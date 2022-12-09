Motorists aged 25-44 are twice as likely to think they have driven drunk the morning after consuming alcohol than those of all ages, a new survey suggests.An RAC poll of 3,102 drivers indicated that 8% in the 25-44 age group think they have got behind the wheel when over the limit from drinking the night before.That is compared with 4% for drivers of all ages.We strongly urge every driver to make the right decisionSimon Williams, RACThe RAC warned that “going to bed for a few hours” after drinking does not make it automatically safe for people to drive.Those in the...

1 DAY AGO