One person has died and several are missing following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in Jersey, police have said.Chief officer of the States of Jersey Police, Robin Smith, told a press conference that "a dozen" residents are still missing after the incident in St Helier on the south of the island.The force also said in a statement: "Following the explosion this morning at Haut du Mont, Pier Road, a number of residents are still missing."Emergency services are working at the scene and have commenced a surface search of the site."Relatives are being contacted by Family Liaison Officers."Police said the fire has been extinguished, but emergency services are still "carrying out significant work" at the scene, which is cordoned off, and people have been asked to avoid the area.

