Albany Herald
Hong Kong court rules police ban on Tiananmen vigil unlawful, overturning conviction of prominent activist
Hong Kong's High Court ruled on Wednesday that a decision by police to ban a Tiananmen square vigil last year was "unlawful," thereby overturning an earlier conviction against jailed pro-democracy activist Chow Hang-tung, who helped organize the event. For three decades, Hong Kong has been the only place on Chinese-controlled...
Author says he noticed something 'bizarre' about Russian people after recent trip
Author Owen Matthews tells CNN's Fareed Zakaria what he noticed about the Russian people after a recent trip to the country's capital.
Will Justice target Sam Bankman-Fried’s activist parents to put pressure on the crypto kid?
As Sam Bankman-Fried faces an eight-count indictment for his alleged massive crypto-fraud, his case could take a sudden turn toward resolution. The prosecutors may have the ultimate inducement for a plea to dangle over Bankman-Fried — actually two: Bankman and Fried. SBF, as he’s known, is not the only person at risk here, particularly with prosecutors making repeated references to unnamed “co-conspirators.” Two at risk could prove his parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried. While there’s no proof of criminal acts on their part, Bankman-Fried surprisingly involved his parents in aspects of his alleged fraudulent operation. If so, the case could bring...
An Ethiopian professor was murdered by a mob. A lawsuit alleges Facebook fueled the violence
The son of an Ethiopian chemistry professor who was killed during unrest in the country last year has filed a lawsuit against Meta, Facebook's parent company, alleging that the social media platform is fueling viral hate and violence, harming people across eastern and southern Africa. Abrham Meareg Amare claims in...
