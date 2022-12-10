ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

WEATHER 12-10,2022 Rains Return This Afternoon

By Clark Shelton
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago

Get out to those festivals and parades early because the rains are forecast to return by mid-late afternoon and stay with us through the evening. If you are looking for a glimmer of hope to this dreary pattern, the start of your work week may include the appearance of the sun according to the extended.

As for your Saturday:

Saturday Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Saturday Night Showers, mainly before 11pm. Low around 48. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wilson County Source

These Restaurants are Open on Christmas Day

There are very few places open on Christmas Day. If you have a tradition of attending a family movie and looking for grub afterward, we’ve found a few places you can try. Waffle House – Yes, they are open 24/7 and 365 days a year. Multiple locations. IHOP – Multiple locations. Hours: 6 a – 7 p. […] The post These Restaurants are Open on Christmas Day appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Real Estate Market Continues to Slow

There were 2,493 home closings in the Greater Nashville Region reported for the month of November, according to figures provided by Greater Nashville Realtors. This figure is down 38 percent compared to the 4,027 closings in November 2021. “If inflation holds steady, expect the prices to do the same through the winter months,” said Steve […] The post Real Estate Market Continues to Slow appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Arsenic and Old Lace Photo courtesy of Playhouse 615 Facebook page Sunday, December 11, 8:30pm-10:30pm 11920 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN Playhouse 615 This play is a farcical black comedy revolving around the Brewster family, descended from the Mayflower […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

12 Days of Christmas: Santa is Kickin’ it with Soccer

The FIFA World Cup is only awarded every four years and Qatar 2022 has certainly been a competition worth watching. If you’re ready to go from Fantasy soccer tournaments to getting into the sport, it’s a great time to do so with all the excitement thanks to the worldwide stage the competition provides. Check out […] The post 12 Days of Christmas: Santa is Kickin’ it with Soccer appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Where to See Christmas Lights 2022

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Hoover Lights in Chapel Hill –  You may be familiar with Lights on Old Charlotte in Franklin. This light display closed in 2018; however, there’s a new display called Hoover Lights. It is a combination of […] The post Where to See Christmas Lights 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Wilson County Source

TRAFFIC 12-9-14, 2022 Road Construction and Lane Closures

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE Thursday, December 08, 2022 | 03:19pm DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) ·         Nightly, including weekends, 8 p.m. – […] The post TRAFFIC 12-9-14, 2022 Road Construction and Lane Closures appeared first on Wilson County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Preservation Hall Jazz Band Returns to Schermerhorn Symphony Center for the First Time in Nine Years

One Night Only: May 21, 2023 The Nashville Symphony brings the spirit of New Orleans to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center stage for a rare, one-night-only performance by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. The group will perform on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 7:30pm, and pre-sale tickets for season ticket holders are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/preservationhall. The […] The post Preservation Hall Jazz Band Returns to Schermerhorn Symphony Center for the First Time in Nine Years appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee

The Middle Tennessee area is now home to actress Ariel Winter, known for her role as Alex on ‘Modern Family’, reports Dirt. Winter sold her modern farmhouse in Los Angeles to purchase a home in College Grove for $2.9 million, the home was built in 2020 by Luna Custom Homes. “Part of the reason I […] The post Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
COLLEGE GROVE, TN
Wilson County Source

Traveling with Holiday Gifts? Nashville BNA Offering Free Gift Wrapping Inside the Terminals

Nashville International Airport (BNA®) wants to make sure passengers are prepared for the holiday season by offering free gift wrapping. We know passengers will be traveling with gifts for friends and family, but for security reasons, TSA doesn’t recommend taking wrapped gifts through screening checkpoints. BNA’s volunteer team, the Aces, have you covered. They will […] The post Traveling with Holiday Gifts? Nashville BNA Offering Free Gift Wrapping Inside the Terminals appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

So Nashville Holds Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate New Location

So Nashville hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on December 8th to celebrate their new location. The ceremony was conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. So Nashville is your local clothing brand for all things Nashville. With shirts, hats, stickers & more, there’s something for everyone. Pictured with So Nashville owners, Scot and […] The post So Nashville Holds Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate New Location appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
