ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

NC power grid attack stokes fear in rural LGBTQ community

WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W1c4b_0jdwxrtz00

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — As shootings at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes last weekend, they also sparked widespread speculation that the days-long blackout might be the latest of several attempts to shut down a local drag show meant to celebrate the LGBTQ community in rural Moore County.

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said earlier this week that police have not found evidence connecting the attacks to the drag performance that began shortly before the power went out, nor have they released a motive. However, authorities are considering the timing overlap and recent attacks on similar events nationwide as they proceed with their investigation.

Police have said the outages began shortly after 7 p.m. last Saturday after one or more people drove up to two electrical substations, breached the gates and opened fire on them. Whoever was responsible, Fields said, “knew exactly what they were doing to … cause the outage that they did.”

Duke Energy officials said power was fully restored to the county Wednesday evening . A peak of more than 45,000 customers lost power over the weekend. Many residents said they struggled to stay warm as temperatures dropped below freezing overnight.

Regardless of whether investigators connect the two events, Sandhills Pride Director Lauren Mathers said repeated efforts to shut down what was billed as a family friendly drag performance have left the county’s LGBTQ community feeling vulnerable.

She is especially worried for the safety of local queer and trans youth, who she said rarely see themselves represented in rural and right-leaning places like Moore County.

“This is my first time having this level of hate thrown at something that we love so much,” said Mathers, a Southern Pines resident and producer of the drag event. “Kids in rural communities don’t necessarily always have the same level of support, and what I hear from my kids is that there’s constant bullying.”

Naomi Dix, headliner of the Dec. 3 show at the Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines, said she and fellow organizers were brutally harassed in the weeks leading up to the show. Conservative community leaders led a protest outside the theater, spread the false narrative that it was a sex show and demanded it be shut it down, she said.

Their concerns are shared by federal officials who have been on high alert in the weeks after a gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado, killing five people and wounding 17 others .

In a national terrorism advisory bulletin issued last week, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned that the LGBTQ community and critical infrastructure may be targets of violence as domestic extremists and foreign terrorist organizations encourage online supporters to carry out attacks.

The FBI posted a notice seeking information related to the North Carolina investigation, and Gov. Roy Cooper announced a reward Wednesday of up to $75,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

For Dix, a Durham-based drag queen, the threats she faced leading up to the event were not isolated incidents but rather the “unfortunate reality for those working to increase LGBTQ visibility” in rural and conservative communities. Despite the backlash, she said, this will not be her last performance in Moore County.

The night of the show, private security and local police monitored the venue, Dix said. When the power went out about 30 minutes into the show, she asked the crowd of 370 people to illuminate the room with their cell phone lights as she serenaded them with Beyonce’s “Halo.”

“Our job as drag performers is to facilitate and create safe spaces,” Dix said. ”Specifically when it comes to Moore County, and dealing with this situation here in Southern Pines, it’s to find these areas in which there isn’t great representation of the queer community and to provide them with art and a space in which they can feel safe to express themselves.”

A recent study of threats, protests and violence against drag events from the LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD placed North Carolina and Texas atop the list of states with the highest number of drag events targeted this year. Of the 124 incidents documented across 47 states as of late November, at least 10 occurred in North Carolina. That tally does not include the latest demonstration in Moore County.

Such attacks on the performance art with strong historical ties to the LGBTQ community are the latest examples of “an ongoing, increasingly violent pattern” of right-wing activists and politicians using false rhetoric to stoke fear and fuel LGBTQ opposition, said Barbara Simon, head of news and campaigns for GLAAD.

Opponents of drag events catered toward families often falsely claim they “groom” children, implying attempts to sexually abuse them or somehow influence their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Lawmakers in seven states have proposed legislation this year banning minors from drag shows and prohibiting public drag performances. A bill filed last month in Texas seeks to classify drag as a “sexually oriented business” on par with strip clubs.

Serena Sebring, executive director of Blueprint NC, a coalition of progressive advocacy organizations in the Tar Heel state, said even though authorities are urging people not to jump to conclusions about the motive, she cannot ignore the persistent threats to LGBTQ communities and critical infrastructure nationwide.

“Every member of our community bears the cost of homophobia and transphobia unchecked,” Sebring said. “Moore County is an example and ought to be a cautionary tale about what happens when we allow bigotry to flourish.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 10

cjboy
3d ago

I don't care about the motive..I consider the power outage as a personal afront to me..along with a few thousand others who also don't appreciate the huuuge inconvenience of not having electricity. Also loss of refrigerated food items....heat.. peace of mind...security...and whatever else I can't think of right NOW!!!!

Reply(1)
5
Related
WNCT

NC college football teams help Food Lion provide 828,000 meals to fight hunger

SALISBURY, NC – Throughout the 2022 college football season, Food Lion Feeds partnered with 33 higher education institutions to provide 828,000* meals to nourish neighbors in need. Through the innovative effort to tackle hunger, Food Lion Feeds provided 1,000 meals per school for every quarterback sack made by the participating institution to each school’s local […]
RALEIGH, NC
triad-city-beat.com

NC’s LGBTQ+ community struggles with more threats, violence as visibility grows

This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Dec. 8. Days before two Moore County power stations were shot in a targeted attack, plunging 45,000 people into a nearly a week of cold and darkness, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s National Terrorism Advisory System warned of a heightened danger of ideologically driven attacks against infrastructure.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WFAE.org

Few answers in Moore County more than a week after substation attacks

Ten days after two electrical substations in central North Carolina were knocked out by gunfire, there are still more questions than answers about the incident. The outage left about 45,000 customers without power, some for as long as five days. WFAE reporter David Boraks has been following developments and joined WFAE "All Things Considered" host Gwendolyn Glenn to discuss the latest.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NC legislators back review to harden power infrastructure

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s top legislative leaders said Tuesday that the General Assembly will review what can be done to protect the state’s power transmission system following the Duke Energy substation shooting attacks this month that put Moore County in the dark for days. Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore said […]
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Convention and Visitors Bureau of Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen president explains Moore Miracles campaign

Phil Werz, who serves as the president and CEO of the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) of Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen, explained how the Moore Miracles campaign will work. The campaign's website lets people buy gift cards for dining, shopping and lodging at Moore County businesses: https://www.homeofgolf.com/MooreMiracles/. Phil Werz, who...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
publicradioeast.org

Duke Energy substation attacks will result in higher prices for customers

Duke Energy officials faced questions from state utility regulators in Raleigh Monday about the attack on two electrical substations in Moore County. Three Duke executives offered few new details and still aren't saying publicly what the attack might cost customers. About 45,000 customers lost power when someone shot up two...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Vaughan Receives Apology Instead Of Threatened Legal Action

An attempt at legal action against Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan last week fell short of the mark and resulted in an apology. At the Tuesday, Dec. 6 City Council meeting, Jason Hicks, speaking during the public comment period, said that lawsuits would be filed against members of the City Council based on the lobbying disclosure act. He said, “We will no longer allow you to make poor decisions without consequences.”
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

WNCT

39K+
Followers
27K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy