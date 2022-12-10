WEATHER 12-10,2022 Rains Return This Afternoon

Get out to those festivals and parades early because the rains are forecast to return by mid-late afternoon and stay with us through the evening. If you are looking for a glimmer of hope to this dreary pattern, the start of your work week may include the appearance of the sun according to the extended.

As for your Saturday:

Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.Showers, mainly before 11pm. Low around 48. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

