Brookfield Asset Management Enters Oversold Territory (BAM)

Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
United States Steel (X) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

United States Steel (X) closed at $25.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.57% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the steel maker had...
Is Chico's FAS (CHS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) closed the most recent trading day at $319.51, moving +1.62% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the seller of...
Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) closed the most recent trading day at $25.21, moving -1.45% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the bank had...
Monday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Monday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Universal Technical Institute, down about 16.6% and shares of Ata Creativity Global down about 7.5% on the day. Also lagging the market Monday...
Is Ambev (ABEV) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ambev (ABEV) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
3 Dividend Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today

Dividend stocks are stocks that pay out a portion of the company’s profits to shareholders on a regular basis. These payouts, known as dividends, can be issued as cash payments or additional shares of stock. Dividend stocks are a type of investment that can provide income to investors, in addition to the potential for capital appreciation.
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed the most recent trading day at $535.18, moving +1.18% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the defense contractor had gained...
Carnival (CCL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

Carnival (CCL) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended November 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
‘Chinese Stocks Are Primed for a Multi-Quarter Recovery’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Names to Buy

Is China's zero-Covid strategy finally over? While most Western nations have prioritized a return to normal and an end to COVID pandemic restrictions, China was the standout for maintaining its strongly restrictive lockdown policies. But there is mounting evidence that Beijing is looking for a way to back off from the lockdowns – and Chinese policymakers appear to be edging toward reopening their economy.
Consumer Sector Update for 12/12/2022: WEBR, AN, PV, LANV

Consumer stocks were mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) down 0.4%. In company news, Weber (WEBR) surged more than 23% after the outdoor grill company agreed to a $3.7 billion private-equity buyout...
All You Need to Know About Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's...
New York Community Bancorp's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7%

In trading on Monday, shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: NYCB.PRA) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5936), with shares changing hands as low as $22.76 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.14% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NYCB.PRA was trading at a 8.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.48% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Will Limoneira (LMNR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Limoneira (LMNR), which belongs to the Zacks Agriculture - Operations industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last two...
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) closed at $56.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.87% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...

