Look: Tom Brady Getting Praised For Classy Postgame Decision
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 6-7 on Sunday after suffering a 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Despite attempting 55 passes in the blowout, Brady could only muster 253 yards and one touchdown. The biggest headline of the day, however, came by way of Brady's reaction to ...
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan tried to stop the play that resulted in Deebo Samuel’s injury
NFL legend Jerry Rice criticized the San Francisco 49ers over the use of the team's skill players. It was the ankle injury to wide receiver Deebo Samuel that prompted the Hall of Fame receiver to post the following after the game to his Instagram account. "Please stop running our skill...
NFL Analysis Network
49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece
The San Francisco 49ers have not missed a beat with rookie Brock Purdy taking over at quarterback following Jimmy Garoppolo breaking his foot early in their Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, 33-17. They picked up another dominant victory in Week 14, this time over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7.
NBC Sports
Marcus Mariota situation confuses many
On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team. It’s a confusing situation, exacerbated by an erroneous item from SI.com claiming that Mariota’s partner had a baby had a baby on Tuesday of this week. If true, that would explain his absence from the team. The truth, however, is that the baby was born last week, after the game against the Steelers.
Jerry Rice slams 49ers coaches after Deebo Samuel injury
As the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, an iconic player in the franchise’s history voiced frustration. Jerry Rice isn’t happy. The legendary former 49ers wide receiver expressed disappointment in the 49er coaching staff after Deebo Samuel sustained an ankle injury in Sunday’s win. Deebo isn’t the first major player from Read more... The post Jerry Rice slams 49ers coaches after Deebo Samuel injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
NFL Fans Lose It After Bill Clinton Apparently Falls Asleep During Giants-Eagles Game
Former United States President Bill Clinton was on hand for the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 48-22 victory over the New York Giants Sunday. Clinton watched from a suite inside MetLife Stadium, though he didn’t appear to be too enthused by the action taking place in front of him. Fans in the suite over filmed Clinton apparently taking a power nap while the league’s best team went to work.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
SI Swimsuit Models Olivia Culpo and Christen Harper Nailed Their Game Day Outfits This Week
The models took to TikTok to share “get ready with me” videos in preparation for Sunday’s games.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
McDaniels learned importance of details under Belichick
Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was an assistant under New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick for 18 years
49ers Defender Had ‘Fangirl’ Moment With Tom Brady After Win
If you intercept Tom Brady, you’ve got to ask him to sign the football. At least that’s San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s opinion. The 49ers entered Sunday’s historic matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as 3.5-point favorites, but no one expected them to completely dismantle Brady’s squad in the manner they did. Despite being led by rookie third-stringer Brock Purdy, and losing star wide receiver Deebo Samuel in the process, San Francisco looked every bit as dominant as it had in previous games this season — coming away with a 35-7 victory.
NBC Sports
Twitter reacts to Correa's massive 13-year deal with Giants
Ladies and gentlemen, they got him. The Giants made a major splash Tuesday night, agreeing to a massive 13-year, $350 million contract with star shortstop Carlos Correa in free agency. Once the news broke, Twitter wasted no time reacting to the big move. After San Francisco came up short in...
NBC Sports
Peyton Manning says Bill Belichick once put Peter Boulware in the Pro Bowl to spite Art Modell
On Monday night’s ManningCast, Peyton Manning said Bill Belichick once found an unusual way to get revenge on Art Modell, the owner who fired him as head coach of the Browns. According to Manning, Belichick once added Ravens linebacker Peter Boulware to the AFC Pro Bowl team because Boulware...
NBC Sports
Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
49ers WR Deebo Samuel gets good injury news, could return by Week 17 vs Raiders
The 49ers’ one-sided win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday came with a bit of a dark cloud. It was the fear that the team could be without Deebo Samuel for an extended period of time. Perhaps even that his season was over entirely. Monday brought great news, all...
Olivia Culpo, 49ers WAGs can’t get enough of QB Brock Purdy in blowout win
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy certainly won the hearts of Niners fans on Sunday — the significant others of 49ers players, in particular. As the 49ers spoiled Tom Brady’s California homecoming with a 35-7 blowout win over the Buccaneers, Olivia Culpo led the charge in congratulating Purdy, who connected with the model’s boyfriend, running back Christian McCaffrey, in the Week 14 victory. “Ok ok ok ok he is PURDY MUCH REALLY REALLY GOOD!!!!” Culpo, 30, exclaimed in an Instagram Story. Previous 1 of 2 Next McCaffrey rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown on Sunday, along with two receptions for 34 yards and another touchdown. In addition to...
Deebo Samuel, Brock Purdy headline long list of 49ers injuries after Week 14 win
DL Kevin Givens (knee) CB Samuel Womack (concussion) There was never an indication during the game that Purdy was injured. He did exit late, but Shanahan said he was pulled out because of the lopsided score, not the injury. “No, it just got to that point in the game, so...
NBC Sports
Brock Purdy questionable for Thursday Night Football
The 49ers already said they don’t expect to know Brock Purdy‘s status for Thursday Night Football until game day. So, it comes as no surprise that they list the quarterback as questionable with his oblique/rib injury. Purdy had another limited practice Wednesday, the third consecutive day he’s had...
