Mike White, Zonovan Knight give Jets different look for huge Bills rematch

By Mark W. Sanchez
New York Post
 4 days ago

The Jets and Bills faced off just over a month ago, but the rematch Sunday will include significant changes beyond the location.

The Jets have a new quarterback and likely a new running back against a Buffalo defense that will look differently than it did at MetLife Stadium.

Mike White and Zonovan “Bam” Knight , neither of whom played in the 20-17 win on Nov. 6, will have to deal with safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Tre’Davious White and possibly linebacker Matt Milano. They will not have to face star Von Miller, who sacked Zach Wilson once last month but is out for the season with a torn ACL.

The Jets are 1-1 since Mike White took over at QB.
Zonovan “Bam” Knight, left, will get his first crack at the Bills defense this weekend.
Jets’ Mike White must block out memory of last year’s Bills meltdown

The first time around, the Jets’ run game — led by Michael Carter and James Robinson — took over and churned 174 yards through the ground. Repeating that effort will be difficult against a Bills defense that now has Poyer, who missed the first game with an elbow injury, and perhaps Milano, who is questionable with a knee injury but returned to practice Friday as a limited participant.

Poyer is a do-everything safety who plays the run well and leads the Bills in interceptions with four. He picked off White last season.

“The guys they get back like Milano, Poyer, they’re special in every sense of the imagination from a defensive standpoint,” head coach Robert Saleh said at practice in Florham Park on Friday ahead of Sunday’s game in Buffalo. “Offensively, I feel like they’re pretty healthy. They were healthy back then, they are now. It’s going to be a challenge to play a division opponent twice.”

The challenge will be especially difficult because, like last week, the Jets are playing a rested opponent. The Bills will be on 10 days rest, having played on Thursday night the previous week, just like the Vikings had 10 days to prepare for the Jets game last weekend.

“You step up to the challenge. The schedule, however the schedule comes out, that’s how you got to take it,” said Saleh, who anticipated Bills fans — who haven’t seen their team play up close since Nov. 13 because of the snowstorm that pushed their Nov. 20 win over the Browns to Detroit — will be especially riled up.

Saleh called the discovery that right tackle Max Mitchell is dealing with blood clots, which led to his being declared out for the rest of the season, “shocking.”

The Jets have not revealed the official diagnosis because of medical privacy laws, but Mitchell’s father, John, told The Post’s Mark Cannizzaro on Thursday his son had blood clots in his right calf and lung.

“It’s shocking because you’re not expecting that,” Saleh said Friday of the rookie.

“You’re expecting something completely different. But just thankfully for him, he’s got a chance, and we’ll get him back soon.”

John Mitchell said his son “should be fine” and the clots “should not affect his career long term.”

Defensive lineman Micheal Clemons (illness) did not practice again and will be questionable for Sunday. The other Jets who have fought a bug this week — WR Corey Davis, OT George Fant and CB D.J. Reed — all practiced.

Reed, who said he had the flu, is “still recovering” but will play.

The Bills declared FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle) and DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) will be out Sunday. OT Dion Dawkins (ankle) is questionable.

