Tuscaloosa, AL

3 people shot following altercation in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after three people were shot Monday morning. It happened in a home in the 700 block of Southgate Lane near Hickory Road and Academy Drive behind Walmart. Police believe there was some type of altercation inside the garage prior to the shooting....
Man accused of assaulting, stealing from 81-year-old man in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - An 81-year-old man is in the hospital after police say he was assaulted at his home and then tried to drive himself to the hospital. Sylacauga Police were called to an accident on West 4th Street at the Marble City Cemetery on November 26. They found Douglas Jude with injuries that did not come from the minor accident.
Hoover Police looking to question two people in felony shoplifting case

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department is searching for two people they want to question in a felony shoplifting case they’re investigating. Police say the incident happened on December 3 at a business in the 1700 block of Montgomery Highway. They say more than $4,000 in merchandise...
Man pleads guilty in Homewood crash that killed mother of 2

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man has pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter for the death of a woman killed in a hit and run on Lakeshore last year. Jordan Marktice Ricks was originally charged with reckless murder but charges have since been amended. 42-year-old Robyn Naftel Herring was...
US Marshals capture Tuscaloosa murder suspect in Bibb County

An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting Tuesday of a 22-year-old man in Tuscaloosa. The Tuscaloosa County sheriff’s office announced late Friday the U.S. Marshal Task Force arrested Jeremy Delvonte Hardaway, 29, of Tuscaloosa on a murder warrant. Hardaway was taken into custody without incident in Bibb County, the sheriff’s office said, and transported back to Tuscaloosa.
Five-year-old among 16 injured in exhibition driving crash in Birmingham

On Friday night, a crash on John Rogers Drive injured 16 people, including a five-year-old boy. According to the Birmingham Police Department, a Dodge Charger was doing donuts in the middle of John Rogers Drive when a Nissan 350-Z that was drag racing hit the Charger. It appears both cars then hit people who had gathered at the scene.
3-year-old shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies were called to a location on Tower Drive in Forestdale to investigate a report of a 3-year-old who had been shot. Deputies arrived at that location and found a 3-year-old girl suffering from a...
Suspect jailed on murder charges after man killed at west Alabama grocery store, authorities say

State authorities launched a homicide investigation Friday that led to the arrest of a suspect accused of killing a man at a west Alabama grocery store. Bryon Ellis, 42, of Clinton, is being held in the Greene County Jail on first-degree murder charges in the death of 27-year-old Gerrick Jermaine Adams, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Friday following a probe by special agents with ALEA’s state Bureau of Investigation.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies both victims in Birmingham double homicide

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a double homicide that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 8, at approximately 8:30 p.m. According to the BPD, Timmeric Leshawn Bryant, 22, of Birmingham, and Tobias Estrada McKinstry, 38, of Center Point, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 8300 […]
