Stockton PD looking for person responsible for kidnapping of teenagerEdy ZooStockton, CA
Clayton Tree Lighting This Saturday Promises To Be A Big EventVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
A Brief History of Orinda, CaliforniaThomas SmithOrinda, CA
NBC Bay Area
Residents Concerned Over Multiple Martinez Refinery Incidents
A bigger-than-usual flaring at the Martinez Refinery took place Friday evening and left residents feeling unsettled. The Martinez Refinery company said the flaring was caused by an equipment malfunction, and stated "the flare worked as designed to safely combust excess hydrocarbons efficiently and effectively." "It was kind of scary because...
Santa Rosa explosion, fire displaces 3 people Tuesday evening
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — An explosion that led to a fire in a home in Santa Rosa displaced three people Tuesday evening, according to the city’s Fire Department. Crews responded with six engines, two trucks and air support to a 5:52 p.m. report of an explosion and fire at 2418 Quail Hollow Drive. Arriving […]
KTVU FOX 2
2 wounded in shooting at Castro Valley apartment complex
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Two people were shot at an apartment complex in Castro Valley, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. Both victims were taken to the hospital and the suspects fled from the 22400 block of Center Street in a getaway car headed toward Interstate Highway 580, according to Capt. Ray Kelly.
NBC Bay Area
Shelter-in-Place Lifted After No Hazardous Materials Found in Oakley: Officials
A shelter-in-place order that was issued in Oakley Friday was lifted and firefighters said Saturday that there was no emergency. There was a large scene in Oakley. Officials said Friday that there was a hazmat situation involving a train. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said Saturday that the...
2 arrested in East Bay in possession of 6 stolen catalytic converters
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested after they were caught with six stolen catalytic converters, California Highway Patrol said on Facebook Tuesday. The suspects were arrested in Bay Point after a chase through multiple counties. At 2:49 a.m. on Dec. 1, a CHP officer saw a car with a missing rear license plate […]
KTVU FOX 2
Multi-agency operation nabs three suspected in San Bruno gang ambush
SAN BRUNO, Calif. - Three men suspected of belonging to an Oakland gang were arrested last week in connection with a lay-in-wait ambush that occurred in November in San Bruno, the police department there announced on Tuesday. On Nov. 26 at around 7:15 p.m., officers in San Bruno were dispatched...
KTVU FOX 2
27 degrees in Walnut Creek; icy conditions delay BART
WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - It was definitely cold early Wednesday morning in the Bay Area. Nearly the entire region was under a freeze advisory or freeze warning. KTVU crews captured a sign in Walnut Creek where one thermometer showed temperatures at 27 degrees. And plenty of people were bundling up...
Homeless: No Shelter from the Storm
Monday, homeless people in Modesto found no respite from the biggest rainstorm in years as Caltrans continued to sweep them away from encampments along Highway 99 and locations nearby. Governor Gavin Newsom’s ongoing program to get homeless people out of sight now includes pouring concrete along steep slopes under overpasses and erecting sturdy metal fences along highway borders as he attempts to sweep homelessness under the rug while he explores a presidential campaign. The concrete slopes and iron fencing are meant to prevent the possibility of homeless people camping along our major highways. Out of sight is out of mind.
Two people die in head-on collision near Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died Wednesday morning in a two-car crash in Stockton, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton Office. The collision occurred at around 5 a.m. along East Mariposa Road near Santa Ana Way and involved a Dodge Charger heading east and a Toyota Prius heading west. The vehicles were traveling […]
KTVU FOX 2
Car smashes into Menlo Park Safeway store leaving employee injured
MENLO PARK, Calif. - A Safeway employee in Menlo Park was injured after a car smashed through the front of the store Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called around 9:30 a.m. to a Safeway at 325 Sharon Park Drive where they found a car halfway into the structure, according to Battalion Chief Keenan Hird of the Woodside Fire Protection District.
KTVU FOX 2
2 shot at Castro Valley apartment in 'ambush:' sheriff
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Two people were shot at an apartment complex in Castro Valley in what appears to be an "ambush-type" situation, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. Both victims were taken to the hospital and the suspects fled from the 22400 block of Center Street in a...
NBC Bay Area
Shelter-in-Place Issued in Oakley Due to Hazmat Situation
A shelter-in-place order is in effect late Friday evening for an area of Oakley due to a hazardous materials emergency. A spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the order is in effect, as of 11:45 p.m., for an area near 4th and Main streets in Oakley.
KTVU FOX 2
Person dies in Highway 4 crash in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Calif. - A collision on Highway 4 killed one person in Pittsburg on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The death was reported on eastbound Highway 4 near the Railroad Avenue off-ramp shortly after 11 a.m. Video at the scene showed police motorcycles and a fire truck...
vallejosun.com
Vallejo to reopen warming shelter that only one person used
VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo plans to reopen a warming shelter in South Vallejo this week for people experiencing homeless to get out of forecasted cold weather. When the same shelter was open earlier this month only one person used it. The city plans to reopen the shelter,...
KTVU FOX 2
Vehicle flips on Vasco Road in Contra Costa County, CHP investigating
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a traffic collision on Vasco Road in East Contra Costa County on Monday afternoon. As a result of the crash, all northbound lanes have been blocked near Dyer Road. One vehicle was reported against the wall at around 3:42 p.m. The vehicle was apparently trying to pass a big rig when it flipped, according to CHP.
NBC Bay Area
Highway 101 in Marin County Cleared After Rockslide
A rockslide spilled debris across southbound Highway 101 in Marin County early Monday, shutting down the freeway for more than two hours before the mess was cleared, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 at Rodeo Avenue, near Marin City,...
Marin County fatal crash victim identified
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The victim in a Marin County traffic collision that left one person dead Saturday has been identified. The motor vehicle collision occurred on Point Reyes Petaluma Road in Hicks Valley on Saturday, Dec. 10 at approximately 1:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. First […]
Two arrested for carjacking man at knifepoint in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were arrested Sunday for carjacking a man at knifepoint, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. At around 7 a.m., a man picked up two people in the 3300 block of Santa Rosa Avenue and started to drive. One of the passengers threatened the driver with a knife […]
1 Person Killed And 3 Injured In A Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In Pittsburg (Pittsburg, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday morning in Pittsburg. Officials confirmed that one person died and three people were injured due to the multi-vehicle accident.
KTVU FOX 2
Rock slide slows traffic, damages cars on US Highway 101 in Marin County
MARIN CITY, Calif. - Large rocks came tumbling down on US Highway 101 Monday morning, making the southbound lanes impassable through Marin City. The California Highway Patrol reported the rock slide about 5 a.m. at Rodeo Avenue. At that hour, several cars called the CHP to report not being able...
