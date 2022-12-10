ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Footage reveals devastating impact of fatal Jersey explosion

At least one person has been killed and several remain missing after a block of flats exploded on Jersey island. Footage shot in the aftermath reveals the devastating impact of the blast which rocked the island early on Saturday, 10 December. Emergency services continued to carry out a search and rescue operation later that morning at the scene on Pier Road.Authorities said it was difficult to assess the number of people missing due to the level of destruction.At least two people have been admitted to hospital. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More CCTV shows moment block of flats destroyed by fatal explosion in JerseyCCTV shows moment block of flats destroyed by fatal explosion in JerseyManchester Airport shuts down runway due to ‘heavy snowfall’
The Independent

What happened at the Shoreham Air Show disaster that killed 11 people?

An inquest into the deaths from a disaster at Shoreham Airshow that killed 11 people is due to get underway. It comes seven years after the tragedy in West Sussex, which saw a Hawker Hunter jet taking part in an aerial display crash into the A27 in the summer of 2015. The hearing will cover the deaths of the victims and is due to run for three weeks from Wednesday.The pilot of the Hawker Hunter plane, Andrew Hill, was charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence but found not guilty on all counts in March 2019. He...
The Independent

One person dead and ‘a dozen’ residents missing after explosion in Jersey

One person has died and several are missing following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in Jersey, police have said.Chief officer of the States of Jersey Police, Robin Smith, told a press conference that “a dozen” residents are still missing after the incident in St Helier on the south of the island.The force also said in a statement: “Following the explosion this morning at Haut du Mont, Pier Road, a number of residents are still missing.“Emergency services are working at the scene and have commenced a surface search of the site.“Relatives are being contacted by Family Liaison Officers.”Police said the fire has been extinguished, but emergency services are still “carrying out significant work” at the scene, which is cordoned off, and people have been asked to avoid the area. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
BBC

Jersey fishing boat crew still missing as search operation ends

A search for three fishermen who went missing after their boat sank off the coast of Jersey has ended. The captain and two crew members of the L'Ecume II remain missing after a collision with the Commodore Goodwill ship just after 05:30 GMT on Thursday. The Jersey Coastguard, RNLI, Channel...
a-z-animals.com

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago man shot to death was postal worker, aspiring actor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man who was just getting his start as an actor is one of the latest victims of Chicago gun violence.He was one of two men killed in a drive-by late Friday night in the Austin neighborhood. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray sat down with the victim's father."I mean, it's hard," said Herman Lofton.Fighting through the tears and pain, Lofton is trying to face the reality his son, 29-year-old Xavier Lofton, was shot and killed Friday night. "I couldn't imagine in a million years that I would be getting a call about any of my kids, especially him," the...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A

A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
International Business Times

Couple Leaves Toddler Alone In Apartment, Takes Trip To Another State

A couple has been arrested for leaving their 2-year-old child alone in a South Carolina apartment and going on a trip to New York. The apartment manager found the child and alerted the police about no adult being around to supervise the toddler. Donald Gekonge and Darlene Aldrich, both aged...
CHARLESTON, SC
Daily Mail

Four children, aged 3, 6, 10 and 12, die in early morning house fire in Iowa: Father, 55, and 11-year-old girl manage to escape and are hospitalized with injuries

Four children died in an early morning house fire in Northern Iowa, the father and one of the children, narrowly escaped and were hospitalized with 'burn related injuries,' fire officials said. The four young victims were identified as John Michael Mcluer, 12, Odin Thor Mcluer, 10, Drako Mcluer, 6 and...
MASON CITY, IA

