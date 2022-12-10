ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

From an industrial-sized pizza oven to a statue of the Twitter bird, here are all the weird things you can buy from Elon Musk's Twitter fire sale

By Hannah Getahun
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CaNNH_0jdx5tPj00

Twitter headquarters is seen in San Francisco, California, United States on October 28, 2022

Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency

  • Twitter will be getting rid of hundreds of surplus office supplies in a January auction.
  • The items being auctioned off include kitchen appliances, Twitter sculptures, and office chairs.
  • The lowest starting bids are $25 while the highest is $50.

Twitter fans may soon have an opportunity to own memorabilia and supplies from the social media company's San Francisco office.

The company is cleaning out perhaps some of its most — and least — interesting items in an auction next year.

Bidding begins on January 17, 2023, at 7 a.m. Pacific Time and ends on January 18 at 10 a.m., according to the website BidSpotter, which is listing the items that will be auctioned off by Heritage Global Partners.

The auction comes at a time when Twitter CEO Elon Musk is reducing expenses after purchasing the social media platform for $44 billion. Musk has cut everything from infrastructure budgets , employee perks like at-home Wi-Fi and travel allowances, and holiday pay for contractors.

However, in an interview with Fortune , Nick Dove, a representative at HGP, said the auction did not relate to the finances of the company, and that anyone who thought so was a "moron."

"They've sold for 44 billion, and we're selling a couple of chairs and desks and computers," Dove told Fortune . "So if anyone genuinely thinks that the revenue from selling a couple computers and chairs will pay for the mountain there, then they're a moron."

Some unique memorabilia featured include bikes that can charge your phone , a 3-ft Twitter Bird statue , and a 6-foot "@" sign with artificial plants that can be replaced with real plants .

The auction items also include tons of industrial kitchen equipment, including refrigerators and pizza ovens, dozens of display screens, iMac monitors, and gray swivel office chairs.

Bidding begins between $25 and $50 on all items.

Ever since Musk purchased Twitter, the company and its headquarters have undergone some serious changes, including the firing of thousands of employees , the elimination of the company's free lunch program , and a push towards a "hardcore" work culture.

Musk also began renovating some of the rooms at Twitter HQ into bedrooms and recently told employees that they should start exclusively working at Twitter's San Francisco office .

A representative for Twitter did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’

The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
The Independent

US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says

The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
Business Insider

Elon Musk warns Twitter managers they'll be fired for backing employees who are not 'excellent,' even as hundreds refuse to work for Twitter 2.0

Twitter workers are confused about Musk's new mandate for returning to full-time office work. Musk clarified his position in emails on Thursday, including a warning to managers. Musk said he will not tolerate any managers supporting employees who are not exceptional. Elon Musk on Thursday clarified his stance on remote...
Business Insider

Business Insider

776K+
Followers
46K+
Post
469M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy