Read full article on original website
Related
buttesports.com
BHS Girls Wrestling takes 4th at first meet of season.
Butte High had 9 placers, two of them First Place Sophie Grunhuvd and Hayla Hoffman pictured here. The Butte High Girls wrestling team saw their first action over the weekend. Coach Liva had this to say after the conclusion of the first meet, “what a great start to the season. Finished 4th as a team against great competition.”
mtpr.org
Granite Beauties: The History of the Boulder Batholith
My wife and I were driving from our home in Wisconsin toward Missoula to see our daughter and family. Near Butte, Montana we found ourselves traveling through a boulder field. It was a wonder to behold! Seeing these boulders for the first time I had to ask myself, "What happened here?" I got my wife to look up from her Kindle - it had been a long day on the road - and she was equally taken aback by their varied shapes: a community of vertical and bulbous, fractured granite sculptures!
buttesports.com
Butte High Girls sub-varsity recap
Franki Salusso played excellent defense, creating several turnovers. Gracie Jonart and Emma Johnson played hard on both ends of the floor and rebounded well. Abbey Hardy contributed for the Dogs by hitting a super deep three pointer that would have made Steph Curry jealous. Ally Godbout was chosen by the...
Looking For Small-Town Charm? Check Out These 3 Montana Gems.
Over the last few years, the world has become a different place. Long gone are the days when you would walk up and down the main street in town and folks would know your name and ask how you and the family are doing. You know what I'm talking about; the kind of place where if you wanted to know what was happening in town, you would make a stop at the local hardware store, or the barbershop.
buttesports.com
BHS Girls lose opener to Galatin
Bozeman Gallatin Raptors 0-0/1-0 68 Butte High Bulldogs 0-0/0-1 41. The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Gallatin for their season opener, they are without the bulk of their scoring from a season ago and a team that went 10-12 the year prior. Before the game Friday coach Arnston said this when...
NBCMontana
Road hazards: Chains required on Homestake Pass, severe drifting in Madison Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — There are several road hazards impacting morning travel in western Montana. Montana Department of Transportation reports that chains are required on I-90 on Homestake Pass. Overnight, the Madison County Sheriff's Office warned of severe drifting and increasingly dangerous driving situations in the Madison Valley. The Ennis...
Fairfield Sun Times
Missing woman from Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police Friday are searching for a missing woman, Suzanne Koehn, who was last seen in Butte.
Fairfield Sun Times
Holiday candlelight tours back at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park
WHITEHALL, Mont. - Holiday candlelight tours of the entire developed cave route of Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park are starting Friday. From Dec. 16 through Dec. 18 and Dec. 21 through Dec. 23, the tours will allow visitors to see and enjoy the caverns by the warm, festive glow of candle lanterns.
Fairfield Sun Times
Chronic wasting disease management hunt starts Saturday for part of the lower Ruby Valley
TWIN BRIDGES, Mont. - A chronic wasting disease (CWD) management hunt starts Saturday for white-tailed deer in the lower Ruby Valley. The hunt is being held in a portion of hunting district 322 and runs from Dec. 10 to Feb. 15. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says several 2022...
NBCMontana
Missing person advisory issued for woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing and endangered person advisory for Suzanne Koehn, a 69-year-old white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. Koehn was last seen at the Best Western on Harrison Avenue in Butte on the night of Dec. 3. She is driving a red...
Oddly Beautiful Montana Lake Has the Most Ominous Name
It may look beautiful, but don't try to swim in it!
One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon
This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
generalaviationnews.com
Student seriously injured when he stalls during go-around
The solo student pilot reported that, while on final approach to land at the airport in Dillon, Montana, he decided to initiate a go-around. He applied full power and pitched up the Cessna 172, which then stalled and turned left about 90°. He was able to recover from the...
Fairfield Sun Times
Weather causing massive delays on I-90 outside of Bozeman
MANHATTAN, MONTANA- Multiple crashes have brought stretches of I-90 outside of Bozeman to a standstill. Via phone, Gallatin County Officials are currently asking commuters to avoid I-90 from Three Forks to Manhattan. Officials say long stretches of black ice and wind and causing significant problems. The undersheriff is reporting slide-offs...
Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for man last seen hiking
Michael was last known to be hiking in the mountains on December 9 in Glen, MT but has not returned home.
NBCMontana
2 suspects in Butte bank robbery appear in court
BUTTE, Mont. — Suspects in the Sept. 1 robbery of a Butte Wells Fargo branch made their first appearance in court. Caleb Bernhardt and Logan Nadasi, both 19, of Kalispell, pleaded not guilty Wednesday before Butte District Court Judge Robert Whelan. Bernhardt is charged with felony robbery, while Nadasi...
Comments / 0