ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Antioch Looks to Hire Private Security to Make Downtown More Safe

Antioch’s city council is taking up an idea to make its downtown corridor safer by adding private security. Supporters say it's critically necessary with the city's police department stretched thin due to an ongoing FBI investigation, but the mayor believes using private security is a better option regardless of how many police officers are available.
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 Injured in Castro Valley Shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting in Castro Valley Wednesday morning, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened just after 9:15 a.m. along the 22400 block of Center Street, the sheriff's office said. The two victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to...
FOX40

900 Nativity sets to be displayed in rural Modesto home

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 900 Nativity sets from around the world will be on display this weekend in Modesto.  The Nativity sets can be seen at the home of Nativity collector Toni Conway, 79, at 3242 South Carpenter Road from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m Friday through Sunday. The event is free to […]
MODESTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

One-on-One With New Alameda County DA Pamela Price

NBC Bay Area’s Velena Jones sat down for a one-on-one conversation with Alameda County’s new district attorney. Pamela Price talks about her priorities and biggest challenges when she takes office next month. Watch the full interview in the video player above.
CBS Sacramento

Missing Stockton woman, 90, considered at-risk; sightings reported in Altaville, El Dorado Hills

STOCKTON – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing 90-year-old Stockton woman who has been reportedly seen in several other Northern California cities since she disappeared. Stockton police say Betsy Brotby left her North Stockton home early Sunday afternoon to go to Kohl's, but family says she never came home. That night, police say Brotby appears to have stopped at a store in the Calaveras County community of Altaville and asked a clerk for directions back to Stockton.Police say Brotby's car – a silver 2018 Honda CRV with the license plate number 8ETJ246 – was spotted in El Dorado Hills around 3 a.m. Monday.  Brotby is considered at-risk to due having a condition that may cause her to become lost and confused, police say. Anyone who sees her is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-7911. 
STOCKTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Organizations Worried About Scarce Holiday Donations

A yearly concern seems to be more pronounced this season. Holiday donations seem to be down everywhere, and local organizations are worried they wont have enough to meet their goal. In the South Bay, the barrels are bare - or close to it - at many donation drop-off locations. Agencies...
SAN JOSE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Dog Attack in Fremont Injures Pet Owner and Dogs, Killing One

Attack at Central Park Dog Park Kills One Canine, Injures Three Others and Harms Human. One canine was killed and three others injured, as was a human in a Fremont dog attack on December 6. According to a post on Facebook issued by the Fremont Police Department, the attack took place around 1:00 p.m. near Central Park Dog Park. The police reported the attacking dog in question was unleashed and running loose at the time of the attack.
FREMONT, CA
The Valley Citizen

Homeless: No Shelter from the Storm

Monday, homeless people in Modesto found no respite from the biggest rainstorm in years as Caltrans continued to sweep them away from encampments along Highway 99 and locations nearby. Governor Gavin Newsom’s ongoing program to get homeless people out of sight now includes pouring concrete along steep slopes under overpasses and erecting sturdy metal fences along highway borders as he attempts to sweep homelessness under the rug while he explores a presidential campaign. The concrete slopes and iron fencing are meant to prevent the possibility of homeless people camping along our major highways. Out of sight is out of mind.
MODESTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Burglars Break Into ‘Curry Up Now' Locations in San Jose, Oakland

A Bay Area restaurant chain was hit by burglars at two locations over the weekend. Managers at "Curry Up Now" said that someone broke into the San Jose restaurant Saturday and the Oakland location Sunday. According to the managers, the thieves smashed windows, broke into cash registers and even cut...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspected vehicle wanted in hit-and-run of Brentwood teenager

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run after it allegedly struck a teenager Friday afternoon in Brentwood. Around 3:30 at the intersection of Spruce Street and Shasta Daisy Drive, near Liberty High School, a white SUV hit a 15-year-old...
BRENTWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy