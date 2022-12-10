ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

krcrtv.com

Redwood Parks Conservancy kicks off its Annual Holiday Sale

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — The Redwoods Parks Conservancy is holding an annual Holiday Sale from Dec. 12-24 to help support the redwoods. The visitor center stores are a great source of books for all ages, locally made items, and unique gifts from pottery to fog globes, outdoor wear, and many other gift items related to the natural and cultural history of the area.
CRESCENT CITY, CA
krcrtv.com

Eureka residents push back on proposed water and sewer rates increase

EUREKA, Calif. — Some Eureka residents are calling for transparency as the City of Eureka pushes forward plans to raise utility rates over the next five years. "I'm not against raising rates because of infrastructure. I get it -- that's the system we need, right? But is there not a better way to look at this to be a little more compassionate toward the people that actually live here?" Eureka resident Shin Luong said.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Artists' Challange returns to Eureka Gallery

Eureka, California — From Dec. 7-20, the popular art exhibition, "Artists' Challenge" will return to Brenda Tuxford Gallery in Eureka. The exhibition will feature works from 23 artists. Ink People Center for the Arts members were invited to take part in the challenge by creating 15 original works of art in just 30 days.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Culvert, embankment work planned for Redding and Weaverville

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — A culvert construction project will be affecting roads in Shasta and Trinity counties for the rest of the year. According to Caltrans District 2, work began on Tuesday on North Market Street, just south of Lake Boulevard. Caltrans and Abacus Construction, Inc., are working to replace culverts and reconstruct failed embankments.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

CAL FIRE's Alder Camp inmates make Christmas toys for kids in Del Norte

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. — Fire camp inmates are highlighting the "spirit of giving" by creating gifts for underserved children on the North Coast. Every year, the incarcerated people who work on the fire crews out of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's (CAL FIRE) Alder Camp in the Humboldt-Del Norte Unit work as elves for Santa’s Workshop.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

National Weather Service looking for North Coast volunteer weather observers

EUREKA, Calif. — The National Weather Service is asking for your help understanding the North Coast's local weather and climate patterns. The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network, or CoCoRaHS, is a grassroots volunteer network across the country collecting precipitation measurements. For instances like the recent winter storm...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested after pepper spraying elder in Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. — According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, a man was arrested in Eureka after pepper spraying an elder and refusing to let the victim leave the residence where he was attacked. On Sunday around 3 p.m., HCSO officials went to the 200 block of Laurel Street...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

King Salmon burglary suspect arrested, found with fentanyl

KING SALMON — A man was arrested in King Salmon over the weekend after reportedly burglarizing a local business. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office detailed the incident in the following press release. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 1:12 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Cal Poly Humboldt's Men's Rugby team wins national championship

HOUSTON, Texas — Cal Poly Humboldt's Men's Rugby team is celebrating after taking home their first-ever national championship. On Sunday, the Lumberjacks fought against Wayne State College in Houston for the Small College National Championship title. Ultimately, the Lumberjacks won with a final score of 20-15. "The entire Cal...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

