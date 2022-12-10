ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclarion

Women’s Soccer and their Magic 2022 Run

2022 was a remarkable year for the Montclair State University women’s soccer team and that’s putting it mildly. The Red Hawks finished the season going 17-3-1 overall and accomplished many amazing achievements throughout the season like winning an NCAA Tournament game or starting off 11-0, but none of these things are what this team or the people who watched closely will truly remember.
Montclarion

Graduate Student Kylinn Kraemer is Teaching On (And Off) The Field

It has been quite the career for graduate student Kylinn Kraemer at Montclair State University and it means everything to her to be able to finish how she wanted. “It’s been awesome,” Kraemer said. “Like I am beyond happy that I came back for my fifth year. I cannot imagine not having come back and it’s just been nice to kind of have my last year ended on my own terms, not from an injury.”
Montclarion

Hidden Gems of Montclair: Silver Stream Studio

Just two miles from campus on Valley Road in Upper Montclair, hidden inside The Mews courtyard behind Toros Restaurant, is a basement level store named Silver Stream Studio, a creative ultimate playground and a place Montclair State students should take advantage of. Montclair has an extensive history of having a...
Montclarion

‘The Hunger M.I.L.F.S’ Is a Battle for Laughs

A packed room of students eagerly volunteered as tribute to watch a weekend of the Montclair State University Players’ anticipated event, The Hunger M.I.L.F.S. The Montclair Improv League and Friends came together on Dec. 2 to perform 10 improv games, which other students had the privilege of observing and contributing to as the M.I.L.F.S battled it out for laughs.
Montclarion

Montclair State Students Concerned About Flu Shots Not Being Required

With flu season in full swing, the controversy of whether or not the flu shot should be required circles back around the Montclair State University campus. Patricia Ruiz, Director of the University Health Center and University Privacy Officer, explains that the shot has not been required since the fall of 2020.
