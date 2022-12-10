ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece

The San Francisco 49ers have not missed a beat with rookie Brock Purdy taking over at quarterback following Jimmy Garoppolo breaking his foot early in their Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, 33-17. They picked up another dominant victory in Week 14, this time over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7.
NBC Sports

Marcus Mariota situation confuses many

On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team. It’s a confusing situation, exacerbated by an erroneous item from SI.com claiming that Mariota’s partner had a baby had a baby on Tuesday of this week. If true, that would explain his absence from the team. The truth, however, is that the baby was born last week, after the game against the Steelers.
The Comeback

Jerry Rice slams 49ers coaches after Deebo Samuel injury

As the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, an iconic player in the franchise’s history voiced frustration. Jerry Rice isn’t happy. The legendary former 49ers wide receiver expressed disappointment in the 49er coaching staff after Deebo Samuel sustained an ankle injury in Sunday’s win. Deebo isn’t the first major player from Read more... The post Jerry Rice slams 49ers coaches after Deebo Samuel injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Lose It After Bill Clinton Apparently Falls Asleep During Giants-Eagles Game

Former United States President Bill Clinton was on hand for the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 48-22 victory over the New York Giants Sunday. Clinton watched from a suite inside MetLife Stadium, though he didn’t appear to be too enthused by the action taking place in front of him. Fans in the suite over filmed Clinton apparently taking a power nap while the league’s best team went to work.
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
NESN

49ers Defender Had ‘Fangirl’ Moment With Tom Brady After Win

If you intercept Tom Brady, you’ve got to ask him to sign the football. At least that’s San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s opinion. The 49ers entered Sunday’s historic matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as 3.5-point favorites, but no one expected them to completely dismantle Brady’s squad in the manner they did. Despite being led by rookie third-stringer Brock Purdy, and losing star wide receiver Deebo Samuel in the process, San Francisco looked every bit as dominant as it had in previous games this season — coming away with a 35-7 victory.
NBC Sports

Twitter reacts to Correa's massive 13-year deal with Giants

Ladies and gentlemen, they got him. The Giants made a major splash Tuesday night, agreeing to a massive 13-year, $350 million contract with star shortstop Carlos Correa in free agency. Once the news broke, Twitter wasted no time reacting to the big move. After San Francisco came up short in...
NBC Sports

Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win

Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
New York Post

Olivia Culpo, 49ers WAGs can’t get enough of QB Brock Purdy in blowout win

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy certainly won the hearts of Niners fans on Sunday — the significant others of 49ers players, in particular. As the 49ers spoiled Tom Brady’s California homecoming with a 35-7 blowout win over the Buccaneers, Olivia Culpo led the charge in congratulating Purdy, who connected with the model’s boyfriend, running back Christian McCaffrey, in the Week 14 victory. “Ok ok ok ok he is PURDY MUCH REALLY REALLY GOOD!!!!” Culpo, 30, exclaimed in an Instagram Story. Previous 1 of 2 Next McCaffrey rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown on Sunday, along with two receptions for 34 yards and another touchdown. In addition to...
NBC Sports

Brock Purdy questionable for Thursday Night Football

The 49ers already said they don’t expect to know Brock Purdy‘s status for Thursday Night Football until game day. So, it comes as no surprise that they list the quarterback as questionable with his oblique/rib injury. Purdy had another limited practice Wednesday, the third consecutive day he’s had...

