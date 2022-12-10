ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakley, CA

NBC Bay Area

Residents Concerned Over Multiple Martinez Refinery Incidents

A bigger-than-usual flaring at the Martinez Refinery took place Friday evening and left residents feeling unsettled. The Martinez Refinery company said the flaring was caused by an equipment malfunction, and stated "the flare worked as designed to safely combust excess hydrocarbons efficiently and effectively." "It was kind of scary because...
MARTINEZ, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa explosion, fire displaces 3 people Tuesday evening

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — An explosion that led to a fire in a home in Santa Rosa displaced three people Tuesday evening, according to the city’s Fire Department. Crews responded with six engines, two trucks and air support to a 5:52 p.m. report of an explosion and fire at 2418 Quail Hollow Drive. Arriving […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 wounded in shooting at Castro Valley apartment complex

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Two people were shot at an apartment complex in Castro Valley, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. Both victims were taken to the hospital and the suspects fled from the 22400 block of Center Street in a getaway car headed toward Interstate Highway 580, according to Capt. Ray Kelly.
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Multi-agency operation nabs three suspected in San Bruno gang ambush

SAN BRUNO, Calif. - Three men suspected of belonging to an Oakland gang were arrested last week in connection with a lay-in-wait ambush that occurred in November in San Bruno, the police department there announced on Tuesday. On Nov. 26 at around 7:15 p.m., officers in San Bruno were dispatched...
SAN BRUNO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

27 degrees in Walnut Creek; icy conditions delay BART

WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - It was definitely cold early Wednesday morning in the Bay Area. Nearly the entire region was under a freeze advisory or freeze warning. KTVU crews captured a sign in Walnut Creek where one thermometer showed temperatures at 27 degrees. And plenty of people were bundling up...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
The Valley Citizen

Homeless: No Shelter from the Storm

Monday, homeless people in Modesto found no respite from the biggest rainstorm in years as Caltrans continued to sweep them away from encampments along Highway 99 and locations nearby. Governor Gavin Newsom’s ongoing program to get homeless people out of sight now includes pouring concrete along steep slopes under overpasses and erecting sturdy metal fences along highway borders as he attempts to sweep homelessness under the rug while he explores a presidential campaign. The concrete slopes and iron fencing are meant to prevent the possibility of homeless people camping along our major highways. Out of sight is out of mind.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Two people die in head-on collision near Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died Wednesday morning in a two-car crash in Stockton, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton Office. The collision occurred at around 5 a.m. along East Mariposa Road near Santa Ana Way and involved a Dodge Charger heading east and a Toyota Prius heading west. The vehicles were traveling […]
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car smashes into Menlo Park Safeway store leaving employee injured

MENLO PARK, Calif. - A Safeway employee in Menlo Park was injured after a car smashed through the front of the store Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called around 9:30 a.m. to a Safeway at 325 Sharon Park Drive where they found a car halfway into the structure, according to Battalion Chief Keenan Hird of the Woodside Fire Protection District.
MENLO PARK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 shot at Castro Valley apartment in 'ambush:' sheriff

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Two people were shot at an apartment complex in Castro Valley in what appears to be an "ambush-type" situation, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. Both victims were taken to the hospital and the suspects fled from the 22400 block of Center Street in a...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Person dies in Highway 4 crash in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Calif. - A collision on Highway 4 killed one person in Pittsburg on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The death was reported on eastbound Highway 4 near the Railroad Avenue off-ramp shortly after 11 a.m. Video at the scene showed police motorcycles and a fire truck...
PITTSBURG, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo to reopen warming shelter that only one person used

VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo plans to reopen a warming shelter in South Vallejo this week for people experiencing homeless to get out of forecasted cold weather. When the same shelter was open earlier this month only one person used it. The city plans to reopen the shelter,...
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vehicle flips on Vasco Road in Contra Costa County, CHP investigating

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a traffic collision on Vasco Road in East Contra Costa County on Monday afternoon. As a result of the crash, all northbound lanes have been blocked near Dyer Road. One vehicle was reported against the wall at around 3:42 p.m. The vehicle was apparently trying to pass a big rig when it flipped, according to CHP.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Highway 101 in Marin County Cleared After Rockslide

A rockslide spilled debris across southbound Highway 101 in Marin County early Monday, shutting down the freeway for more than two hours before the mess was cleared, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 at Rodeo Avenue, near Marin City,...
KRON4 News

Marin County fatal crash victim identified

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The victim in a Marin County traffic collision that left one person dead Saturday has been identified. The motor vehicle collision occurred on Point Reyes Petaluma Road in Hicks Valley on Saturday, Dec. 10 at approximately 1:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. First […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Two arrested for carjacking man at knifepoint in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were arrested Sunday for carjacking a man at knifepoint, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. At around 7 a.m., a man picked up two people in the 3300 block of Santa Rosa Avenue and started to drive. One of the passengers threatened the driver with a knife […]
SANTA ROSA, CA

