all luck if you ask me, and you got to be at the right spot at the right time."
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

East Penn school board cuts Emmaus HS general prep track

EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of Directors on Monday night approved gradually eliminating the general preparatory track from Emmaus High School's study of programs, starting with ninth grade next school year. The vote was 6-3. The detracking involves English and social studies courses. Detracking means placing students with mixed abilities and academic achievement in the same classes.
EMMAUS, PA
insideradio.com

A Mike Missanelli – Angelo Cataldi Reunion On Philly’s WIP-FM.

Veteran Philly sports talker Mike Missanelli returned to the “SportsRadio 94” WIP-FM airwaves for the first time since 2006 Thursday morning, joining morning man Angelo Cataldi to reminisce about their time together at the station. The sports radio journeymen also talked about Missanelli's time working with legendary Philly sports personality Howard Eskin and their lengthy careers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Remembering WYOU’s Derry Bird

The family of Derry Bird confirms the journalist who was seen throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania for nearly three decades passed away on Friday. A look back now on Derry’s days with WYOU. Derry Bird was seen on TV for 29 years throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania. He did it all as a reporter, a […]
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
webbweekly.com

Robert E. Eck, 87

Robert E. Eck, 87, of Gamble Township, died Dec. 11, 2022 at his residence. He was born May 21, 1935, in Williamsport, a son of the late J. Otto and Freda (Seeman) Eck. Robert graduated from Montoursville High School in 1953, and worked for Eck Brothers, Daily Transportation, and George Logue before retiring from Textron.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley

Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
ALLENTOWN, PA
wkok.com

Montoursville Students Disciplined for Offensive Behavior

MONTOURSVILLE-PennLive is reporting… An unspecified number of Montoursville middle school students have been disciplined for making racial slurs and using their iPhones to electronically “drop” inappropriate pictures on other people’s cell phones at a Dec. 1 middle school girls home basketball game. The targets of the slurs were the Black players on the Williamsport middle school team. Security removed the students from the McCall Middle School gymnasium after an adult complained about their actions, Montoursville assistant superintendent Daniel D. Taormina said Friday. The air-dropped pictures identified the senders not all of whom were from Montoursville, he said. None of the players was involved, officials from both schools said.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Non-profit lights up Easton's Southside

EASTON, Pa. - A project in Easton aims to brighten up the city while making it safer. The Southside Gateway is now up and running. It's a project of the non-profit Friends of Easton Community Association. The group worked with the public works department to light up the main area...
EASTON, PA
mediafeed.org

Lehigh University will cost you this much

Lehigh University, located in Pennsylvania, is known for being a well-respected private research facility with a low student-to-faculty ratio. Lehigh tuition is higher than most private four-year universities, at $57,470 per year (2021-22). The national average for tuition is $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22 Financial Aid. More than half...
BETHLEHEM, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Vanilla Ice to headline Bloomsburg Fair show

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Some of the biggest musical stars of the 1990s are headed to the Bloomsburg Fair next fall. "I love the 90s" will feature Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Tone Loc, Young MC, All 4 One, and Color Me Badd at the Weis Markets Grandstand Stage. The show will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. Vanilla Ice's debut album, "To the Extreme," rocketed the hip hop...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Times Leader

Exeter woman killed in two-car crash

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. An Exeter woman was killed in a two-car crash on the Pittston Bypass Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from the Jenkins Township Police Department. Ellen Petoniak, 88, was killed while attempting to turn onto the Bypass from Chestnut Street...
EXETER, PA
WBRE

Olde Time Christmas in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many stayed home and stayed warm during our first widespread accumulating snow of the season, some had other plans. They willingly spent the day outdoors and enjoyed the wintry weather. The wintry mix in the forecast did not scare folks away from an “Olde Time Christmas Celebration” in […]
JIM THORPE, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Lakeside Contemporary in Long Pond

Even luxury in the Poconos has a certain simplicity about it. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t grand, as this custom-built house demonstrates. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. I have been known to say from time...
LONG POND, PA

