EUREKA, Calif. — Some Eureka residents are calling for transparency as the City of Eureka pushes forward plans to raise utility rates over the next five years. "I'm not against raising rates because of infrastructure. I get it -- that's the system we need, right? But is there not a better way to look at this to be a little more compassionate toward the people that actually live here?" Eureka resident Shin Luong said.

EUREKA, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO