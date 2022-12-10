Effective: 2022-12-15 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Northern Berkshire WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected, especially at higher elevations. Total snow accumulations will range widely across the area. In valleys west of the Green Mountains in places like Bennington only a few inches will fall Thursday night into Friday night. However, as much as 12 to 18 inches can be expected over higher elevations in the Green Mountains and northern Berkshires. * WHERE...The southern Adirondacks, central and western Mohawk Valley, Schoharie Valley, eastern Catskills, Lake George Saratoga Region, Helderbergs, Bennington County, western Windham County and northern Berkshire County. * WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the snow in Bennington will fall later Friday night into Saturday, when up to 4 inches additional snow can be expected.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO