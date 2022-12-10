Read full article on original website
Redwood Parks Conservancy kicks off its Annual Holiday Sale
CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — The Redwoods Parks Conservancy is holding an annual Holiday Sale from Dec. 12-24 to help support the redwoods. The visitor center stores are a great source of books for all ages, locally made items, and unique gifts from pottery to fog globes, outdoor wear, and many other gift items related to the natural and cultural history of the area.
Eureka residents push back on proposed water and sewer rates increase
EUREKA, Calif. — Some Eureka residents are calling for transparency as the City of Eureka pushes forward plans to raise utility rates over the next five years. "I'm not against raising rates because of infrastructure. I get it -- that's the system we need, right? But is there not a better way to look at this to be a little more compassionate toward the people that actually live here?" Eureka resident Shin Luong said.
Artists' Challange returns to Eureka Gallery
Eureka, California — From Dec. 7-20, the popular art exhibition, "Artists' Challenge" will return to Brenda Tuxford Gallery in Eureka. The exhibition will feature works from 23 artists. Ink People Center for the Arts members were invited to take part in the challenge by creating 15 original works of art in just 30 days.
Culvert, embankment work planned for Redding and Weaverville
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — A culvert construction project will be affecting roads in Shasta and Trinity counties for the rest of the year. According to Caltrans District 2, work began on Tuesday on North Market Street, just south of Lake Boulevard. Caltrans and Abacus Construction, Inc., are working to replace culverts and reconstruct failed embankments.
CAL FIRE's Alder Camp inmates make Christmas toys for kids in Del Norte
DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. — Fire camp inmates are highlighting the "spirit of giving" by creating gifts for underserved children on the North Coast. Every year, the incarcerated people who work on the fire crews out of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's (CAL FIRE) Alder Camp in the Humboldt-Del Norte Unit work as elves for Santa’s Workshop.
National Weather Service looking for North Coast volunteer weather observers
EUREKA, Calif. — The National Weather Service is asking for your help understanding the North Coast's local weather and climate patterns. The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network, or CoCoRaHS, is a grassroots volunteer network across the country collecting precipitation measurements. For instances like the recent winter storm...
Man arrested after pepper spraying elder in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, a man was arrested in Eureka after pepper spraying an elder and refusing to let the victim leave the residence where he was attacked. On Sunday around 3 p.m., HCSO officials went to the 200 block of Laurel Street...
Humboldt driver survives deadly bear collision, moderate damage to Subaru
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — The driver of a Subaru survived a deadly collision with a bear in Humboldt County Wednesday morning. The California Highway Patrol confirmed the collision happened about 3 miles north of Willow Creek on Highway 96 at about 6 a.m. The front end of the vehicle...
King Salmon burglary suspect arrested, found with fentanyl
KING SALMON — A man was arrested in King Salmon over the weekend after reportedly burglarizing a local business. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office detailed the incident in the following press release. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 1:12 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business...
Professional MMA fighter Cass Bell bringing home the win and says more fights in future
ARCATA, Calif. — An Arcata native, Cass Bell brings home a win unscathed from his professional Bellator fight on Friday. Bell, who is currently coaching the wrestling team at Arcata High, took a short break from teaching to head to Connecticut, where he fought his way to the top.
Cal Poly Humboldt's Men's Rugby team wins national championship
HOUSTON, Texas — Cal Poly Humboldt's Men's Rugby team is celebrating after taking home their first-ever national championship. On Sunday, the Lumberjacks fought against Wayne State College in Houston for the Small College National Championship title. Ultimately, the Lumberjacks won with a final score of 20-15. "The entire Cal...
