Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Rensselaer, Northern Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Eastern Rensselaer; Northern Washington; Southern Washington; Western Rensselaer WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...A mix of rain and heavy wet snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 or more inches of snow are possible. * WHERE...Northern Washington, Western Rensselaer, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Columbia and Southern Washington Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel may become very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow accumulations will vary by elevation. The best chance for 7 inches or more of snow will be at locations above 1000 feet.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Litchfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Litchfield WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...A mix of rain and heavy wet snow is expected. Snow accumulations of 6 inches or more are possible. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern Litchfield County. In Massachusetts, Southern Berkshire County. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow accumulations will vary by elevation. The best chance for 6 inches or more of snow will be at locations above 1000 feet.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Northern Berkshire WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected, especially at higher elevations. Total snow accumulations will range widely across the area. In valleys west of the Green Mountains in places like Bennington only a few inches will fall Thursday night into Friday night. However, as much as 12 to 18 inches can be expected over higher elevations in the Green Mountains and northern Berkshires. * WHERE...The southern Adirondacks, central and western Mohawk Valley, Schoharie Valley, eastern Catskills, Lake George Saratoga Region, Helderbergs, Bennington County, western Windham County and northern Berkshire County. * WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the snow in Bennington will fall later Friday night into Saturday, when up to 4 inches additional snow can be expected.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bennington, Western Windham by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Bennington; Western Windham WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected, especially at higher elevations. Total snow accumulations will range widely across the area. In valleys west of the Green Mountains in places like Bennington only a few inches will fall Thursday night into Friday night. However, as much as 12 to 18 inches can be expected over higher elevations in the Green Mountains and northern Berkshires. * WHERE...The southern Adirondacks, central and western Mohawk Valley, Schoharie Valley, eastern Catskills, Lake George Saratoga Region, Helderbergs, Bennington County, western Windham County and northern Berkshire County. * WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the snow in Bennington will fall later Friday night into Saturday, when up to 4 inches additional snow can be expected.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Hamilton, Montgomery, Northern Fulton, Northern Herkimer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Hamilton; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Western Albany; Western Greene; Western Schenectady; Western Ulster WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected, especially at higher elevations. Total snow accumulations will range widely across the area. In valleys west of the Green Mountains in places like Bennington only a few inches will fall Thursday night into Friday night. However, as much as 12 to 18 inches can be expected over higher elevations in the Green Mountains and northern Berkshires. * WHERE...The southern Adirondacks, central and western Mohawk Valley, Schoharie Valley, eastern Catskills, Lake George Saratoga Region, Helderbergs, Bennington County, western Windham County and northern Berkshire County. * WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the snow in Bennington will fall later Friday night into Saturday, when up to 4 inches additional snow can be expected.
