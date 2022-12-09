Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) closed at $21.26, marking a -0.79% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Brookfield Asset Management Enters Oversold Territory (BAM)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
United States Steel (X) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
United States Steel (X) closed at $25.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.57% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the steel maker had...
NASDAQ
Is Chico's FAS (CHS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
NASDAQ
Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Air Products and Chemicals (APD) closed the most recent trading day at $319.51, moving +1.62% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the seller of...
NASDAQ
Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) closed the most recent trading day at $25.21, moving -1.45% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the bank had...
NASDAQ
Monday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Agriculture & Farm Products
In trading on Monday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Universal Technical Institute, down about 16.6% and shares of Ata Creativity Global down about 7.5% on the day. Also lagging the market Monday...
NASDAQ
Is Ambev (ABEV) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ambev (ABEV) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) closed at $27.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.04% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today
Dividend stocks are stocks that pay out a portion of the company’s profits to shareholders on a regular basis. These payouts, known as dividends, can be issued as cash payments or additional shares of stock. Dividend stocks are a type of investment that can provide income to investors, in addition to the potential for capital appreciation.
NASDAQ
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed the most recent trading day at $535.18, moving +1.18% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the defense contractor had gained...
NASDAQ
Carnival (CCL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Carnival (CCL) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended November 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
‘Chinese Stocks Are Primed for a Multi-Quarter Recovery’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Names to Buy
Is China's zero-Covid strategy finally over? While most Western nations have prioritized a return to normal and an end to COVID pandemic restrictions, China was the standout for maintaining its strongly restrictive lockdown policies. But there is mounting evidence that Beijing is looking for a way to back off from the lockdowns – and Chinese policymakers appear to be edging toward reopening their economy.
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 12/12/2022: WEBR, AN, PV, LANV
Consumer stocks were mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) down 0.4%. In company news, Weber (WEBR) surged more than 23% after the outdoor grill company agreed to a $3.7 billion private-equity buyout...
NASDAQ
All You Need to Know About Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's...
NASDAQ
New York Community Bancorp's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7%
In trading on Monday, shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: NYCB.PRA) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5936), with shares changing hands as low as $22.76 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.14% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NYCB.PRA was trading at a 8.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.48% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NASDAQ
Will Limoneira (LMNR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Limoneira (LMNR), which belongs to the Zacks Agriculture - Operations industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last two...
NASDAQ
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
NASDAQ
Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) closed at $56.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.87% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 12/12/2022: AJG,BX,TRI,TRI.TO,MSFT,SMMF,FBMS,HSBI
Financial stocks added moderate gains Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 1.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was gaining 0.8%, reversing a midday decline. Bitcoin was declining...
Comments / 0