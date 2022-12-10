Read full article on original website
Related
New Pittsburgh Courier
Someone’s gotta be the holiday “villian” this season
“When you decide to put yourself first, you make a choice to live authentically. You can nurture yourself, which in turn gives back more to the world. As you become the priority, you start to make choices based on what is right for you at that moment, not what is right for the rest of the world,” Michelle Zawaski, entrepreneur, coach and author of “Real Success Choices,” once said.
Comments / 0