ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

WEATHER 12-10,2022 Rains Return This Afternoon

By Clark Shelton
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

Get out to those festivals and parades early because the rains are forecast to return by mid-late afternoon and stay with us through the evening. If you are looking for a glimmer of hope to this dreary pattern, the start of your work week may include the appearance of the sun according to the extended.

As for your Saturday:

Saturday Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Saturday Night Showers, mainly before 11pm. Low around 48. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

The post WEATHER 12-10,2022 Rains Return This Afternoon appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 12-14,2022 Flooding Possible

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 242 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-150845- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 242 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Two or three rounds of rain could rainfall totals close […] The post WEATHER 12-14,2022 Flooding Possible appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 12-13,2022 Here Comes the Rain Again

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 223 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-140830- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 223 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Another round of heavy rain is expected to start later […] The post WEATHER 12-13,2022 Here Comes the Rain Again appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 12-12,2022 Break From The Rain

We are catching a break from the rain today. It’s a good time to either deflate, or make sure those inflatables are secured, and double-check any outdoor Christmas decorations as gusty winds move in tomorrow from the SW and rain returns late Tuesday. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today […] The post WEATHER 12-12,2022 Break From The Rain appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

This Week’s WEATHER- Where’s The Sun? A White Christmas?

It’s been like Mordor here for the last week plus in Tennessee. But, at some point today, we hear the sun will make an appearance for a bit! Does this mean the rain is done?? No. It will return Tuesday afternoon. And with 2 weeks left to go until Christmas…the burning question is: Will there […] The post This Week’s WEATHER- Where’s The Sun? A White Christmas? appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 12-11,2022 The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow

But, not today. Maybe a peak this afternoon. Good news we will dry out for a couple of days, and the chance of seeing the sun tomorrow is good. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here As for your Sunday: Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, […] The post WEATHER 12-11,2022 The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 12-9,2022 Rainy and Foggy

The good news… we are going to catch a break this weekend and the warmer temps are going to remain with us for a couple of more days. But, today isn’t that day. FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE Friday Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly […] The post WEATHER 12-9,2022 Rainy and Foggy appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 12-8,2022 Wash, Rinse, Repeat

Please be aware that localized flooding is a possibility. It will be Sunday or Monday before we see a small break from this rainy pattern. Warmer temps will remain in place also through the weekend. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Showers, mainly before 4pm. High near 62. Northeast […] The post WEATHER 12-8,2022 Wash, Rinse, Repeat appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 12-7,2022 Rains Remain, Localized Flooding Possible

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 214 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-080815- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 214 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Showers and scattered thunderstorms could produce some localized flooding of […] The post WEATHER 12-7,2022 Rains Remain, Localized Flooding Possible appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 12-6,2022 Rains Continue

No chance of seeing the sun for a while and the heavy rains will continue for the next couple of days. But, on a brighter note, they have backed off the rain chances this weekend, so Christmas festivals should be doable. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Showers and […] The post WEATHER 12-6,2022 Rains Continue appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Morning Weather 12-7-2022 Remember Pearl Harbor

Well, if you like a wash, rinse, repeat day, today is going to be just for you. It might be a good day to kick up your feet and catch Tora!, Tora!, Tora! , or the original Midway movie on this Day of Remembrance of Pearl Harbor. Some localized flooding may be possible, but ponding […] The post Morning Weather 12-7-2022 Remember Pearl Harbor appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 12-5-6,2022 Flooding Rains Arrive

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN Issued by National Weather Service Morristown TN 1026 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-061630- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 1026 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook […] The post WEATHER 12-5-6,2022 Flooding Rains Arrive appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

5 Nashville Holiday Events to Attend this Season

Tis the season to celebrate all of the lights and holiday wonder of this time of year. In case you are looking for a family event, we’ve compiled a list of happenings. Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights photo by Donna Vissman November 19- January 8 Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville You can see one […] The post 5 Nashville Holiday Events to Attend this Season appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Real Estate Market Continues to Slow

There were 2,493 home closings in the Greater Nashville Region reported for the month of November, according to figures provided by Greater Nashville Realtors. This figure is down 38 percent compared to the 4,027 closings in November 2021. “If inflation holds steady, expect the prices to do the same through the winter months,” said Steve […] The post Real Estate Market Continues to Slow appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

6 Live Shows this Week- December 12, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: December 12 -December 19, 2022. Vince Gill and Amy Grant Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville […] The post 6 Live Shows this Week- December 12, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

TRAFFIC 12-9-14, 2022 Road Construction and Lane Closures

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE Thursday, December 08, 2022 | 03:19pm DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) ·         Nightly, including weekends, 8 p.m. – […] The post TRAFFIC 12-9-14, 2022 Road Construction and Lane Closures appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Where to See Christmas Lights 2022

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Hoover Lights in Chapel Hill –  You may be familiar with Lights on Old Charlotte in Franklin. This light display closed in 2018; however, there’s a new display called Hoover Lights. It is a combination of […] The post Where to See Christmas Lights 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Cheatham County Source

Preds Weekly Updates for November 12, 2022: Previews & Where to Watch

Hockey is a lot to keep up with and if you’re a busy Middle Tennessean but are still a fan of the hometown Predators, we have your weekly Nashville Predators update with everything you need to know right here. Last Week The Predators are coming off a light week with just two games, a 5-2 […] The post Preds Weekly Updates for November 12, 2022: Previews & Where to Watch appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee

The Middle Tennessee area is now home to actress Ariel Winter, known for her role as Alex on ‘Modern Family’, reports Dirt. Winter sold her modern farmhouse in Los Angeles to purchase a home in College Grove for $2.9 million, the home was built in 2020 by Luna Custom Homes. “Part of the reason I […] The post Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
COLLEGE GROVE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Traveling with Holiday Gifts? Nashville BNA Offering Free Gift Wrapping Inside the Terminals

Nashville International Airport (BNA®) wants to make sure passengers are prepared for the holiday season by offering free gift wrapping. We know passengers will be traveling with gifts for friends and family, but for security reasons, TSA doesn’t recommend taking wrapped gifts through screening checkpoints. BNA’s volunteer team, the Aces, have you covered. They will […] The post Traveling with Holiday Gifts? Nashville BNA Offering Free Gift Wrapping Inside the Terminals appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

La Vergne Police Department Searching for Man Missing for Several Months

The La Vergne Police Department is hoping the public can help locate a man who has been missing for several months. Ronnie Junior Yewell was reported missing in October. Yewell hasn’t had any contact with friends or family since he was reported missing. Anyone who has seen Yewell or knows where he may be is […] The post La Vergne Police Department Searching for Man Missing for Several Months appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
LA VERGNE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy