FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stockton PD looking for person responsible for kidnapping of teenagerEdy ZooStockton, CA
Clayton Tree Lighting This Saturday Promises To Be A Big EventVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
A Brief History of Orinda, CaliforniaThomas SmithOrinda, CA
NBC Bay Area
Teen Who Lost Eye for Defending Customer Gets Key to the City of Antioch
An East Bay teen received the key to the city of Antioch for defending a disabled person and losing an eye in the process. “I just wanna say thank you. I might not have many words tonight, but, thank you,” said 19-year-old Bianca Palomera. Surrounded by family, friends, and...
KTVU FOX 2
Marine veteran shot dead hailed a hero for defending Vallejo restaurant server from robber
VALLEJO, Calif. - A Vallejo restaurant worker says one of her regular customers is a hero for coming to her aid when she was confronted by an apparent robber, who shot him dead. "He saved my life. That's the type of person he was. He saved my life. He's always...
Missing 90-year-old from Stockton found in Sacramento, family says | Update
STOCKTON, Calif. — Update: 5:45 p.m. Family members said Betsy Brotby was found in Sacramento and is OK. The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 90-year-old woman. According to a news release, Betsy Brotby left her home in north Stockton around noon Sunday...
NBC Bay Area
Advocates Demand Oakland Bishop Add 100+ Priests to List of Alleged Abusers
Advocates from the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests gathered Tuesday at the doorstep of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Oakland to unveil a list of East Bay priests they say have been accused of sexual abuse, mostly against children. “We’ve painstakingly gone through all the records we could...
KCRA.com
Mother claims her toddler walked out of a Sacramento daycare. Now the state is investigating
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Department of Social Services said it is investigating a Sacramento daycare after a mother claimed her toddler walked out of the daycare and was found alone at a nearby park late at night. Breonna Dixon said she dropped off her 2-year-old daughter and 4-month-old...
NBC Bay Area
Antioch Looks to Hire Private Security to Make Downtown More Safe
Antioch’s city council is taking up an idea to make its downtown corridor safer by adding private security. Supporters say it's critically necessary with the city's police department stretched thin due to an ongoing FBI investigation, but the mayor believes using private security is a better option regardless of how many police officers are available.
NBC Bay Area
2 Injured in Castro Valley Shooting
Two people were injured in a shooting in Castro Valley Wednesday morning, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened just after 9:15 a.m. along the 22400 block of Center Street, the sheriff's office said. The two victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to...
900 Nativity sets to be displayed in rural Modesto home
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 900 Nativity sets from around the world will be on display this weekend in Modesto. The Nativity sets can be seen at the home of Nativity collector Toni Conway, 79, at 3242 South Carpenter Road from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m Friday through Sunday. The event is free to […]
NBC Bay Area
One-on-One With New Alameda County DA Pamela Price
NBC Bay Area’s Velena Jones sat down for a one-on-one conversation with Alameda County’s new district attorney. Pamela Price talks about her priorities and biggest challenges when she takes office next month. Watch the full interview in the video player above.
East Bay woman feeds unhoused people every week, now she is facing homelessness
Sharon Alexander is set to be evicted at the end of January.
2 arrested in East Bay in possession of 6 stolen catalytic converters
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested after they were caught with six stolen catalytic converters, California Highway Patrol said on Facebook Tuesday. The suspects were arrested in Bay Point after a chase through multiple counties. At 2:49 a.m. on Dec. 1, a CHP officer saw a car with a missing rear license plate […]
Missing Stockton woman, 90, considered at-risk; sightings reported in Altaville, El Dorado Hills
STOCKTON – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing 90-year-old Stockton woman who has been reportedly seen in several other Northern California cities since she disappeared. Stockton police say Betsy Brotby left her North Stockton home early Sunday afternoon to go to Kohl's, but family says she never came home. That night, police say Brotby appears to have stopped at a store in the Calaveras County community of Altaville and asked a clerk for directions back to Stockton.Police say Brotby's car – a silver 2018 Honda CRV with the license plate number 8ETJ246 – was spotted in El Dorado Hills around 3 a.m. Monday. Brotby is considered at-risk to due having a condition that may cause her to become lost and confused, police say. Anyone who sees her is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-7911.
NBC Bay Area
Organizations Worried About Scarce Holiday Donations
A yearly concern seems to be more pronounced this season. Holiday donations seem to be down everywhere, and local organizations are worried they wont have enough to meet their goal. In the South Bay, the barrels are bare - or close to it - at many donation drop-off locations. Agencies...
NBC Bay Area
Man Shot, Killed While Protecting Waitress From Robbery Outside Vallejo Restaurant
A man is being remembered as a hero after he was shot and killed, while trying to protect a waitress during an attempted robbery in Vallejo last Thursday. What seemed like a normal day at work turned into a tragedy Teresa Brasher will never forget. As Brasher got out of...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Dog Attack in Fremont Injures Pet Owner and Dogs, Killing One
Attack at Central Park Dog Park Kills One Canine, Injures Three Others and Harms Human. One canine was killed and three others injured, as was a human in a Fremont dog attack on December 6. According to a post on Facebook issued by the Fremont Police Department, the attack took place around 1:00 p.m. near Central Park Dog Park. The police reported the attacking dog in question was unleashed and running loose at the time of the attack.
Homeless: No Shelter from the Storm
Monday, homeless people in Modesto found no respite from the biggest rainstorm in years as Caltrans continued to sweep them away from encampments along Highway 99 and locations nearby. Governor Gavin Newsom’s ongoing program to get homeless people out of sight now includes pouring concrete along steep slopes under overpasses and erecting sturdy metal fences along highway borders as he attempts to sweep homelessness under the rug while he explores a presidential campaign. The concrete slopes and iron fencing are meant to prevent the possibility of homeless people camping along our major highways. Out of sight is out of mind.
NBC Bay Area
Burglars Break Into ‘Curry Up Now' Locations in San Jose, Oakland
A Bay Area restaurant chain was hit by burglars at two locations over the weekend. Managers at "Curry Up Now" said that someone broke into the San Jose restaurant Saturday and the Oakland location Sunday. According to the managers, the thieves smashed windows, broke into cash registers and even cut...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspected vehicle wanted in hit-and-run of Brentwood teenager
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run after it allegedly struck a teenager Friday afternoon in Brentwood. Around 3:30 at the intersection of Spruce Street and Shasta Daisy Drive, near Liberty High School, a white SUV hit a 15-year-old...
NBC Bay Area
Officials Warn of Deadly Cold, Urge Unhoused People to Find Shelter
Most of the Bay Area work up to freezing temperatures and frosted windshields. But for some, this kind of cold can be deadly. San Jose police is investigating a death outside a 7-eleven on North Winchester in the city, but think the cold weather could be a factor. With frost...
KTVU FOX 2
Antioch, Pittsburg police under investigation for fraudulent college degrees: report
ANTIOCH, Calif. - The FBI and the Contra Costa District Attorney are looking into Pittsburg and Antioch police officers trying to fraudulently obtain college degrees to collect pay bumps, the Bay Area News Group reported in an exclusive investigation. In March, the two agencies announced they were investigating an unknown...
