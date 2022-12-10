Read full article on original website
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
wbrc.com
3 people shot following altercation in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after three people were shot Monday morning. It happened in a home in the 700 block of Southgate Lane near Hickory Road and Academy Drive behind Walmart. Police believe there was some type of altercation inside the garage prior to the shooting....
3 injured following shooting in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people are recovering in the hospital after being shot in Bessemer Monday morning. According to Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Southgate Lane on the call of three people shot around 7:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victims suffering […]
wvtm13.com
Shooting in Bessemer sends three people to the hospital
BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating a shooting Monday that sent three people to the hospital. Just before 10 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Southgate Lane. When they arrived, they found two men and one woman with gunshot wounds. They were...
wbrc.com
Man accused of assaulting, stealing from 81-year-old man in Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - An 81-year-old man is in the hospital after police say he was assaulted at his home and then tried to drive himself to the hospital. Sylacauga Police were called to an accident on West 4th Street at the Marble City Cemetery on November 26. They found Douglas Jude with injuries that did not come from the minor accident.
wbrc.com
Hoover Police looking to question two people in felony shoplifting case
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department is searching for two people they want to question in a felony shoplifting case they’re investigating. Police say the incident happened on December 3 at a business in the 1700 block of Montgomery Highway. They say more than $4,000 in merchandise...
Do You Recognize This Tuscaloosa Thief Caught In The Act ?
Not only thieves at Christmas time, but brazen thieves in broad daylight!. This is happening more and more in Tuscaloosa and West Alabama. It was just last week that police were asking for help to locate thieves in Walker Co. that wore creepy masks during their crime. These thefts are...
wbrc.com
Man pleads guilty in Homewood crash that killed mother of 2
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man has pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter for the death of a woman killed in a hit and run on Lakeshore last year. Jordan Marktice Ricks was originally charged with reckless murder but charges have since been amended. 42-year-old Robyn Naftel Herring was...
Army veteran shot while confronting suspected thieves in Birmingham’s Forest Park
An Army veteran was shot Sunday morning when he tried to stop what he believes was a car burglary in progress outside his Forest Park home. It was just after 4:10 a.m. when 32-year-old Ethan Lann walked out of his home at The Windsor Apartments to go to his Jeep to go to work.
Birmingham police chief: ‘Foolish’ to bring 5-year-old to street race where 16 were injured
The investigation is ongoing into a horrific exhibition driving crash that police now say injured a total of 16 people. Initially nine people were in critical condition but as of Monday, only two victims remain critical, said Birmingham police spokesman Officer Truman Fitzgerald. A 5-year-old boy was among those injured.
US Marshals capture Tuscaloosa murder suspect in Bibb County
An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting Tuesday of a 22-year-old man in Tuscaloosa. The Tuscaloosa County sheriff’s office announced late Friday the U.S. Marshal Task Force arrested Jeremy Delvonte Hardaway, 29, of Tuscaloosa on a murder warrant. Hardaway was taken into custody without incident in Bibb County, the sheriff’s office said, and transported back to Tuscaloosa.
ABC 33/40 News
Five-year-old among 16 injured in exhibition driving crash in Birmingham
On Friday night, a crash on John Rogers Drive injured 16 people, including a five-year-old boy. According to the Birmingham Police Department, a Dodge Charger was doing donuts in the middle of John Rogers Drive when a Nissan 350-Z that was drag racing hit the Charger. It appears both cars then hit people who had gathered at the scene.
22-year-old identified as 1 of 2 men killed in shooting at east Birmingham gas station
Authorities have released the name of one of two men fatally shot Thursday night at an east Birmingham gas station. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified one of the victims as Timmeric Leshawn Bryant. He was 22. The second victim has been identified but his name is being withheld...
24-year-old convicted in 2019 shooting death of Birmingham father of 7
A 24-year-old man was convicted Friday in the 2019 shooting death of a Birmingham father. A Jefferson County jury on Friday found Jhakiren Grier guilty of a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter in the slaying of 36-year-old Gewayne Gilbert. Grier was initially charged with murder. The shooting happened May 31,...
wvtm13.com
3-year-old shot in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies were called to a location on Tower Drive in Forestdale to investigate a report of a 3-year-old who had been shot. Deputies arrived at that location and found a 3-year-old girl suffering from a...
Suspect jailed on murder charges after man killed at west Alabama grocery store, authorities say
State authorities launched a homicide investigation Friday that led to the arrest of a suspect accused of killing a man at a west Alabama grocery store. Bryon Ellis, 42, of Clinton, is being held in the Greene County Jail on first-degree murder charges in the death of 27-year-old Gerrick Jermaine Adams, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Friday following a probe by special agents with ALEA’s state Bureau of Investigation.
wcbi.com
Columbus police officers say Macon woman ran over their feet, drove away
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman is accused of running over a Columbus police officer’s foot. 25-year-old Naesha Sloan is charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of child endangerment, and one count of felony fleeing. Investigators told WCBI that officers...
Man arrested in connection to Greene County homicide
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials are currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the county Friday. According to an ALEA press release, the homicide occurred at the TJ & J Grocery and Deli store located in the 12000 Block of Alabama State Route 14 in […]
wbrc.com
One dead, one in custody after grocery store shooting in Greene County
CLINTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday in front of the TJ & J Grocery store on Highway 14. It’s a tragedy that unfolded very close to the front door of the grocery store. Citizens on the scene say one man was shot dead. Greene County and state homicide investigators say 27-year-old Gerrick Adams of Clinton died in the shooting.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies both victims in Birmingham double homicide
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a double homicide that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 8, at approximately 8:30 p.m. According to the BPD, Timmeric Leshawn Bryant, 22, of Birmingham, and Tobias Estrada McKinstry, 38, of Center Point, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 8300 […]
Fiery Birmingham exhibition driving crash leaves 9 critically injured, including bystanders
At least nine people were critically injured in Birmingham Friday night after reported exhibition driving ended with a crash that struck multiple bystanders. The crash happened about 9:10 p.m. Friday on John Rogers Drive at Gun Club Road. Witnesses said a Dodge Charger and Nissan 370z were doing donuts when...
