Daily Mail

Mum's fight for answers after her daughter, 13, died suddenly in her sleep as she reveals doctors first dismissed her constant epileptic fits as a cry for attention: 'It was disgusting'

A young girl who died suddenly in her sleep after suffering epilepsy for years including up to 80 seizures a day has been remembered for her 'wicked sense of humour'. Charlotte Ivy Studham, from Geelong, southwest of Melbourne, died just a few days shy of her 14th birthday on November 3 from suspected Sudden Unexplained Death Epilepsy (SUDEP).
Popculture

Musician Dies in Car Crash: Tributes Pour in for David Leadbetter

David Leadbetter, a musician who found fame in South Africa, died in a car crash in Somerset, England on Nov. 24. He was 64. The guitarist's wife, Michelle, said her husband was a "humorous, spiritual, compassionate" man. The crash happened at about 19:25 GMT in Clavertown Down Road, reports BBC...
netflixjunkie.com

No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Puts The ‘Final Touches’ On Royal Family Christmas Tree In Cute New Video

Kate Middleton, 40, is ready for Christmas and the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas special! The new Princess of Wales put the “final touches” on her and her family’s royal Christmas tree, in a new video that was posted to her and her husband Prince William‘s official Twitter account on Dec. 14. In the clip, she looked gorgeous in a white and black patterned winter turtleneck sweater that had buttons on the sleeves and black fitted pants.
BBC

Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father

An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
BBC

Baby died after carrycot put in shed in haste or recklessly, judge rules

A baby living in "overcrowded circumstances" during lockdown died after the carrycot he was in was put in a shed, a judge has concluded. Judge Steven Parker said the boy's cot was put on an unsecured cardboard box in the shed "in haste or recklessly". A family court hearing in...
BBC

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff hurt in Top Gear accident

Top Gear presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff has been hurt in an accident while filming for the BBC show. He received medical care at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment. The incident happened at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey. His injuries are...
BBC

Boys tried to break York pond ice as they stood on it

Four boys have been advised on their "life choices" after they were spotted trying to smash the ice on a frozen pond as they stood on it, police said. The incident, in York's Rowntree Park, came on the day four children were pulled from a lake in Solihull, West Midlands. Three of them later died.
BBC

Hull: Police appeal after girl pushed into icy lake

Following an incident in which a young girl was pushed into an icy lake in Hull, police have appealed for more information about what happened. The girl, 11, was playing with her sister and friends when a boy pushed her into the lake at East Park at about 15:30 GMT on Friday, police said.
BBC

MediaHuis: Sunday Independent to stop printing NI edition

The Sunday Independent is axing its Northern Ireland edition just a year after launching it. The final edition of the newspaper will be printed on 18 December. It is owned by MediaHuis, which also publishes the Belfast Telegraph, Sunday World and Sunday Life. The decision to cease publication of the...
BBC

Concerns about Birmingham Ringway Centre demolition plans

Plans to demolish a piece of Brutalist architecture in Birmingham and replace it with almost 2,000 new flats should be rejected, a councillor has urged. The Ringway Centre on Smallbrook Queensway was built in the 1960s. Councillor Phillip Davis said it represented a "significant period" in the city's post-war transformation.

