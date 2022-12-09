Read full article on original website
Related
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Is Causing Intense Withdrawals. It’s Legal in Most States.
A drug called tianeptine, known colloquially as “gas station heroin,” has been banned by several states. It’s being marketed as a dietary supplement, but some users are describing it as a highly addictive opioid. Tianeptine is a tricyclic antidepressant used to treat depression in some European, Latin...
New Zealand bans future generations from buying tobacco
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — In a law that’s the first of its kind in the world, New Zealand is beginning to implement a near-total ban on cigarettes and tobacco. New Zealand’s Parliament passed legislation Tuesday that bans anyone born after 2008 from ever being able to buy cigarettes or tobacco products, BBC reported.
Drivers aged 25-44 ‘twice as likely to exceed drink limit on morning after’
Motorists aged 25-44 are twice as likely to think they have driven drunk the morning after consuming alcohol than those of all ages, a new survey suggests.An RAC poll of 3,102 drivers indicated that 8% in the 25-44 age group think they have got behind the wheel when over the limit from drinking the night before.That is compared with 4% for drivers of all ages.We strongly urge every driver to make the right decisionSimon Williams, RACThe RAC warned that “going to bed for a few hours” after drinking does not make it automatically safe for people to drive.Those in the...
psychreg.org
Expert Warns Cost of Living Crisis Is Causing Worry Burnout
With the current cost of living crisis looming large, a new study has revealed that Brits are more concerned about money than ever before, with the poll revealing that nearly half (44%) are worried about financial pressure over the festive period. Worry and stress on this level can lead to...
Men's Health
How Gambling Rewires Your Brain, Plus the Signs of Addiction
It started with the pandemic. Data from the Gambling Commission shows online betting and poker playing spiked at the start of the first lockdown, while other studies link economic insecurity to an increase in gambling. Experts predict an uptick in financial risk-taking in line with the cost-of-living crisis. But how does a hobby turn into a habit?
Comments / 0