From an industrial-sized pizza oven to a statue of the Twitter bird, here are all the weird things you can buy from Elon Musk's Twitter fire sale

Twitter headquarters is seen in San Francisco, California, United States on October 28, 2022 Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency

Twitter will be getting rid of hundreds of surplus office supplies in a January auction.

The items being auctioned off include kitchen appliances, Twitter sculptures, and office chairs.

The lowest starting bids are $25 while the highest is $50.

Twitter fans may soon have an opportunity to own memorabilia and supplies from the social media company's San Francisco office.

The company is cleaning out perhaps some of its most — and least — interesting items in an auction next year.

Bidding begins on January 17, 2023, at 7 a.m. Pacific Time and ends on January 18 at 10 a.m., according to the website BidSpotter, which is listing the items that will be auctioned off by Heritage Global Partners.

The auction comes at a time when Twitter CEO Elon Musk is reducing expenses after purchasing the social media platform for $44 billion. Musk has cut everything from infrastructure budgets , employee perks like at-home Wi-Fi and travel allowances, and holiday pay for contractors.

However, in an interview with Fortune , Nick Dove, a representative at HGP, said the auction did not relate to the finances of the company, and that anyone who thought so was a "moron."

"They've sold for 44 billion, and we're selling a couple of chairs and desks and computers," Dove told Fortune . "So if anyone genuinely thinks that the revenue from selling a couple computers and chairs will pay for the mountain there, then they're a moron."

Some unique memorabilia featured include bikes that can charge your phone , a 3-ft Twitter Bird statue , and a 6-foot "@" sign with artificial plants that can be replaced with real plants .

The auction items also include tons of industrial kitchen equipment, including refrigerators and pizza ovens, dozens of display screens, iMac monitors, and gray swivel office chairs.

Bidding begins between $25 and $50 on all items.

Ever since Musk purchased Twitter, the company and its headquarters have undergone some serious changes, including the firing of thousands of employees , the elimination of the company's free lunch program , and a push towards a "hardcore" work culture.

Musk also began renovating some of the rooms at Twitter HQ into bedrooms and recently told employees that they should start exclusively working at Twitter's San Francisco office .

A representative for Twitter did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.