Related
Joe Joyce Plans To Fight in March, Then Wants Fury or Usyk Showdown
WBO interim-heavyweight champion Joe Joyce is hoping to secure a fight either Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk in the summer of 2023. Joyce is the mandatory challenger to Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF, WBA, IBO world titles. Fury is the WBC world champion. If all goes as planned, Fury...
Tim Tszyu Plans To Have HOF Father Kostya at His Side For Charlo Fight
Junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu is planning to have his Hall of Fame father, Kostya Tszyu, at his side next month in Las Vegas. The younger Tszyu will challenge WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA world champion Jermell Charlo on January 28th at the Mandalay Bay. His famous father became the undisputed...
Yarde On Beterbiev Showdown: "This Time, The Opportunity Has Come And It Feels Right”
While lauded for his bravery and willingness to go into the lion's den, Anthony Yarde was fully aware that traveling to Russia in 2019 to take on Sergey Kovalev was essentially a suicide mission. Pegged as a significant underdog on the night, Yarde’s physical gifts and attributes did little to...
Butler: Chance To Unify Against Inoue Was The Fight I Wanted Before Anything Else
Paul Butler was ready to race straight to the top the moment he was able to secure even the slightest amount of leverage. For the two-time bantamweight titlist, it came in the immediate aftermath of Naoya Inoue’s repeat win over Nonito Donaire in their lineal/WBA/WBC/IBF unification clash this past June 7 in Saitama, Japan. Inoue (23-0, 20KOs) was emphatic in his desire to remain at bantamweight just long enough for a shot at becoming his nation’s first-ever undisputed champion.
Keyshawn Davis: Guy Like Me, With Only 7 Fights, They Shouldn’t Be Scared To Fight Me, Right?
NEW YORK – Keyshawn Davis’s handlers understand that the ease with which he beat Juan Carlos Burgos on Saturday night both helped and hurt the elite lightweight prospect’s cause. The 23-year-old Davis, who won an Olympic silver medal in 2021, impressed an expansive viewing audience on ESPN....
Shinard Bunch Secures Hard-Fought Decision Win Over Hank Lundy
Welterweight Shinard Bunch overcame a knockdown to win a hard-fought unanimous decision over former world title challenger Henry ‘Hank’ Lundy Friday night at the Newtown Athletic Club (aka “The NAC”) in Newtown Township, Pennsylvania. Scores were 95-93, 97-91, and 98-90 for Bunch, who improved to 20-1-1...
Tyson Fury: I Want Usyk, The Man Who Made Joshua Cry Like a Little Girl
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took a few more verbal swipes at former two-time beltholder and domestic rival Anthony Joshua. Fury and Joshua were in talks to face each other earlier this month. A deal never came to fruition, with Fury instead being forced to take part in a trilogy...
Otto Wallin Staying Sharp in Camp, Hopes To Face Anthony Joshua Next
Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin has continued to trainer in order to stay prepared for a potential fight with former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua, according to Wallin's promoter Dmitriy Salita. "Otto is staying in the gym and sharp over the holiday season," Salita told Sky Sports. "The holiday gift that...
Kim Clavel Vows To Topple Nery, Become Unified Champion in Laval
As BoxingScene.com previously reported, the world light flyweight unification between WBC champion Kim Clavel (16-0, 3 KOs) and WBA champion Jessica Nery Plata (28-2, 3 KOs), is confirmed and will take place on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Place Bell in Laval. Clavel, fighting out of Montreal, is fully recovered...
Gervonta Davis: I'm The Most Hated Fighter, My Boxing Abilities Are Overlooked
Gervonta Davis is often compared to a mini Mike Tyson. Ever since turning pro in 2013, “Tank” has displayed brute power and turned in a series of highlight-reel knockouts. Of his 27 fights, 25 have ended in KO – a 92.5% knockout ratio. Davis has 114 rounds under his belt, an average of just over four rounds a bout.
Naoya Inoue Makes Weight On 2nd Attempt Ahead Of Undisputed Clash With Paul Butler
Naoya Inoue overcame a brief scare to move forward in his quest to create history. The three-division and reigning lineal/WBA/WBC/IBF bantamweight champion needed two tries to make weight for his undisputed championship with WBO titlist Paul Butler. Both boxers ultimately hit the mark ahead of a fight that—barring a draw or No-Contest—will crown the first-ever undisputed bantamweight champion in the three or four belt era.
Inoue Enters Historic Bout A Monster Favorite Against Butler
Naoya Inoue’s development into perhaps the best fighter on the planet today has been a long series of transformations. As a child, Inoue was boxing recreationally alongside his brothers, his father Shingo having moved on from his outstanding amateur career to focus on his painting business. It didn’t take long for Shingo to discover that the child he called “a little angel” was a prodigious boxing talent however, and he decided to come back to the sport full-time to foster his son’s skills. After coming up short in the All Japan amateur tournament while he was in high school, Naoya said he “became a demon.”
Okolie-Light Purse Bid Delayed As WBO Grants One-Week Extension
A seven-day extension was granted for Lawrence Okolie and David Light to reach terms for their ordered WBO cruiserweight title fight. The ruling came on the eve of a scheduled purse bid hearing to have determined promotional rights for the contest, and despite a stern objection from Eddie Hearn, Okolie’s estranged promoter and head of Matchroom Sport. Ultimately, the sanctioning body sided with its cruiserweight champion and mandatory challenger in granting the order.
Naoya Inoue-Paul Butler: Stats & Stakes
The answer to the trivia question is Enrique Pinder. That’s the name of the last man recognized, by way of holding all available recognized sanctioning body titles, as undisputed bantamweight champion of the world. In July 1972, the Panamanian Pinder won a fifteen-round decision over Rafael Herrera for the WBA and WBC belts. The WBC stripped Pinder and Pinder lost the WBA title to Romeo Anaya in January 1973.
Michel Rivera on Gervonta: “Once I Take Care of Frank Martin, Everything Will Fall into Place”
On December 17th, Michel Rivera (24-0) will have the biggest fight of his young career when he faces fellow unbeaten lightweight Frank Martin (16-0) in a Showtime main event. The bout will headline a Premier Boxing Champions’ card at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The showdown will be the...
Teofimo Lopez Refutes That He's Lacking Confidence: “I Know I Got It, Are You Dumb?”
Teofimo Lopez has never appeared unnerved inside the squared circle. However, following a shaky performance this past weekend against Sandor Martin, Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs) began questioning his own abilities in the ring. “Do I still have it?” Asked Lopez to his handlers after eking out a close split decision...
Xander Zayas: Little By Little, We Keep Improving, Keep Getting Better
Madison Square Garden, New York City - Rising junior middleweight prospect Xander Zayas (15-0, 10 KOs) defeated Alexis Salazar (25-5, 10 KOs) via unanimous decision following eight rounds of action. Zayas retained his NABO 154-pound title and captured the NABF belt in the process. There was no feel out process...
Vito Mielnicki Jr. To Fight Omar Rosales On Davis-Garcia Undercard 1/7 In Washington, D.C.
Vito Mielnicki Jr. will remain active on another high-profile show next month. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the 20-year-old junior middleweight will oppose Omar Rosales on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard January 7 in Washington, D.C. The 10-round bout between Mielnicki (13-1, 8 KOs) and Rosales (9-1-1, 5 KOs) is expected to be streamed on Showtime’s YouTube channel just before the start of the pay-per-view portion of the Davis-Garcia undercard at Capital One Arena.
Chris Eubank Jr. Believes He Will Take Down Liam Smith in Eight Rounds
Middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. believes that he will batter upcoming opponent, former world champion Liam Smith, when they collide on January 21 at the AO Arena in Manchester. Eubank was scheduled to fight Conor Benn in a high-profile showdown back in October. Their bout was scrapped after Benn tested...
Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington Could Still Happen Next Summer, Says Hearn
Former two-time featherweight champion Josh Warrington is still in position for big fights, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. Some of the options include a domestic showdown with WBA champion Leigh Wood at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground or a potential trip to the United States for a big fight.
