Jokic scores 43 as Nuggets down ex-mates, Wizards 141-128
Nikola Jokic had a season-high 43 points to go with 14 rebounds and eight assists, and the Denver Nuggets overcame strong games from former teammates Will Barton and Monte Morris to beat the undermanned Washington Wizards 141-128
Mitchell leads Cavs to 105-90 win over 2022 playoff foe Mavs
Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points against the team that eliminated him from the playoffs last season, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-90
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Curry leaves with shoulder injury, Warriors fall to Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Golden State 125-119 on Wednesday night, with Warriors star Stephen Curry unable to finish because of a left shoulder injury.
News 8 WROC
Von Miller rejoins teammates in Buffalo
Miller spoke to reporters for the first time since have knee surgery
FOX Sports
Oregon State hosts Tyson and Seattle U
Seattle U Redhawks (7-1) at Oregon State Beavers (4-6, 1-1 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U takes on the Oregon State Beavers after Cameron Tyson scored 24 points in Seattle U's 80-78 overtime win over the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks. The Beavers are 4-1 in home games. Oregon State allows 67.6...
FOX Sports
NBA Stock Watch: Joel Embiid is asserting his dominance
Another week, another NBA Stock Watch. Here are the players and teams around the league that are trending upward, and … the opposite direction. As the clock expired in a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns, Zion Williamson couldn't help himself. He was wide open....
FOX Sports
Lions hot against the spread; Sportsbooks win thanks to Jets late field goal
There was only one notable game on the college football odds board over the weekend, the annual Army-Navy showdown. But even with just one game, there was noteworthy betting news. We will have more on that game in a bit. The NFL Week 14 odds market provided plenty of moments,...
FOX Sports
Five burning questions for Dolphins' trip to Buffalo to face Bills
The Miami Dolphins will travel to Buffalo for a matchup against the Bills on Saturday night. Yes, it's that time of year when the NFL adds a day to their schedule — and college football doesn't fill Saturdays. And this game will be appointment viewing. The Dolphins are reeling...
FOX Sports
Davis leads Memphis against No. 4 Alabama after 27-point game
Memphis Tigers (8-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -6.5; over/under is 150. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide after Kendric Davis scored 27 points in Memphis' 82-73 win against the Auburn Tigers. The Crimson Tide are 4-0 in home games. Alabama...
FOX Sports
Sean Murphy trade fallout: Braves get cornerstone catcher, while A's continue rebuilding
After weeks of eye-popping free agent signings, the trade market finally produced its first blockbuster of the winter with the Oakland A's sending Sean Murphy, one of the best catchers in the sport, to the Atlanta Braves as part of a three-team deal that also involved the Milwaukee Brewers. That...
FOX Sports
Giants get creative; Rangers gamble on pitching; Guardians diversify lineup
Let’s begin a new regular feature wherein we will more closely examine a few recent events within Major League Baseball. This week, we’ll look at the Texas Rangers’ brand-new starting rotation, the San Francisco Giants’ adherence to a contract type in adding pitching depth and the Cleveland Guardians finally departing from their norms in procuring offensive improvements.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 15: Why you should ride with the Cowboys, more best bets
With Week 15 of the NFL looming, many contenders are facing serious questions heading into the final stretch of the season. Can the Dallas Cowboys erase recent history and make their first deep playoff run this century? After a lackluster win against the Texans, soundly defeating a resilient Jaguars squad would calm some of the Dallas faithful.
